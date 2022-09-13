ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexandria, LA

Former 'America's Got Talent' contestant from Alexandria has music label in Nashville

By Melinda Martinez, Alexandria Town Talk
The Town Talk
The Town Talk
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEsDH_0hsldAB200

Taylor Mathews has been up to quite a bit since he was a nervous 18-year-old who flashed what one judge described as his "cheesy grin" on "America's Got Talent" in 2010.

The Alexandria native wowed the judges and audience with his guitar arrangement of the 1939 classic "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." And he did it again with another arrangement of Louis Armstrong's "What a Wonderful World."

Mathews made it to the top 10 before he was eliminated from season five, but it's an experience he said he wouldn't trade for the world.

He now lives in Nashville, where he started the Pelican House music label and has been lending his efforts to building a community of creatives and making music for TV and film.

"I have 13 artists internally that we developed and five artists I signed to the label," Mathews said in a recent phone interview with the Town Talk.

Songs Mathews has written have been featured on shows like Netflix's “Virgin River” and Freeform's “Good Trouble.” One of his songs, "Fall in Love This Christmas," sung by the artist Foster, has been featured in the Hallmark Christmas movie "The Christmas Ring."

Previously:How’s Cenla getting ready to go back to school?

From 2015: Mathews, Willis ready for Saturday benefit concert

Foster will have another Christmas song coming out this holiday season, Mathews said. Two other Christmas songs will be released by another Pelican House artist, Anders Sohn.

Helping others make music

Mathews writes for all of the artists signed with the label. Another artist he helped develop, Sheffield, sings one of Mathews' songs, "You and Me and Christmastime."

"It has been the most streamed independent Christmas song released in the world since its release and placement on the Christmas Hits playlist by Spotify in 2018. We are the only independent record included in this curation," said Mathews.

Mathews stopped putting out music under his own name in 2013, which was the last time he released a record.

“I'm going to have more music coming out within the next couple of years,” Mathews said. “But right now, I was so eclectic with my approach of trying to write in all sorts of different directions"

He's worked on projects that fall under several other musical genres, including surf rock, folk and indie. The first project he did with Sheffield was “In This Kind of World,” a love song geared for weddings.

“We've been in tons of wedding videos, like thousands across the world," Mathews said. "It's really really cool to tap into different areas of how people interact with and engage with music.”

Mathews said he's evolved since he first walked onto the stage in front of a national TV audience 12 years ago.

Growing creatively

Once he started coming off that euphoria, he realized he needed more knowledge and education on how the music process and business works to create a song that will engage people.

"I was very green as to what I should do with the attention, and I didn't have my craft developed enough at that stage, so it was really hard for me to turn that into anything more than just kind of a fun, you know, pat on the back, hug, high-five,” Mathews said.

At that point, he had never written with other people or worked with producers.

“It was cool, though, because it kind of fed me to the wolves,” he said. “As soon as that all happened, it was very affirming for my parents at the time to be like, ‘Oh, you know, there might be something here, so let's get behind your dreams and go and chase after this thing.’ ”

Tour buses and 18-wheelers

He missed his own graduation from Alexandria Senior High to tour with "America's Got Talent" across the U.S. and Canada that year, playing for 3,000-5,000 people a night.

“We played at some major theaters across the nation," Mathews said. "We had six tour busses, three 18-wheelers. It was the first year that AGT even put on a tour.”

While he was a finalist, he returned to Alexandria to perform as an opening act for the Christian alternative rock band Altar’d at the Coughlin-Saunders Performing Arts Center. Once people found out he was on the bill, the concert quickly sold out, and a matinee performance was added.

He also performed at the Summer Kick-Off Dance Party and Concert in 2010 at Fort Buhlow Fun Park. He even performed at Scott M. Brame Middle School. And he served as grand marshal of the Natchitoches Christmas Parade and the Ball Christmas Parade.

For subscribers:The Clean List: See the 122 Cenla restaurants, businesses with no June health violations

What about performing?

Before "America's Got Talent," Mathews performed for seniors at a few nursing homes, at Tunk's Cypress Inn in Boyce and at the Blue Dog Cafe in Lafayette. He also performed at the former Hastings Entertainment Superstore on MacArthur Drive in Alexandria.

Now, he’s given up performing for the most part.

“I was not too fond of the unsustainable living I was kind of chasing after with that whole world,” said Mathews.

Every now and then, he'll do writer's rounds around Nashville. It’s a collection of songwriters who present material that they've worked on for that year, he said.

