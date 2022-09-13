Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Lake City Lions Craft Show
Crafters are wanted for the Lake City Lions Club of Warsaw's Annual Fall Craft Show. The event will be held Oct. 1 at the Home and Family Arts building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters will be offering homemade crafts, holiday decorations, flavored...
Your News Local
Spooky Nights coming to the 13-24 Drive In
WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment will host two “Spooky Nights” weekends of Halloween-themed double feature showings at the 13-24 Drive In. Fridays will feature family-friendly movies, with Saturdays geared towards adults. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the movies starting at approximately 7:30 p.m....
goshen.edu
A night at the gas station: Goshen’s secret community hub
There’s always miscellaneous beeping at a gas station. There’s the beep of the scanner, with its pitch rising every once in a while; the signature “ding dong” whenever someone steps inside; the aggressive pulsation of the credit card machine, lest you forget to grab your card.
Times-Union Newspaper
Kettleheads Raise Money For CCS With 11th Homebrew Fest
Kosciusko Kettleheads’ motto is “brew good, do good,” and with Homebrew Fest 11, they’ll continue to do just that. It is Sept. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m., on Buffalo Street downtown Warsaw, with all proceeds benefitting Combined Community Services. “We have a big tent. Your...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
Times-Union Newspaper
‘An Evening With Cliff Kindy’ Set
SYRACUSE - Chautauqua-Wawasee is hosting an evening with author and peace-seeker Cliff Kindy for a workshop to discuss the question “What if Christians had the passion for peacekeeping that warriors have for war?”. Kindy will share about his many Christian Peacekeeper Team journeys and how he became part of...
whatzup.com
Good banter and eats at Huntington diner
Like most of my discoveries for Off the Eaten Path, they are unplanned by design. That continues with my recent stop at The Country Post in Huntington. A friend who works for the government invited me to lunch, and he had only a few minutes to spare. He’s got it down to a science.
Times-Union Newspaper
Sharon Marie Oliver
WOLCOTTVILLE – Sharon Marie Oliver, 85, Warsaw, and formerly of Rome City, died Friday, Sept, 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw. Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
WANE-TV
“We love you Luke Bryan” – Fans tailgate before concert
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Luke Bryan Farm Tour returned back to Allen County for the fifth time Thursday night. Located at Spangler Farm in Monroeville, fans filled the field hours before the concert was set to kick off to tailgate. Jen Forman, a concert attendee and Luke Bryan fan said she arrived at 2:30 p.m. and was having a blast.
Times-Union Newspaper
Inés Silvestre Garrido
Inés Silvestre Garrido, of Warsaw, passed away unexpectedly at Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at the age of 54. Born in Teloloapan, Mexico, on March 18, 1968, she was the daughter of Feliciano Garrido Beltran and Cleotilde Sandoval Antunez. Inés worked as a material handler at RR Donnelley for 14 years. She was a devoted catholic and a humble servant to the Lord. She also was a longtime member of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS Welcomed Olympic Runner Billy Mills To The 2022 Speaker Series
On Friday, Warsaw Community Schools welcomed keynote speaker Billy Mills to support the goals of WCS’ mission of inspiring and equipping all students to continuously acquire and apply knowledge and skills while pursuing their dreams and enriching the lives of others. Mills is Oglala Lakota (Sioux) and grew up...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tree Falls In Central Park
A Bradford pear tree in Central Park Plaza, Warsaw, fell overnight Monday and Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department laborers had to chainsaw it into smaller pieces and remove it Tuesday. Maintenance Director Shaun Gardner said the tree fell due to crotch rot, a common problem with the Bradford pear trees. The crotch of a tree is the area where the trunk splits into two large branches. If the crotch is splitting, the cavity can soften and decay, which may attract small animals and insects and result in further damage. Considered invasive in some parts of the U.S., Bradford pears are considered a gardening mistake by some experts, according to thespruce.com. The limbs of these fast-growing trees break easily in stormy weather, are prone to suckering and often have many other problems. The trees were introduced by the U.S. Department of Agriculture in the mid-1960s as ornamental landscape trees. They can grow up to 30 feet tall, but can be dangerous because of its weak branch structure, which means that the trees often break apart within 20 years, according to greenvilleonline.com. Pictured removing the fallen tree are Park laborers Parker Shoemaker, Dusty Wiggs, Chris Holsclaw and Andy Wright.
WNDU
46th annual Nappanee Apple Festival kicks off Thursday
NAPPANEE, Ind. (WNDU) - Fall is on the horizon, which means it’s time for the Nappanee Apple Festival!. The festival kicks off in downtown Thursday night and runs through the weekend. There’s plenty of fun for the whole family, with food vendors and lots of entertainment. And of course,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Right To Life Hosts Fall Banquet
WINONA LAKE - Over 500 supporters gathered Monday for the 26th annual Legacy of Life Banquet for Right to Life of North Central Indiana. The event took place at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center on the campus of Grace College & Seminary in Winona Lake. Dr. Drew Flamm, president of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Anthony Steven Milton
BOURBON – Anthony Steven Milton, age 25, of Warsaw, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022 in Warsaw. Anthony was born to Robert and Wendy Cummins Milton on Feb. 26, 1997, in Plymouth. He grew up in Etna Green, but resided in Warsaw for the last several years. He loved music, mostly alternative rock, skateboards, being outdoors, unicorns because they are “magical just like me.” He loved kids, had a huge heart, was very caring and was always smiling.
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret Louise Marshall
Margaret Louise Marshall, of Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 101. She was born on May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane Stowe Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She...
Times-Union Newspaper
Loran E. Sims
Loran E. Sims, 84, Winona Lake, died at 1:06 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022. He was born Nov. 24, 1937, in Winamac, to Frances Mildred Leap Sims and Jesse Edward Sims. He served in the Army National Guard for eight years in units in Warsaw and Wabash from 1955 until his discharge on Sept. 7, 1963.
WANE-TV
Thousands flock to Monroeville for Luke Bryan farm show
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. The concert is at Spangler Farm and was expected to draw thousands of fans. Concertgoers were already tailgating at the farm’s fields early Thursday afternoon.
rvbusiness.com
Camping World Hires RV Design Leader Renee Gillis
LINCOLNSHIRE, Ill. – Camping World Design & Supply (CWDS) based in Elkhart, Ind., a leading supplier of RV furniture, electronics and design products for the RV industry has announced in a press release the hiring of Renee Gillis as the director of design for CWDS. Operating out of 801...
Times-Union Newspaper
Starla J. Campbell
Starla J. Campbell, 73, Pierceton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley. Starla was born in Fulton, Ky., on Jan. 14, 1949, to Willis and Charlene Lamb. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services are entrusted with Starla’s care. At this time, no services are planned. To leave a...
