Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Kansas man jailed for violent incident after all-night standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent incident at a Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11p.m. Wednesday, police were in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street in Topeka on an attempt to locate 42-year-old Damon Brook. Morgan, 42 of Topeka, on an...
Arrest made in deadly south Wichita shooting
A teenager has been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting Thursday in south Wichita.
Barricaded subject in Topeka taken into custody
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Mo., Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Sheriff: Woman jumps from from car during I-70 police chase
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on multiple charges after a high-speed chase on I-70 that sent a woman to the hospital. Just before 2:30p.m. Monday, a K9 Unit conducted a traffic stop on a silver 2009 Lexus LS on I-70 near the California Ave. exit for failing to signal a lane change, according to Deputy Abigail Christian. During the traffic stop, the driver fled the scene, initiating a pursuit.
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
WIBW
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
Police investigate false reports of active shooter at Kan. high schools
FBI arrests former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
Man injured in south Wichita stabbing
One person was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in south Wichita.
Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
Suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle is in custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY —The suspect who led police on a high speed chase, crashed then took off into the woods on Sept. 4, was apprehended on Monday, according to the Lawrence police department. Authorities have not released his name or possible charges in the case. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday,...
21-year-old man dead in south Wichita shooting
A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in south Wichita.
WIBW
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
KHP: Fleeing driver intentionally struck northbound pickup
BARBER COUNTY—Two people died in an accident during a pursuit just before 10:30a.m. Wednesday in Barber County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a stolen 2008 Ford F350 driven by Johnathan Lee Ahlvers, 39, Halstead, was fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement southbound out of Pratt County on U.S 281 eight miles south of Sawyer.
Police make arrest for alleged threat at Kan. high school
MCPHERSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 400 Smoky Valley Public Schools continue investigating an alleged school threat that took place Monday and one student is in custody, according to a media release from police. Smoky Valley school officials were made aware of information about a potential threat made...
