ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Oak Ridger

Oak Ridge Schools will address student population growth. Is a new school in the future?

By Donna Smith
The Oak Ridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49dY2E_0hsldIEq00

Oak Ridge Schools has contracted with a consultant to explore ways to address the growing student population, including the possibility of building a new school.

The contract is for $5,000 per month plus reimbursable expenses, according to a memo from Allen Thacker, the school system's supervisor of maintenance and operations. The memo was included in the agenda for the Oak Ridge Board of Education August meeting.

The company, Cornerstone Project Management LLC, will provide advice for the school system, "including developing a plan for a possible new future school, central offices, and other needed school improvements or expansions," Thacker stated in the memo. "This work is in response to anticipated future enrollment growth and program needs throughout the district."

Oak Ridge Board of Education member Laura McLean made the motion to hire the consultant and fellow School Board Member Benjamin Stephens seconded. It passed unanimously.

Oak Ridge Schools Schools Superintendent Bruce Borchers said at the Aug. 1 meeting the board would watch new housing and growth “on a regular basis,” looking at what the school system can do to meet the demand. He said the consultant will meet monthly on the issue.

“We want to make sure we are ahead of the game before we have too many new students joining us,” he told the Board of Education.

Oak Ridge Schools current enrollment

As of the Sept. 2 reporting period, the city's eight schools had 108 more students than the end of last school year, according to a document provided by Bruce Lay, the system's executive director of school leadership.

The changes in student population from the end of last school year ranged from 12 fewer at Jefferson Middle School to 116 more at Oak Ridge High School. The reporting period is composed of 20 school days, he explained in an email last week.

"Our student enrollment is in line with enrollment projections that were provided this past school year," Lay said. "We are currently using available data to determine potential student growth in the next five to 10 years so we can take the steps necessary to be prepared."

Two years ago, Cope Architecture presented the school board the results of a study regarding the city's growth and its effect on the schools. Linden Elementary School on the west end of Oak Ridge was the greatest concern.

Although the latest reporting period showed ORHS leading the way in growth, Linden had the highest number among the four elementary schools.

The Tennessee Department of Education requires a lower teacher-student ratio for elementary school classes than classes at the high schools.

"Linden has been our greatest challenge due to required teacher-student ratios," Lay stated. "Grades K-3 must maintain a 1-to-20 teacher/student ratio. We are currently compliant with a 19.24 K-3 classroom average. "

Linden's student population is 92, 101, 103, 117 and 124 for kindergarten through fourth grade, respectively. Glenwood Elementary's population, according to the latest reporting period, is 76, 71, 59, 76 and 74 for K-4, respectively. At Willow Brook Elementary, the numbers are 67, 89, 77, 76, and 72. And at Woodland Elementary, the K-4 population, respectively, is 72, 98, 83, 89 and 79.

A need for more schools in Oak Ridge?

Holly Cross, Oak Ridge Schools' supervisor of career readiness and communications, talked about this potential growth with the Oak Ridge Municipal Planning Commission earlier this year and shared statistics with The Oak Ridger.

Each grade level in Oak Ridge Schools, she said in March, had about 400 students, counting students at that grade level in every school.

With four elementary schools, the school system has approximately 100 students per grade level per individual school.

"Using that logic, if we were to have a population growth that increased our student population by 100 students per grade level, we would certainly need one more elementary school.

"If that number doubled, we would need two elementary schools and a middle school. At that point, we would also need to consider options for expansion and an additional high school," she stated. "Of course, we would also need to consider staffing needs for all school positions to support additional schools. I used a class size of 25 as an example for the expansion of teaching staff needs."

The study by Cope Architecture presented to the school board two years ago cited population growth at The Preserve, Harbour Pointe, Main Street Lofts, Groves Park Commons and Forest Creek Village.

If the school districts remain as they are, Willow Brook Elementary would serve Main Street Lofts, Woodland Elementary would serve Harbour Pointe, and Linden Elementary would serve the rest.

Long-term solutions for Linden could include adding classrooms, redistricting Linden into two schools or building a new Linden school and enlarging the current school and moving Willow Brook into that building.

Short-term solutions include repurposing other spaces into classrooms or redistricting students to Willow Brook.

While Linden was Cope's highest concern, the study stated most schools will likely exceed capacity by 2030, except Glenwood Elementary.

The study looked at options for the whole school system including redistricting, repurposing spaces, building new schools, adding or renovating school buildings and moving schools.

This story updated a story compiled and written by Benjamin Pounds. Contact The Oak Ridger's News Editor Donna Smith at dsmith@oakridger.com or by phone at (865) 220-5514. Follow her on Twitter @ridgernewsed.