He returns to Alexandria about two to three times a year to check up and work on a couple of properties he owns.

Does he still get recognized from "America's Got Talent?"

"Every now and then, yeah. It's surprising. I'm a bit of a hermit,” Mathews said. “I don't get out too much, but when I do, I seem to run into somebody every other time, especially at the grocery store. It's a friendly place."

As for his time on the show, he said it was a really fun experience.

“But definitely," Mathews said, "I wish I had my head on my shoulders a little bit more at the time and kind of look at how to approach the music industry the way that I am now."

Comments / 2

Related
nowplayingnashville.com

Arnold's Country Kitchen

Arnold’s Country Kitchen was opened by Jack and Rose Arnold in Nashville, Tennessee in 1982. Since then, Jack and Rose’s children have continued serving Nashvillians and visitors. Arnold’s has been written up in publications such as Garden & Gun, Maxim, Southern Living, SAVEUR and Bon Apetit; as well...
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lafayette, TN
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
City
Boyce, LA
City
Alexandria, TN
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
City
Cypress Inn, TN
City
Alexandria, LA
Alexandria, LA
Entertainment
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
City
Lafayette, LA
styleblueprint.com

5 Small Town Shops Worth the Drive from Nashville

With fall right around the corner, there’s no better time for an afternoon drive to discover hidden gems in Nashville’s surrounding areas. Among them, you’ll find enchanting antique shops, carefully curated gift shops, and more. Escape the rush of the city and fall in love with small-town charm with these five unforgettable spots from Columbia to Bell Buckle!
NASHVILLE, TN
klax-tv.com

Alexandria Mayor Candidates Face Off in a Forum

Alexandria mayor candidates faced off against one another last night at a forum where they shared their ideas for the future of the city. ABC 31 News Joel Massey was there and has this report. The Greater Central Louisiana Realtors Association hosted a forum for Alexandria mayor candidates at Alexandria...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Louis Armstrong
cenlanow.com

The Brazilian Bakery shares top picks

ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – Neila Craig, the owner of Doce Vida is sharing her personal favorites from their menu. Passion Fruit Mousse – Made from real passion fruit pulp. Palha Italiana – Chocolate truffle with layers of graham crackers. Gramma’s Cookies – Shortbread cookie with orange zest...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Music Industry#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#House Music#Got Talent#Pelican House
wgnsradio.com

Scam Artist Attempts to use Debit Card Belonging to Texas Woman to Withdraw Cash at a Murfreesboro Bank

A woman who lives in El Paso, Texas called the Murfreesboro Police Department after she was notified by Chase Bank about fraudulent activity on her account that reportedly took place in Rutherford County. The woman told the MPD that Chase Bank advised her they had video footage of an unidentified subject walking into their Memorial Boulevard branch to make a cash withdrawal.
MURFREESBORO, TN
fox17.com

Teacher taken to hospital after breaking up fight at Nashville high school

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — A Metro Schools teacher was injured Monday while breaking up a fight between students, the district has confirmed. Kevin Holt, a health and wellness teacher at McGavock High School, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center to receive stitches for injuries sustained while separating students. It's unclear at this time how many students were involved in the brawl.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Netflix
kalb.com

AFD responds to Vance Street fire near Bolton High School

ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - The Alexandria Fire Department responded to a house fire at 1910 Vance Street on Friday morning around 6:53 a.m. near Bolton High School. AFD could not confirm if the house was occupied or not, but no injuries were reported from the fire at this time. The...
ALEXANDRIA, LA
KSLA

800-lb. gator caught in La. lake

CONCORDIA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An 800-pound alligator was caught at Lake St. John in alligator alley on Wednesday, Sept. 7, according to an eye witness. Nathan Gauthier said he was on the lake to test a boat he was working on when he spotted the gator being dragged by a boat.
CONCORDIA PARISH, LA
avoyellestoday.com

APSO Seeking Assistance in Locating a Wanted Fugitive

The Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office is requesting your assistance in locating and apprehending 35-year-old Jess Bibbins of Mansura, LA. Our investigation has revealed that in late August 2022, he committed a Home Invasion and attempted to rape the victim. APSO is also being assisted by the United States Marshall...
MANSURA, LA
The Town Talk

The Town Talk

2K+
Followers
664
Post
251K+
Views
ABOUT

The Town Talk is Central Louisiana's leading source of local news and information.

 http://thetowntalk.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy