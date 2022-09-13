Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Lake City Lions Craft Show
Crafters are wanted for the Lake City Lions Club of Warsaw's Annual Fall Craft Show. The event will be held Oct. 1 at the Home and Family Arts building at the Kosciusko County Fairgrounds from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Local crafters will be offering homemade crafts, holiday decorations, flavored...
Times-Union Newspaper
Kettleheads Raise Money For CCS With 11th Homebrew Fest
Kosciusko Kettleheads’ motto is “brew good, do good,” and with Homebrew Fest 11, they’ll continue to do just that. It is Sept. 24, from 5 to 9 p.m., on Buffalo Street downtown Warsaw, with all proceeds benefitting Combined Community Services. “We have a big tent. Your...
Times-Union Newspaper
Right To Life Hosts Fall Banquet
WINONA LAKE - Over 500 supporters gathered Monday for the 26th annual Legacy of Life Banquet for Right to Life of North Central Indiana. The event took place at the Manahan Orthopaedic Capital Center on the campus of Grace College & Seminary in Winona Lake. Dr. Drew Flamm, president of...
Times-Union Newspaper
WCS Welcomed Olympic Runner Billy Mills To The 2022 Speaker Series
On Friday, Warsaw Community Schools welcomed keynote speaker Billy Mills to support the goals of WCS’ mission of inspiring and equipping all students to continuously acquire and apply knowledge and skills while pursuing their dreams and enriching the lives of others. Mills is Oglala Lakota (Sioux) and grew up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Times-Union Newspaper
Jerry Franks Memorial Dedication Concert Coming Oct. 1
WINONA LAKE – A free brass performance and tribute program to the late Jerry Franks will be held at Christ’s Covenant Church, 2090 E. Pierceton Road, Winona Lake, at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 1. Nearly 40 alumni musicians of the “Dimensions in Brass” group founded and directed by...
whatzup.com
Good banter and eats at Huntington diner
Like most of my discoveries for Off the Eaten Path, they are unplanned by design. That continues with my recent stop at The Country Post in Huntington. A friend who works for the government invited me to lunch, and he had only a few minutes to spare. He’s got it down to a science.
Times-Union Newspaper
Fire Association Honors Gelbaugh Family, Fireman Of The Year
During the Kosciusko County Fire Association annual fish fry and awards night Thursday, four awards were handed out and one firefighter who died this past year was honored. Association President Kevin McSherry said, “Our brother Roger (Gelbaugh) passed this last year and I’d like to have a member of his family come up. We have a thank-you plaque to the Gelbaugh family for borrowing Roger.”
Times-Union Newspaper
Margaret Louise Marshall
Margaret Louise Marshall, of Grace Village Retirement Community, Winona Lake, passed away at 7:37 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 101. She was born on May 25, 1921, in Highland, Ohio, to Fanny Jane Stowe Moore and Merritt Elmer Moore. She...
IN THIS ARTICLE
whatzup.com
Appleseed festival will send you back in time
Three ATM machines positioned around the grounds at the Johnny Appleseed Festival make director Becky Butler laugh. Despite their improbability, she knows they are a vital inclusion in a pioneer-themed event. Those money boxes are about the only thing that isn’t plausibly authentic at the hugely popular festival, which is...
Times-Union Newspaper
Ice Cream Shop Offers A Different Kind Of Ice Cream
Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting Thursday for La Michuacana, 1301 N. Detroit St., Warsaw. Co-owner Fernando Montellano said he and wife, Jaqueline Juarez, opened the store in 2020. They both worked elsewhere, but they decided to try to work for themselves and “who doesn’t like ice cream?” They had the opportunity to take over the Detroit Street location and they did.
Times-Union Newspaper
Sharon Marie Oliver
WOLCOTTVILLE – Sharon Marie Oliver, 85, Warsaw, and formerly of Rome City, died Friday, Sept, 16, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw. Young Family Funeral Home, Wolcottville Chapel, Wolcottville, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Times-Union Newspaper
K21 Awards $55K Grant To Church For Childcare Ministry
WINONA LAKE – The K21 Health Foundation (K21) awarded a grant of $55,000 to Pleasant View Bible Church in Warsaw to assist with the startup costs for their registered childcare ministry, which opened at the end of August. The grant will support a new outdoor fenced-in playground, resourcing the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Times-Union Newspaper
Making A Healthy Change
Are you struggling with healthy eating, exercising or reducing stress? Making a healthy change isn't simple, but there are ways to help. Learn seven simple steps for making a healthy change. Presented by local Humana agent Ben Snyder. This free event will be held at the Warsaw Community Public Library on Sept. 22 at 1 p.m. Healthy snacks and refreshments will be provided.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Parks Board Moving Forward With Master Plan
One of the primary orders of business initially of the Kosciusko County Parks and Recreation Board, which was created this year, is to develop a master plan. Thursday, the Board approved a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Michiana Area Council of Governments (MACOG) to help develop that plan. And...
Times-Union Newspaper
Junior Achievement Offers Digital Career Book For Students, Employers
Thanks to a partnership between Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana and local school districts like Warsaw and Tippecanoe Valley, as well as a new online tool, students will be able to more easily find jobs or start considering future careers. Wednesday, the Kosciusko Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony...
WANE-TV
Thousands flock to Monroeville for Luke Bryan farm show
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Popular country music singer Luke Bryan will perform in Monroeville Thursday night as part of his 2022 Farm Tour. The concert is at Spangler Farm and was expected to draw thousands of fans. Concertgoers were already tailgating at the farm’s fields early Thursday afternoon.
Times-Union Newspaper
Valley School Board To Hear Facilities Update Monday
AKRON – The Tippecanoe Valley School Board will hear an update about its high school facilities project at Monday’s meeting. On Thursday, Superintendent Blaine Conley said Tippecanoe Valley School Corporation is currently rebidding out the project. Members of Fanning Howey will update the Board on the bidding project.
WANE-TV
“We love you Luke Bryan” – Fans tailgate before concert
MONROEVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – The Luke Bryan Farm Tour returned back to Allen County for the fifth time Thursday night. Located at Spangler Farm in Monroeville, fans filled the field hours before the concert was set to kick off to tailgate. Jen Forman, a concert attendee and Luke Bryan fan said she arrived at 2:30 p.m. and was having a blast.
Times-Union Newspaper
Starla J. Campbell
Starla J. Campbell, 73, Pierceton, died Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Parkview Whitley. Starla was born in Fulton, Ky., on Jan. 14, 1949, to Willis and Charlene Lamb. Titus Funeral Home and Cremation Services are entrusted with Starla’s care. At this time, no services are planned. To leave a...
Times-Union Newspaper
Wawasee Sets Date For Meeting On Milford School
SYRACUSE – A date has been set for a community meeting in regards to possibly combining Milford Middle School into Wawasee Middle School. The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25 in the Milford School gymnasium, Superintendent Dr. Stephen Troyer told the Wawasee School Board Tuesday. During August’s...
Comments / 0