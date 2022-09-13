Collierville tables decision on 60 townhomes near Houston Levee

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen tabled a decision on townhomes in southwest Collierville after heavy discussion.

The development includes 60 townhomes on 12 acres west of Houston Levee and south of Shelby Drive.

The board heavily discussed design as part of the development agreement, and Mayor Stan Joyner expressed his dismay the board would not review a site plan.

“We’re approving this without a final site plan approval,” Joyner said, noting one was needed due to the number of changes made to the project.

The plan was initially approved in 2004, ahead of the state’s vested-rights law.The site has remained unchanged since that time. The board approved a grading agreement back in 2022.

The state law approved in 2014 requires developments to move forward within three years after receiving approval of an outline plan, or they lose their rights. However, the town approved the planned development a decade before the state adopted that law. The town — with an outside attorney — has formulated an opinion they can apply new town standards to the project which has affected lot sizes, widths and buffers.

The proposal includes three units to a building. However, the development request includes four different architectural elevations. Alderman John Stamps said the Design Review Commission wanted variety to help mimic homes across the street.

The plan includes three homes for building. The Planning Commission allowed one access point to the development. Usually, two are required for more than 50 lots, but 24 of the units will front Houston Levee, if the board approves a development agreement at a later day.

The greenbelt trail will likely extended along the northern boundary of the proposed project. A pool house was previously planned, but it has since been removed. Two retention ponds with fountains are part of the plans.

Additional homes are expected in the area as Keith Grant’s Lockwood development is under construction east of Houston Levee, adjacent south of the Carriage Crossing Market Places collection of stores, like Urban Air and Goodwill. The 94-acre site has rights for 308 homes. Houston Levee will be extended to the south as part of the development, which will benefit both spots.

In other news, the board also approved a final site plan and development agreement for Mid-South Gifted Academy, which will add an expansion to its current building in Downtown Collierville, southeast of East South Street and South Center Street. Sidewalk improvements on South Street are planned part of the development.