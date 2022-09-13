ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Comments / 0

Related
WLTX.com

Tears and disbelief follow Sumter lottery jackpot

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery winner said he couldn't stop crying when he learned that he would be taking home a sizable jackpot. According to South Carolina Education Lottery officials, the winner found out about his good fortune when he was already at home on the couch. It was at that moment, that he began to tear up.
SUMTER, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Take Your Family to the 2022 South Carolina State Fair

Have you ever been to the South Carolina State Fair in Columbia, SC? This year, the fair will be in town from October 12th to October 23rd, 2022. The SC State Fair is an exciting fall tradition that dates back over 150 years ago!. Each year, the fair brings in...
COLUMBIA, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Airborne shark lands on teen fishing in boat

ST. GEORGE, Maine (WGME) - It’s a fish tale you must see to believe: A mako shark jumped onto a fishing boat off the coast of Maine, and it was caught on camera. David Sinclair runs Sea Ventures charters out of Saint George, taking clients out to fish for sharks that they then get to see up close and help tag.
SAINT GEORGE, ME
WRDW-TV

Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
ACCIDENTS
wach.com

Looking back on desegregation in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — The saying a picture is worth a thousand words could not be more true for three classmates - reunited again 54 years after their third-grade class was one of the first to integrate in South Carolina back in 1968. “We looked different, but I felt...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Linus Outdoor#Outdoor Info#What To Do#Alligator Hunting#Gator#Gray Media Group Inc
sharkattackonline.com

Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WLTX.com

Alleged intruder dead after being shot by South Carolina homeowner

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina homeowner is cooperating with deputies after authorities say he shot and killed an intruder attempting to get into his house. According to the Colleton County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers received a call on Wednesday night on Madison Street where the armed homeowner recounted what had happened.
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

AL Pecan Growers networking to increase crop in state

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - When it comes to pecans -- Alabama’s experts met Thursday in Robertsdale at the Alabama Pecan Growers Association 61st Annual Conference. Pecans are the only nut born and raised in the Americas. “Made in America -- it’s the ultimate made in America food,” said Bran...
ROBERTSDALE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Pets
walterborolive.com

Report from SC geologists dives deeper on recent earthquakes

PRESS RELEASE. Some of South Carolina’s leading geologists have authored a report exploring the factors behind recent earthquakes in the Elgin area, an effort to help the public understand what is happening and why. The geologists, from the S.C. Department of Natural Resources Geological Survey, the University of South...
ELGIN, SC
WJCL

Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Police sergeant in SC fired after video of him making arrest is posted on YouTube, chief says

FLORENCE, S.C. — A police sergeant in South Carolina is no longer on the job after a video of him making an arrest was posted on YouTube, according to his boss. Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye said on Monday the sheriff's office received a written complaint from the person who was arrested and learned the person had posted his video of the arrest on the internet.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WALA-TV FOX10

Tracking Tropical Storm Fiona

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Tropical Storm Fiona is located about 500 miles east of the Leeward Islands. A westward course should continue bringing the system to the Leewards and Puerto Rico by this weekend. Its likely to become a stronger tropical storm. Long range models suggest that the system should weaken and turn north near or east of the Bahamas next week. It’s too uncertain to know the exact track of this feature.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy