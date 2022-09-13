Cast your vote for Week 1 fall Delaware Online Athlete of the Week

Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

Chris Albero, Archmere football: Completed 12 of 15 passes for 261 yards and three touchdowns, ran for another score and kicked six extra points in a 42-0 win over Tatnall.

Katie Hanich, Saint Mark’s field hockey: Sophomore had a combined six goals and three assists in victories over Ursuline and St. Elizabeth.

Robby Tattersall, Wilmington Friends football: Senior rushed for 99 yards and two touchdowns, passed for 108 yards and a TD, made seven tackles and blocked a punt in a 31-6 win over Delmar.

Bree Moffett, Smyrna field hockey: Freshman scored three goals in her first varsity game, a 7-0 victory over Padua.

Matt Capretto, Charter of Wilmington boys soccer: Senior had two goals and an assist in a 4-0 victory over Caesar Rodney.

