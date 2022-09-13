Read full article on original website
Related
WMBF
SCHP: Crash with injuries closes lanes in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and closed lanes in Darlington County. According to SCHP, the crash happened on North Governors Highway (Hwy 401) near Flatnose Road. Crews were dispatched to the area around 6:40 a.m. No further information is...
abcnews4.com
Car split into 2, driver ejected 28 feet after deadly high-speed chase involving SCHP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — New details were released on Wednesday giving more insight into a high-speed chase involving a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper and a man driving a stolen car in Berkeley County, which ended in a deadly crash on Monday. According to an incident report, the...
wpde.com
Victim expected to be ok after being shot in Darlington County, sheriff says
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person is expected to be ok after being shot Wednesday afternoon in the area of Blanding Drive just outside of Hartsville, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said the victim is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. He added the victim...
wpde.com
1 killed in Highway 52 crash along lower Florence County, coroner confirms
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A deadly crash is blocking a portion of Highway 52 at West Lee Flowers Road in the Scranton community of lower Florence County. Around noon, a 1991 Toyota pick-up truck was travelling on West Lee Flowers Road, crossing Highway 52, when it was struck by a 1988 GMC truck travelling north on Highway 52.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wpde.com
SUV passenger involved in deadly crash with train seen waving at officer: Police report
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — An incident report in a deadly crash involving an SUV and train said a passenger from the rear side of the vehicle was waving at the officer. The report doesn't say if the person waiving was the 31-year-old woman who survived the crash that killed four people in the SUV with her.
abcnews4.com
Driver dies after chase with highway patrol in Berkeley County: BCSO
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a person who attempted to drive away from a traffic stop fatally crashed in Berkeley County on Monday. At around 3:50 p.m., a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper reportedly identified a stolen car on Hwy 17A. According to SCHP,...
WIS-TV
Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
counton2.com
Williamsburg County deputies investigating after two injured in shooting
WILLIAMSBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – The Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) is investigating after two people were injured in a shooting Saturday. According to WCSO, deputies responded to the Williamsburg Regional Hospital in reference to a gunshot victim. Shortly after they arrived, deputies learned of another gunshot victim in...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WMBF
SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton. Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash. Police say her...
WMBF
Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
wach.com
Sumter Police searching for missing 17-year-old
SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department needs your help to find 17-year-old Quantasia Anderson. Officials say Anderson was last seen at her West Williams Street home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Anderson was last seen wearing black leggings, a graphic green shirt and cream-colored slides. Anyone who...
West Florence Fire-Rescue runs into out-of-service hydrants while fighting fire
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — West Florence Fire-Rescue ran into out-of-service fire hydrants while fighting a house fire early Thursday morning. West Florence Fire-Rescue was called at about 4:35 a.m. to a home on Pine Needles Road for the fire, according to the department. Everyone made it out of the home safely, which the department […]
4 killed when speeding car crashes into parked train in SC
Four people have died after a car crashed into a stopped train at a crossing in South Carolina, authorities said.
Domestic disturbance led to hours-long standoff at Dorchester County home
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office provided new information about an hours-long standoff with a suspect in a Dorchester County neighborhood Wednesday. Deputies responded to a 911 call regarding a domestic disturbance at a home off North Ridgebrook Drive around 1:00 p.m. – while en route, deputies learned the male subject […]
abccolumbia.com
Sumter County deputies look to identify burglary suspect
Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Broad Street in Sumter. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance video robbed the ‘Yogi Stop’ convenience store after breaking in through the front door. Authorities say the unidentified suspect stole cash, alcohol, and cigarettes before taking off. Officials say the man has a goatee type beard and tattoo on his left bicep they believe may be fairly noticeable.
wach.com
Lexington County woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor
LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Lexington County woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor Monday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. LOCAL...
Who killed Robbie Atkinson? One year later, Columbia Police still seeking answers
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Coming up on the one year anniversary of the murder of a beloved educator, Columbia Police say they are still seeking answers as to what happened to 94-year-old Robbie Atkinson and why. Columbia Police responded to a call of an "unaccompanied death" and found Atkinson dead...
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1