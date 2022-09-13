ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Courier

State Sen. Mike Fesi seeks to create 'Ezekiel’s Law' after Houma 2-year-old's brutal death

By John Kelly DeSantis
 3 days ago
As a state legislative committee seeks answers to daunting statistics regarding child and teen homicides in Louisiana, one local legislator has been taking direct action in response to the tragic Houma case of a murdered 2-year-old.

Ezekiel Harry was found July 12 in a satchel left in a trash can steps from Houma Police headquarters.

The boy’s mother, 28-year-old Maya Jones, and her boyfriend, 36-year-old Jermaine Robinson, were indicted last month on charges of first-degree murder and obstruction of justice. They remain in the Terrebonne Parish jail on bail of $5.1 million each. The cause of death, according to the Terrebonne Parish coroner, was blunt-force trauma to the head, with toxicology results pending.

Days after the body was discovered, following a false report by the mother that the toddler had been abducted, state Sen. Mike Fesi, R-Houma, was making his own inquiries, focusing on the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services and its procedures. Fesi said his curiosity was piqued following reports from a neighbor of the couple that she notified the state agency of suspicions that the child was in danger but never heard of any follow-up action.

“We need to fix something, and I want to make sure we get to the bottom of the situation,” Fesi said in an interview with The Courier and the Daily Comet. “What is the right law to fix this dilemma on trying to make sure we do it right while not creating more problems than already exist?”

Earlier:'That house is going to be haunted': Neighbors shocked over the loss of Ezekiel Harry

Fesi acknowledged that before he can mine answers, the right questions must be developed. But he expressed a willingness to do what is required for that to happen.

At a Terrebonne Parish Courthouse vigil on July 15 where hundreds of community residents mourned the child’s death, Fesi said he wanted to create legislation called Ezekiel’s Law that might unravel some of the bureaucracy that he suspects stands between abused children and help the state should be providing for them.

Last week, members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee grilled the secretary of Children and Family Services about procedures.

The hearing was in response to alarming numbers released by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and child advocates that Louisiana child and teen homicides during 2020 stood at 130, or 11.4 per 100,000 population in Louisiana. The number was cited as the highest per-capita rate in the nation.

Department of Children and Family Services Secretary Marketa Walters told legislators that the COVID pandemic, hurricanes and overwhelming workloads have weakened the agency’s ability to provide children at risk with a safety net. Huge budget cuts over more than a dozen years were also cited.

Fesi said his inquiry – separate and unrelated to the Senate hearings – has provided hints to holes in the system that could be corrected legislatively. Among these is the procedure for triaging complaints of potential abuse, which currently result in case workers not being dispatched quickly to investigate.

“I am working with DCFS to figure out what’s not working,” said Fesi, who wants to learn more about policies that stand in the way of children being removed from homes where drug abuse is present.

“I know they need more money and that there is only so much money to go around,” Fesi said. “Being on the Senate Finance Committee, I know how tight funds are.”

Fesi said he has no doubt that employees of the agency are committed to their work and passionate about it but that they face an onslaught of issues that keep them from doing the jobs they wish to do.

Among solutions Fesi said he is exploring is the potential for a more comprehensive database of complaints regarding child safety and well-being, possibly linking DCFS to the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals and other agencies.

The neighbor of Ezekiel Harry's family acknowledged that her complaint regarding the child’s welfare was made anonymously. A Children and Family Services spokesman said his agency’s records did not reflect that a complaint had been made. An assistant secretary with the agency communicated the same information to Fesi in a discussion they had, the senator said.

