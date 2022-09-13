ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westover, WV

Westwood Middle School remembers 9/11

By Riley Holsinger
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BrEcn_0hsleLvE00

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Westwood Middle School held a 9/11 Remembrance Day memorial on Monday and thanked first responders in the county.

Students had the opportunity to learn about the attacks on September 11, 2001, from Sarah Cooke and Jim Smith. Cooke was a first responder at the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pa., where passengers overtook a hijacked plane that was heading for the nation’s capital.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0taCPM_0hsleLvE00
Cooke speaking to students (WBOY – Image)
Why NYC buildings use ‘sky blue’ in their 9/11 tributes

During the day, the students also toured Monongalia County’s first responder vehicles.

“We have created a really, really cool presentation project for student engagement and interaction, but also a way to say thank you to those first responders that are very selfless and courageous and that’s very similar to acts that we saw by first responders on 9/11,” Westwood West Virginia studies and social studies educator Phil Caskey said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia school district removes pride flags

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia school district’s directive to remove pride flags from classrooms is drawing complaints from students and community organizations. County Board of Education President Ron Lytle told The Gazette-Mail that the flags were removed because they went against the existing “Participation in Political Activities” policy. “I think it was just a blanket […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Westover, WV
Westover, WV
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#9 11 Memorial#K12#Westwood Middle School#Nexstar Media Inc
WDTV

Big Daddy Guns is still coming to West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After months of controversy Big Daddy Guns would not be opening a location at The Deck in Morgantown. However, this won’t be the end of the company’s West Virginia journey. Co-founder of Big Daddy, Sherrie McKnight and Public Relations Coordinator Nicholas Lahera flew up...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WDTV

17-month-old drowns in Salem, GoFundMe created

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - This past weekend, a Harrison County family tragically lost their lost son. Brittany and Lucas Mayle lost their 17-month-old son Garrison in a drowning accident on Sunday. Both parents are stepping away from work to grieve. Brittany runs a dog care business, and Lucas works for...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WVNS

Police confirm drowning of toddler in Salem

SALEM, W.Va. (WBOY) – West Virginia State Police Captain Robert Maddy has confirmed that a 17-month-old drowned in a pond over the weekend. According to the release from WVSP, two troopers responded to a home in Salem on Sunday, Sept. 11 where they confirmed that the child had died in a pond at the residence. […]
SALEM, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mayors Association discusses West Virginia Amendment 2

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – On Wednesday, the Harrison County Mayors Association discussed Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on voters’ ballots this November’s election. Amendment 2 proposes taking 27% of personal property taxes and giving the state legislature control over those funds. In the meeting, it was discussed that if […]
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

19K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy