Cast your vote for Week 1 fall Delaware Online Athlete of the Week

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
Delaware Online | The News Journal
 3 days ago
Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

Editor's note: If you cannot see this poll on your desktop or mobile device, please refresh this page or view the poll here on a separate page to vote.

Chris Albero, Archmere football: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, ran for another score and kicked six extra points in a 42-0 win over Tatnall.

Katie Hanich, Saint Mark’s field hockey: Sophomore had a combined six goals and three assists in victories over Ursuline and St. Elizabeth.

Robby Tattersall, Wilmington Friends football: Senior rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 108 yards and a TD, made seven tackles and blocked a punt in a 31-6 win over Delmar.

Bree Moffett, Smyrna field hockey: Freshman scored three goals in her first varsity game, a 7-0 victory over Padua.

Matt Capretto, Charter of Wilmington boys soccer: Senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Caesar Rodney.

Submit Athlete of the Week nominations to Brad Myers at bmyers@delawareonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @BradMyersTNJ

Delaware Online | The News Journal

