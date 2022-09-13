ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kaley Cuoco Walks 2022 Emmys Red Carpet With 'Ozark' Actor Boyfriend Tom Pelphrey

By Carly Ledbetter
 4 days ago
The actors made their first-ever red carpet debut on Monday at the 74th annual Emmy Awards on Monday night. Cuoco and Pelphrey, who stars on the Jason Bateman helmed show, “Ozark,” went Instagram official back in May.

The “Flight Attendant” star, who is nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series for her role in the HBO hit, dazzled in a custom high-low Dolce & Gabbana gown, that included applique flowers in various shades of pink.

Bonnie Adkins
3d ago

She has a cute shape. So, who told her that this dress looked good on her? With all the money these people have why don't they buy a mirror. She should look elegant but she looks like a kid in a child's beauty contest.

HuffPost

HuffPost