Comments / 0

Related
wvlt.tv

Knox County Schools rank in bottom 5% of state school districts

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County Schools is highlighting opportunities for improvement and growth following the state’s scoring of the school district. While nine schools in Knox County were given the “Reward” designation, an award given to schools making gains in achievement and growth for all students, 29 schools received poor scores. According to KCS officials;
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Ridenour elected as new school board chair

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – Women are now leading Campbell County Board of Education meetings. See the full meeting HERE on demand from WLAF. Despite losing one female board member when Faye Heatherly retired, the board unanimously elected Sharon Ridenour as the new chair and Lisa Fields as the vice chair. Outgoing chairman Johnny Byrge announced at the onset of the meeting that he preferred to share board leadership with other members and would not accept another term a chairman.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

'In Need of Improvement': Knox County, other East TN districts ranked among lowest-performing schools in state in 2022

KNOXVILLE, Tenn — Newly released state performance data showed multiple East Tennessee school systems found themselves among the lowest-performing districts in the state in the last academic year. The Tennessee Department of Education released its 2021-2022 School and District Accountability reports on Monday, which assesses districts based on performance...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Demolition on former radioactive reactor in Oak Ridge underway

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Demolition of the Bulk Shielding Reactor at the Oak Ridge National Laboratory has begun. According to the Department of Energy, this is the first time in Oak Ridge history that crews have taken down a former reactor facility. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Oak Ridge Office of Environmental Management (OREM) […]
OAK RIDGE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elementary Schools#Population Growth#School Board#K12#Education Construction#Construction Maintenance#Oak Ridge Schools#The Oak Ridge Board Of#Oak Ridge Board#The Board Of Education
newstalk941.com

Crossville Council Donates Interchange Dr. Lot To TCAT

The Crossville City Council unanimously voted to donate a lot on Interchange Drive to TCAT Crossville. Mayor James Mayberry said the trade school has maintained the property and operated a truck driving program at the site for 11 years. “So they can build an additional building on it plus maintain...
CROSSVILLE, TN
utdailybeacon.com

Following UT housing complaints, students, faculty weigh in

Last year, the University of Tennessee’s “lottery system” was put into effect to aid in choosing which students would receive on-campus housing and who would have to find alternatives. With the 2022 fall semester bringing in the most freshman ever anticipated, there have been greater challenges than previous years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
bbbtv12.com

UPDATE: Head-on Crash in Morgan County Claims One Victim

UPDATE – Friday, September 16, 2022: Sad news to report that 57-year-old, Aimee Dixon, of Oak Ridge passed away shortly before midnight last night (Thursday, September 15) due to her injuries sustained in this accident. Ms. Dixon was a 2nd grade teacher at Linden Elementary School in Oak Ridge. Please pray for her family and her “kids” in her classroom.
MORGAN COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Oak Ridge Police are Investigating the Theft of Several Thousand Dollars Worth of Equipment from a Boy Scout Troop

Oak Ridge Police are investigating after a group of Boy Scouts are left disappointed after losing thousands worth of valuable equipment. Troop 129 in Oak Ridge uses a trailer once a month to go on a camping trip where they learn valuable life skills like starting a fire, cooking and how to tie knots. At some point last week, it went missing from outside of Oak Ridge First Baptist Church.
OAK RIDGE, TN
WBIR

TDOT: Lane closures planned for East Emory Road starting Monday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Beginning on Monday, September 19, there will be lane closures on East Emory Road between Maynardville Highway and Tazewell Pike for resurfacing operations, according to TDOT. The lane closure will occur daily between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays. Lane closures will not take...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Housing to combat homelessness coming to Knoxville

A teaser trailer that dropped for Disney’s ‘The Santa Clauses’ features the VFL. Missing Knoxville girl gets in Uber, never arrives at location. Desaray Thurmer has not been seen since Sept. 5, according to Knoxville Police Department officials. UTK Enrollment Booming. Updated: 10 hours ago. Making room...
KNOXVILLE, TN
newstalk987.com

Some Dollywood Season Passholders will Get a Chance to Visit the Great Pumpkin LumiNights Festival before the General Public

Dollywood Gold and Diamond Season Passholders get to experience the fun of Dollywood’s Great Pumpkin LumiNights on Thursday evening, Sept. 22, prior to the festival opening to all guests on Friday, Sept. 23. The park’s nighttime experience allows families to wander through immersive harvest-themed displays of intricately-carved pumpkins in...
PIGEON FORGE, TN
The Oak Ridger

The Oak Ridger

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
173K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oak Ridge, TN from Oakridger.

 http://oakridger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy