Westwood Middle School remembers 9/11

WESTOVER, W.Va. (WBOY) – Westwood Middle School held a 9/11 Remembrance Day memorial on Monday and thanked first responders in the county.

Students had the opportunity to learn about the attacks on September 11, 2001, from Sarah Cooke and Jim Smith. Cooke was a first responder at the Flight 93 crash site in Shanksville, Pa., where passengers overtook a hijacked plane that was heading for the nation’s capital.

Cooke speaking to students (WBOY – Image)

During the day, the students also toured Monongalia County’s first responder vehicles.

“We have created a really, really cool presentation project for student engagement and interaction, but also a way to say thank you to those first responders that are very selfless and courageous and that’s very similar to acts that we saw by first responders on 9/11,” Westwood West Virginia studies and social studies educator Phil Caskey said.

