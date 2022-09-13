Inching towards cooler temperatures

After an unrelenting heat wave and some rain, the weather pattern is finally going to be relatively normal starting Tuesday. Scattered showers and storms are expected to continue through this evening in the mountains, while mostly everywhere else has dried off from this weekend’s rain. There is a lingering chance of rain tonight for inland communities as well.

A Flood Watch remains in effect for Ventura County’s Mountains until 10pm on Monday due to excessive rainfall.

There was a slight temperature decline on Monday, as onshore flow increased. On Tuesday, a marine layer will return helping temperatures cool further. Inland communities are finally experiencing relief from the heat, with highs in the mid to upper 80s on Tuesday. Highs along the coast will be in the 70s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, below normal temperatures are expected before another slight warm up comes our way toward the end of the week and into the weekend.

