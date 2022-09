Jim Wilson, age 86, of Warsaw, passed away on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, surrounded by his wife and children at Mason Healthcare, Warsaw. Born Wendell James Arno Wilson, Jim, as most people knew him, was the son of the Rev. Floyd L. Wilson and Mrs. Vernice Grenert Wilson. He was born near Grass Creek in Fulton County and spent his formative years in Chatsworth, Ill., where he graduated in 1954. On June 29, 1958, Jim was united in marriage to Vy Davis with whom he shared more than 64 years; they were blessed with four children, all of whom survive.

