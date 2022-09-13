ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bragg, NC

'No place for extremism': Former Fort Bragg soldier accused of making racist social media posts

By Rachael Riley, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 3 days ago

A former Fort Bragg soldier who federal prosecutors allege said he joined the military to kill Black people is facing a federal charge of making a false statement on documents in order to get a security clearance, according to court records.

Spc. Killian Mackeithan Ryan, who was assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division's 2nd Battalion, 319th Airborne Field Artillery Regiment, 2nd Airborne Brigade Combat Team, was arrested Aug. 26.

Ryan enlisted into the Army on May 27, 2020, as a joint fire support specialist — a military occupation that requires a secret security clearance — according to an Aug. 25 criminal complaint filed by a Fayetteville Police Department officer assigned to the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force.

A spokesman for the 18th Airborne Corps said that Ryan served with the unit until his arrest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dvCvL_0hsldFaf00

“He held the rank of specialist and was separated for serious misconduct,” the spokesman said.

'Military-directed move': What are the costs of Fort Bragg's substandard barracks?

Read this: These are the top-paying civilian jobs on Fort Bragg

According to the complaint, Ryan submitted a form for security clearance before his enlistment on May 15, 2020, which allegedly stated he had not had contact with his biological father in more than 10 years.

The complaint states that Ryan’s biological father is a convicted felon with a history of drug and auto theft violations in Washington and California.

The complaint states that Ryan received 36 separate phone calls between April 1, 2020 and March 23, 2021, from a number believed to belong to his biological father and that one of the calls was before Ryan submitted his security clearance form.

The complaint states that an investigator found several social media accounts belonging to Ryan’s father, which showed a June 17, 2019, photo of Ryan and his father at Ryan’s high school graduation.

The social media account believed to belong to Ryan’s father “has been in contact with numerous accounts associated with racially motivated extremism,” the complaint states.

The investigator also found several social media accounts, one of which has Nazi in the username, tied to Ryan based on email addresses and phone numbers. One of those phone numbers, according to the complaint, Ryan used as his phone number on the questionnaire for the security clearance.

The complaint alleges that all of the social media accounts had been in contact with numerous accounts "associated with racially motivated extremism.”

On one of the accounts, Ryan allegedly said he enlisted in the Army for combat experience so he would be “more proficient in killing (racial epithet),” the complaint states.

If convicted, he could be sentenced to up to five years in federal prison.

Ryan’s case is not the first instance of Fort Bragg soldiers being linked to extremist groups.

Frazier Glenn Miller was a former Fort Bragg soldier and Vietnam veteran who founded the Carolina Knights of the Ku Klux Klan in 1980 and the White Patriot Party in 1985,

According to Miller’s autobiography, he was living in Angier and stationed at Fort Bragg in 1974 when he first joined a racist group.

Related: Fort Bragg Special Forces not part of extreme groups, and other rumors battled this year

'Erroneously charged': Fort Bragg lieutenant colonel wants case dismissed, facing 30 charges

Miller was convicted of killing William Corporon, 69, and Corporon’s 14-year-old grandson, Reat Underwood, on April 13, 2014, at the Jewish Community Center in Overland Park, Kansas. He also killed Terri LaManno, 53, who was on her way to visit her mother at a nearby Jewish assisted living facility.

Miller testified at trial that he wanted to kill Jewish people. In 2015, he was sentenced to death and appealed to overturn the death sentence last year, but died before the court could issue a ruling.

In 1995, two Fort Bragg soldiers were convicted of racially motivated killings in Fayetteville.

James Burmeister and Malcolm Wright were charged with killing Jackie Burden and Michael James, a Black couple, in downtown Fayetteville in December 1995.

Prosecutors said the soldiers were neo-Nazi skinheads who were hunting Black people the night of the killings.

Both were convicted and given life sentences.

Fort Bragg: Former Fort Bragg soldier who fatally shot 3 at Kansas Jewish sites dies

Previously: March held to honor Black couple killed by Fort Bragg soldiers

The slayings prompted the Army to investigate whether other soldiers had ties to white supremacist activities.

Following the Jan. 6, 2021, riots at the U.S. Capitol, the Department of Defense issued a statement saying it “prohibits military personnel from actively advocating supremacist, extremist or criminal gang doctrine, ideology or causes,"

During Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin's Jan. 19, 2021, confirmation hearing , Austin, who is Black, said he'd work to "rid the military ranks of racists and extremists.”

In February 2021, Austin issued a 60-day stand-down directive for commanders to discuss with servicemembers extremism in the ranks.

The 18th Airborne Corps spokesman said the Army “does not tolerate racism, extremism, or hatred in our ranks.”

“The Army prohibits military personnel from participating in extremist organizations and activities,” the spokesman said. “There is no place for extremism in the Army.”

Staff writer Rachael Riley can be reached at rriley@fayobserver.com or 910-486-3528.

This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: 'No place for extremism': Former Fort Bragg soldier accused of making racist social media posts

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRAL News

Fort Fisher could join Fort Bragg in getting new, non-Confederate namesake

Kure Beach, N.C. — A North Carolina aquarium and recreation area may get a new name in the latest round of recommendations to remove Confederate names from federal property. The first round of recommendations addressed military bases like Fort Bragg. In a list released on Tuesday, the commission recommends renaming the Fort Fisher Recreation Area in Kure Beach, North Carolina.
FORT BRAGG, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fort Bragg, NC
Society
State
Kansas State
State
California State
Fort Bragg, NC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Fort Bragg, NC
City
Washington, NC
City
Angier, NC
wcti12.com

Former gang member gives back to the community

North Carolina — A former gang member in Eastern Carolina is now giving back to the community. Brandon Anderson joined a gang at the age of 15, spent time in prison, and has since turned his life in a different direction. He said he’s helping those who need it the most.
NEW BERN, NC
FOX8 News

ATF: Ammunition stolen from shipping containers in North Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina, according to federal officials. The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham, news outlets report. […]
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

Bull City United outreach worker arrested on drug charges

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Nicole Taybron, 40, was arrested Wednesday on drug charges and Durham County officials confirmed Taybron is an employee of Bull City United, a team of violence interrupters and outreach workers. According to an arrest affidavit, Taybron was arrested for possession with intent to sell and...
DURHAM COUNTY, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ryan
WRAL News

Abandoned home charred in Fayetteville fire

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. — An empty home was stripped to its beams and charred Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was charred and so destroyed investigators said it may be difficult to determine the cause. No one was...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Black People#Vietnam Veteran#Military Personnel#Racial Injustice#Racism#Racial Issues#Spc#2nd Battalion#The 18th Airborne Corps
thecharlottepost.com

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders

Our cheatin’ hearts: Ranking North Carolina’s infidelity leaders. Durham and Raleigh residents are the most likely to creep. People who live in Durham, Raleigh and Charlotte are most likely to cheat in North Carolina, according to the dating website mydatingadvisor.com. Durham is the infidelity capital of North Carolina,...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL News

Empty home destroyed in Fayetteville fire

Fayetteville, N.C. — An empty home was destroyed Thursday in a large fire. Firefighters responded to the home on Hamlet Street before 2:45 a.m. The structure was completely burned. No one was living in the home, and no firefighters were injured extinguishing the fire. The cause of the fire...
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
Army
chathamjournal.com

From equity and inclusivity training to demonizing a child’s faith

Pittsboro, NC – At Monday evening’s Chatham County School Board meeting, John Amanchukwu, a black youth minister spoke about how the school system fails their students. Below is an AI generated transcript of his public input:. Tonight, I’m filled with righteous indignation for many reasons. But with only...
CHATHAM COUNTY, NC
warrenrecord.com

Bell passes North Carolina Bar exam

Mrs. Christine Clements Ross and the Rev. Dr. Ulysses Ross of Lake Gaston announce that their grandson, Asa L. Bell III, passed the July 2022 North Carolina Bar exam. He is a 2014 graduate of Athens Drive High School of Raleigh, and in 2018, he received his Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from UNC-Charlotte.
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Wayne County deputies offering reward for information on homicide of Greenville man

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Wayne County deputies are asking for the public’s help in sharing information related to the homicide of a Greenville man. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office says Alex Sharpless, 21, was found dead on Watershed Road, east of Goldsboro, on July 13th of this year. Deputies are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for his death.
WAYNE COUNTY, NC
The Fayetteville Observer

The Fayetteville Observer

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Fayetteville, NC from The Fayetteville Observer.

 http://fayobserver.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy