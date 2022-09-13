ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

First lady Jill Biden visits East Tennessee on tour to build up teacher workforce

By Rebecca Wright, Oakridger
The Oak Ridger
 3 days ago
First lady Jill Biden celebrated Tennessee's teacher apprenticeship program Monday with stops at a Knoxville elementary school and the University of Tennessee.

Biden, a teacher herself, chatted at Sarah Moore Greene Elementary School in East Knoxville with educators participating in the Grow Your Own Initiative.

She made her way, followed by many reporters with cameras, to Kaitlyn Baker’s third-grade classroom.

It was hard for students to pay attention after Biden and U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona entered the room, but after a quick introduction, the students went back to working on their foundational phonics skills.

“They’ve never been this silent before,” Baker joked.

The Grow Your Own program is part of Tennessee's solution to the statewide teacher shortage that was exasperated by the pandemic. The apprenticeship programs allow training teachers to work toward their degree and teaching license while earning money by teaching alongside professionals in a school district.

After the program, participants are hired into the district they trained in as fully licensed Tennessee teachers.

She went on to speak at the University of Tennessee.

Comments / 9

QuestionEverything77
3d ago

i am still wondering what does this lady do? all the other first ladies...Michael was like, eat yall veggies....Melania was..."beee best" and Jill...."I babysit Joe."

Reply
9
Penny
3d ago

Wow-the outpouring of rage about this, even on more public forums, is really enlightening. People really dislike her!

Reply
3
Soldier Guy
3d ago

stay out of TN Jill Biden, we don't need your kind here. why would people make her feel welcomed

Reply
4
