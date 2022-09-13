ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ouachita Parish's COVID cases fall 4.3%; Louisiana cases plummet 15.5%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ke8rM_0hsldCwU00

Louisiana reported far fewer coronavirus cases in the week ending Sunday, adding 9,360 new cases. That's down 15.5% from the previous week's tally of 11,074 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Louisiana ranked seventh among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 4.7% from the week before, with 507,209 cases reported. With 1.4% of the country's population, Louisiana had 1.85% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, three states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

The Labor Day holiday may have altered how many people can get tested and when, and when governments report testing results and deaths. This will skew week-to-week comparisons.

Johns Hopkins University has been getting data on an erratic schedule from Louisiana, skewing week-to-week comparisons.

Ouachita Parish reported 563 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 588 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 58,705 cases and 785 deaths.

Richland Parish reported 72 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 100 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,057 cases and 104 deaths.

Union Parish reported 88 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 78 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 8,264 cases and 141 deaths.

Caldwell Parish reported 77 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 24 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,196 cases and 55 deaths.

Across Louisiana, cases fell in 45 parishes, with the best declines in East Baton Rouge Parish, with 678 cases from 1,001 a week earlier; in Livingston Parish, with 190 cases from 382; and in Calcasieu Parish, with 377 cases from 560.

Within Louisiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Caldwell Parish with 776 cases per 100,000 per week; East Carroll Parish with 598; and Lincoln Parish with 464. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were East Baton Rouge Parish, with 678 cases; Caddo Parish, with 649 cases; and Jefferson Parish, with 570. Weekly case counts rose in 19 parishes from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Lincoln, Caldwell and East Carroll parishes.

In Louisiana, 46 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 34 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,442,885 people in Louisiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 17,923 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 95,250,705 people have tested positive and 1,050,323 people have died.

Louisiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions falling

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, Sept. 11. Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 646
  • The week before that: 715
  • Four weeks ago: 926

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 60,585
  • The week before that: 61,376
  • Four weeks ago: 69,436

Hospitals in 16 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 22 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 19 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
