Is Texas setting the stage for QB Charles Wright's first start vs. UTSA?

By Brian Davis, Austin American-Statesman
 3 days ago
Good morning, Texas fans —

Does Texas have the Wright stuff this week against UTSA?

OK, I’ll admit I had to get that out of my system. If you don’t know what “The Right Stuff” is, Google it.

The 21st-ranked Longhorns may be looking at starting third-string quarterback Charles Wright this week against the Roadrunners. Starter Quinn Ewers (clavicle sprain) will be out for an undetermined amount of games, and backup Hudson Card (ankle) may be limited this week, if he’s cleared to play at all.

So that means Texas may send the Austin High product into the fray against Jeff Traylor’s squad itching to pull off an upset.

“I think that he’s ready for the moment whenever his time is called,” running back Bijan Robinson said Monday. “We’ll just see how he progresses during the week.”

Wright was perceived as something of an afterthought when he signed with UT in the class of 2021. He was a three-star prospect ranked No. 128 overall in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports. But his numbers were simply incredible — 8,000 passing yards and 80 touchdowns at Austin High.

Most UT fans were more caught up in the Casey Thompson-Hudson Card quarterback debate last season to notice. Teammates noticed him, though. And so did Sarkisian.

“I give Charles a lot of credit,” Sarkisian said Monday. “He has made leaps and bounds, strides in leaps and bounds, from a year ago this time as a true freshman to where he is today.

“I think he’s got a good grasp of our offense, a good understanding of managing things,” the coach added. “I think he’s throwing the ball much better, much more accurately. He’s a lot more confident, which is needed at that position.”

Oddly, Sarkisian welcomed no discussion of freshman Maalik Murphy, the dual-threat talent from California. “He’s not healthy,” Sarkisian said, stopping the questioner in his tracks. Well, there you go.

Why didn’t Sarkisian give a more exact timetable on Ewers? Since it wasn’t a major injury, like a broken clavicle, it could simply be a pain-tolerance issue. Maybe Ewers is back in four weeks, maybe it’s six. We’ll see.

Sarkisian is scheduled to give another injury update on Thursday. It’s likely he’ll know more about who will start, but it’s not guaranteed that he’ll tell the Fourth Estate.

This week will fly by. Still not too late to send in questions for this week’s Whys of Texas mailbag. Shoot me an email below.

— Brian Davis, Texas beat writer, American-Statesman

Contact Brian Davis by phone or text at 512-445-3957. Email bdavis@statesman.com or follow on Twitter via @BDavisAAS.

