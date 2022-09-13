ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Cullman City Council rejects bids for sports complex

By Amy Leonard
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 3 days ago
CULLMAN, Ala .- The Cullman City Council on Monday passed Resolution 2022-111, which rejected all current bids on the Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism’s 130,000-square-foot multi-sports and events center project. The council said all submitted bids exceeded the project’s budget.

With an expected debut date in 2024, the center will include eight tournament basketball courts, 16 tournament volleyball courts and a mezzanine and on-court seating capacity for more than 2,400. Now, the project will be redesigned with the same footprint.

Cullman Parks, Recreation & Sports Tourism Executive Director Nathan Anderson said, “We will have the same footprint, the same layout and offerings available. It’s the building shell that will change. That’s it.”

The council recognized the city’s Wastewater Treatment Plant for winning the best treatment plant in its category in the state. Jake Calloway and Allen Brown were on-hand to accept the commendation from the City.

Laura Quick, partnering with Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce, presented a special event request from the chamber for a parade for charity Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, from 3-5 p.m.

Councilman Clint Hollingsworth reminded the community of the upcoming Oktoberfest celebration which will take place Sept. 29-Oct. 1. Hollingsworth also recommended the reappointment of Judge Rusty Turner to the CPRST Board of Directors.

In other business, the following agenda items were approved:

  • To set the public hearing on Oct. 24, 2022, at 7 p.m. for Ordinance No. 2022-31 to amend the definitions in the zoning ordinance
  • A special event request from Rickey Foster Jr. for a concert in Depot Park on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, from 6-10 p.m.
  • To award the bid for a bucket truck for the traffic department to Cullman Sales and Service, LLC in the amount of $79,499
  • To authorize the mayor to purchase land for economic and industrial purposes
  • First reading of Ordinance No. 2022-30 to annex property located 1742 Lake David Dr. NW as R-1 residential district, which received a favorable recommendation from the Planning Commission

The Cullman City Council meets at 7 p.m. on the second and fourth Monday of each month at Cullman City Hall.

