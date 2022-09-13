Read full article on original website
wfgxtv.com
Alligator hunters bring in 13-ft, 825-pound gator from South Carolina lake
LAKE MARION, S.C. (WCIV) — On Sunday, alligator hunters Jeff Hobday and Paul Burdick had an unforgettable day on a South Carolina lake. The duo caught a 13.5-foot, 825-pound alligator, missing the record by half an inch, in Lake Marion, the largest lake in the state. While they fell...
Want to grow your own luffa? It's possible in South Carolina
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Did you know luffa, that scrubber you use in the shower, is a vegetable?. Turns out you can grow it here in South Carolina, and you can even eat it when it's 4 - 6 inches long. A Lexington woman Lisa Huntley, originally from the Pacific...
This Is The Most Remote Place In South Carolina
24/7 Wall St found the most remote locations in each state, from desert locales to mountainous expanses.
WLTX.com
Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot
SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Take Your Family to the 2022 South Carolina State Fair
Have you ever been to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, SC? This year, the fair will be in town from October 12th to October 23rd, 2022. The SC State Fair is an exciting fall tradition that dates back over 150 years ago!. Each year, the fair brings in...
WALA-TV FOX10
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat
ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) - It’s a fish tale you must see to believe: A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine, and it was caught on camera. David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures charters out of Saint George, taking clients out to fish for sharks that they then get to see up close and help tag.
WRDW-TV
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
wach.com
Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
sharkattackonline.com
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
WLTX.com
Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
WALA-TV FOX10
AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
wach.com
"I couldn't stop crying": Midlands Lottery winner bursts into tears
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Sumter man got emotional when he won $200,000 playing the South Carolina Education Lottery. “I couldn’t stop crying,” he told lottery officials. He says he was at home, sitting on the couch, when he scratched off the first top prize win on...
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
walterborolive.com
Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes
PRESS RELEASE. Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South...
WJCL
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
Plane, body of pilot remain submerged in South Carolina lake after crash
Recovery crews have been unable to retrieve the body of the pilot who crashed into Lake Hartwell Saturday.
live5news.com
‘I was speechless’: Lottery ticket bought in N. Charleston leaves woman celebrating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Lowcountry woman says she found her lucky break when she purchased a $10 lottery ticket. The winner, who chose not to have her identity revealed, beat one-in-a-million odds to win a $300,000 prize, South Carolina Education Lottery spokesperson Holli Armstrong said. “I was speechless,”...
This Is South Carolina's Best Sports Bar
Mashed found the best sports bar in each state, including this popular spot in South Carolina.
WYFF4.com
Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says
FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
WALA-TV FOX10
Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tropical Storm Fiona is located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A westward course should continue bringing the system to the Leewards and Puerto Rico by this weekend. Its likely to become a stronger tropical storm. Long range models suggest that the system should weaken and turn north near or east of the Bahamas next week. It’s too uncertain to know the exact track of this feature.
