A local wood carving club is having its first show Oct. 1 and two of its members told the Kosciusko County Commissioners about it and their hobby Tuesday. Commissioner Bob Conley said he was talking to Brent Julian, of the Kosco Woodcarving Club, about Julian’s hobby and group. He said they’re having a show at the Kosciusko County Senior Center, 800 N. Park Ave., Warsaw, on Oct. 1 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO