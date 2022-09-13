ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

St. Joseph Post

Sheriff: Kansas man accused of selling depressants, meth

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug charges after a traffic stop. Just before 5p.m. Monday, a sheriff's deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 11200 block of South Topeka Avenue, north of Carbondale, for a traffic violation, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop,...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
