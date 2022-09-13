ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sumter County, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WMBF

SCHP: Crash with injuries closes lanes in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is reporting a crash with injuries and closed lanes in Darlington County. According to SCHP, the crash happened on North Governors Highway (Hwy 401) near Flatnose Road. Crews were dispatched to the area around 6:40 a.m. No further information is...
DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Sumter County, SC
City
Sumter, SC
Sumter County, SC
Crime & Safety
Sumter County, SC
Accidents
abcnews4.com

Driver dies after chase with highway patrol in Berkeley County: BCSO

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a person who attempted to drive away from a traffic stop fatally crashed in Berkeley County on Monday. At around 3:50 p.m., a South Carolina Highway Patrol trooper reportedly identified a stolen car on Hwy 17A. According to SCHP,...
WIS-TV

Investigators searching for armed robbery suspect in Richland County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department said they’re searching for an armed robbery suspect. Deputies were called to the Lowe’s on Two Notch Rd on Sept. 9 around noon on reports of a robbery. Surveillance footage showed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it a cashier. He then grabbed money from the register before leaving.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Schp
WMBF

SCHP: Lanes closed on Hwy 52 after crash with injuries

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is responding to a crash with injuries on Highway 52 in Scranton. Several lanes are closed and motorists should avoid the area of Hwy. 52 and East Lee Flowers Road for the safety of those on the scene and to avoid delays.
SCRANTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Investigators charge woman for stealing Forest Drive car wash equipment

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) — The Columbia Police Department’s Property Crimes investigators charged Kristen Robinson, 23, accused of 2nd degree burglary and grand larceny. According to Property Crimes investigators, Robinson was arrested after being captured by cameras stealing expensive equipment from a Forest Drive car wash. Police say her...
COLUMBIA, SC
WMBF

Man killed in early-morning Florence shooting, officials say

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence. The Florence Police Department said officers responded to the 400 block of Prout Drive regarding a shooting victim at around 6:45 a.m. Officers located the victim inside a vehicle in the roadway. The victim was...
FLORENCE, SC
News19 WLTX

Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Toyota
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTW News13

Coroner identifies man shot dead in Florence

FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person is dead after a shooting early Wednesday morning in Florence, police said. The person has been identified as William Ewell, 45, of Florence, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. Officers responded at about 6:45 a.m. to the 400 block of Prout Drive and found Ewell in a […]
FLORENCE, SC
wach.com

Sumter Police searching for missing 17-year-old

SUMTER COUNTY (WACH) — The Sumter Police Department needs your help to find 17-year-old Quantasia Anderson. Officials say Anderson was last seen at her West Williams Street home at about 10 p.m. Wednesday. Anderson was last seen wearing black leggings, a graphic green shirt and cream-colored slides. Anyone who...
SUMTER, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter County deputies look to identify burglary suspect

Sumter Co., SC (WOLO) — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is hoping you can help them locate a suspect accused of burglarizing a business along Broad Street in Sumter. According to the Sheriff’s Office, the man seen in this surveillance video robbed the ‘Yogi Stop’ convenience store after breaking in through the front door. Authorities say the unidentified suspect stole cash, alcohol, and cigarettes before taking off. Officials say the man has a goatee type beard and tattoo on his left bicep they believe may be fairly noticeable.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
wach.com

Lexington County woman charged after allegedly stabbing neighbor

LEXINGTON COUNTY (WACH) — A Lexington County woman has been arrested after she allegedly stabbed her neighbor Monday night. According to the Lexington County Sheriff's Office, Brenda Sue Jeffcoat, 60, is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to arrest warrants. LOCAL...
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
31K+
Followers
9K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy