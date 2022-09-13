Marion County park closed for homicide investigation

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Marion County deputies say they’re investigating a homicide on a local trail.

According to the sheriff’s office, the homicide took place at the Greenway Trailhead off of Banyan Rd.

Baseline Trailhead Park has been closed while Major Crimes detectives from the sheriff’s office continue to investigate.

They expect the park to reopen Tuesday.

In the meantime, the sheriff’s office is asking people to avoid the area.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

