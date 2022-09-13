Read full article on original website
HOMER-CENTER SCHOOL DISTRICT OFFICIALS ADDRESS FALSE RESTROOM RUMOR
In a letter posted to the district’s Facebook page on Wednesday, officials with the Homer-Center School District addressed false rumors concerning accommodations in school buildings. Officials said that the district received numerous calls regarding a post on the Homer City Crime Watch Facebook page suggesting that the district placed...
IUP, PENNSYLVANIA HIGHLANDS COMMUNITY COLLEGE SIGN DUAL ADMISSIONS AGREEMENT
On Friday, the Presidents of IUP and Pennsylvania Highlands Community College signed an agreement to facilitate admissions of PHCC students to IUP. (Flanked by Pennsylvania Highlands students now attending IUP, PHCC president Dr. Steve Nunez and IUP President Dr. Michael Driscoll pose with the dual admission agreements in hand. Photo by Josh Widdowson)
HOMER CITY NATIVE NAMED IUP ATHLETICS’ NEW DIRECTOR OF STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS
IUP Athletics has announced its new Director of Strategic Communications and Ideation, and to residents of Indiana County, it’s a name most will recognize. In an announcement released on Thursday, Homer City native and IUP alumnus Josh Hill was announced as the successor to Ryan Rebholz, who left the university in July to pursue a career outside of athletics.
IUP SELECTED FOR U.S. NEWS AND WORLD REPORT LIST OF BEST UNIVERSITIES
Once again, IUP has been selected for a national publication’s list of best universities in the United States. For the 29th consecutive year, IUP has been listed as part of U.S. News and World Report’s list of Best National Universities. The school is one of only two public universities in Pennsylvania on the “top public” schools list and is one of 24 private and public universities in the state to be selected for the list. IUP also was selected as one of the “Top Performers in Social Mobility” ranking, which measures how well schools graduated students who received federal Pell grants.
PENNS MANOR APPROVES FULLY FUNDING BASEBALL AND SOFTBALL TEAMS
On Wednesday night, the Penns Manor School Board approved fully funding the high school baseball and softball teams, but that funding came with several rules. The requirements include the Baseball/Softball Boosters paying a $12,746.70 deficit owed to the district when the programs were jointly funded, limiting the programs to $2000 for supplies for each sport each school year, and having enough students to field a team and remain viable by playing all games on the schedule. Superintendent Daren Johnston said the rules are in place to make sure that the programs are viable.
FORMER STATE REPRESENTATIVE JEFF PYLE PASSES AWAY
A longtime representative of Armstrong, Indiana, and Butler County has passed away. Former state representative Jeff Pyle passed away last evening after a lengthy battle with cancer, his daughter Lauren announced in a Facebook post this morning. Pyle took over as state representative in the 60th Legislative District in November 2004 and was first diagnosed with kidney cancer a few months later in February 2005.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE RECEIVES NEW EQUIPMENT FROM PA CHIEFS OF POLICE ASSOCIATION
This morning, members of the Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association visited with the Indiana Borough Police Department to present new equipment that will enhance its Criminal Investigative Division. Through the Latent Evidence Improvement Project, which is a grant of more than $500,000 secured by the Chiefs of Police Association through...
L. DUWANE CUMBERLEDGE, 84
L. Duwane Cumberledge, 84, of Indiana, passed away at his home on Sunday, September 11, 2022. Born in Greene County on June 23, 1938 to the late Clark and Pauline (Mariner) Cumberledge, Duwane graduated from Elderton Jr. Sr. High School in 1956 and married his first wife Susy Rearick in 1959. He worked as a bridge construction supervisor for PennDot retiring in 1991. He then worked as a consultant for various construction companies until finally retiring in 2018.
JUDY ELLEN SLATER, 77
Judy Ellen Slater, 77, Indiana, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, September 14, 2022. The daughter of James A. and Leila (King) Slater, she was born July 10, 1945 in Indiana, PA. Judy had been employed many years in the housekeeping department at the Communities of Indian...
JACK L. STILE, 86
Jack L. Stile, 86, of Indiana, passed away Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, at Bethany Place. A son of the late Leroy M. and Jane I. (Wagner) Stile, he was born May, 8, 1936, in Indiana. Jack served as a letter carrier for the United States Postal Service at the Indiana...
FIRST RESPONDERS BUSY ON THURSDAY
Members of the Indiana fire Association were busy on Thursday as they were called out multiple times. The first two calls were for automatic fire alarm activations. One was reported at 10:48 at East Pike Elementary School, which turned out to be a false alarm. The other fire alarm call was for a property on Shelly Drive in White Township at 4:24 PM. Indiana firefighters would be summoned at 7:20 PM for a reported gas leak on Oakland Avenue.
MADALYN L. (CLAYPOOLE) HENRY, 80
Madalyn L. (Claypoole) Henry, 80, of Indiana, passed away peacefully with her loving family by her side on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 at Indiana Regional Medical Center. A daughter of the late Vernon R. and Bernice L. (Shearer) Claypoole, Sr., she was born Aug. 16, 1942, in Kittanning. Madalyn was...
THURSDAY VOLLEYBALL, GOLF RESULTS
Portage shut out Northern Cambria in three sets yesterday, 25-14, 25-23, and 25-13. The Mustangs’ Keira Sossong recorded her 1,000th career dig earlier in the week. Indiana won its second close match in two days with a five-stroke victory over Norwin yesterday at the Indiana Country Club. Harrison Martineau was the medalist, leading a group of three Indiana golfers who shot in the thirties. He had a one-over 37, to go along with Trevor Todd’s 38 and Caden Force’s 39. Adam Cowburn shot a 44 and Hunter Martin a 47. Norwin was led by Alex Graham’s 40.
COMMISSIONERS SIGN AGREEMENT WITH ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
At a meeting earlier today (on Wednesday) The Indiana County Commissioners signed off on a partnership agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers. The agreement concerns phase two of the County Stormwater Management Plan, and the cost of that project, which is $426,000. Adam Czekanski, the Commander of the Pittsburgh District of the Army Corps of Engineers talks about what the agreement will do.
LLOYD F. RIPPLE, 59
Passed away on Tuesday, September 13, 2022 at his home. He was born March 18, 1963 in Johnstown, PA, the son of the late Lloyd E. Ripple and Alice Lola (Schwier) Ripple. He had worked at the Indiana Theatre, was a manager at Burger King, worked at Montgomery Ward and played Santa Claus in the Indiana Mall. He was a member of the Indiana Eagles. He enjoyed collecting Star Wars and Star Trek memorabilia, was a sci-fi and music lover and a big Jimmy Buffet fan. He also enjoyed spending time with his family and loved to cook. He is survived by his wife, Johnna Ripple, Indiana, PA; son, Ben Ripple, Blairsville, PA; son, Christopher Ripple & wife, Chelsey, Sarver, PA; son, Jason Harris & wife, Tiffany, Indiana, PA; son, Eric Harris, Indiana, PA; daughter, Deanna Harris, Indiana, PA; grandchildren: Noah, Max, Emerson, Jensen, Jessica, Abigail, Kadence, Breigh, Weston & Nora; Siblings: Bonnie Peterman & husband, James, Shelocta, PA, Walter Ripple & wife, Denise, Indiana, PA, Donald P. Ripple, Indiana, PA, Robert Ripple, New Alexandria, PA, Ann Bloom & husband, Jerry, Blairsville, PA, Yvonne Little & husband, Bradley, Blairsville, PA, John Ripple, Franklin, PA, Lauraleen Fluke & husband, Daniel, Blairsville, PA and Lawrence Ripple & wife, Candace, Brownsville, PA. He was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Laurann Ripple and nephew, Robbie Peterman. The family will receive friends at the James F. Ferguson Funeral Home, Inc., 25 W. Market St. Blairsville, PA 15717 on Monday, September 19, 2022 from 10:00 AM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at 1 PM with Pastor Lorraine Henry officiating. Interment will be held in the Blairsville Cemetery, Blairsville, Pennsylvania. If so desired, memorial donations may be made to IRMC Cancer Center, 850 Hospital Road, Indiana, PA 15701.
TUESDAY GOLF, CROSS COUNTRY, AND VOLLEYBALL RESULTS
Indiana lost to Latrobe by ten strokes to fall to 8-4 overall, and 4-3 in the Section. The Wildcats’ PJ Germano was the medalist with a 40 at the Latrobe Country Club. Trevor Todd shot a 42 and Harrison Martineau a 44 to lead Indiana, which also got 48s by Ash Lockard and Adam Cowburn and 49s by Gabe Nettleton and Caden Force.
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING CRIMINAL MISCHIEF
Indiana Borough Police are investigating an incident of criminal mischief that occurred over the weekend. Reports say officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Church Street around 2:30 Sunday afternoon for a report of a vehicle that was vandalized overnight. Officers say they found the truck open, and the car had tomato sauce poured on it.
NO ONE INJURED IN SOUTH MAHONING TOWNSHIP CRASH
No injuries were reported in a one-vehicle crash this morning in South Mahoning Township. Indiana County 911 dispatched the Marion Center and Plumville fire departments at 6:06 this morning along with Citizens’ Ambulance and State Police to a location on Route 210 near McMillen Road. Marion Center fire officials said that they had been cancelled en route but they did learn that the person that was reportedly trapped in their vehicle was able to get out on their own and was not injured.
PSP RELEASE DETAILS ON TWO CRASHES FROM WEDNESDAY
Details have been released concerning a vehicle crash on Old Route 119 in Center Township on Wednesday. State Police say that a Porsche Cayman driven by 68-year-old John Leydic of Homer City ran a stop sign from Lucerne Road Extension onto Old Route 119 at 1:00 PM. When he sped up to avoid colliding with another vehicle, Leydic lost control of the car and it went off the west side of the road and crashed into the cement porch steps of a home. No injuries were reported, but Leydic was cited by state police for failing to enter or cross a road safely.
TWO VEHICLE CRASHES REPORTED IN 12 HOUR TIMEFRAME
First responders in Center Township were busy early this morning with a vehicle crash. The Coral-Graceton Volunteer Fire Department and Pennsylvania State Police were called out at 1:09 this morning for the reported crash on Fire Academy Road in Center Township. No details are available yet on the crash. That...
