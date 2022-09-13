Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans in stockings large and small

Read full article on original website
Kearney Hub
Kearney part of federal electric vehicle charger push along I-80 corridor
KEARNEY — Nebraska’s Interstate 80 corridor — including the communities of Grand Island, Kearney and North Platte — will be among targets of a plan to boost electric vehicle charging stations in the state, according to plans rolled out Wednesday. The plans are the result of...
Kearney Hub
New interim corrections director, fire marshal named by Ricketts
Two weeks after Nebraska's corrections director and fire marshal announced their imminent resignations, Gov. Pete Ricketts appointed interim replacements to lead both agencies after the current directors depart in October. Diane Sabatka-Rine will replace Scott Frakes atop the state's Department of Correctional Services and Doug Hohbein will become Nebraska's interim...
Kearney Hub
Racism seen as root of water crisis in Mississippi capital
JACKSON, Miss. — Carey Wooten spent nearly seven weeks hunting for safe drinking water for herself, her two children and three dogs after clocking out each day as a Taco Bell manager, so Gov. Tate Reeves' announcement that the water is clean again in Mississippi's capital came as welcome news.
Kearney Hub
Lawyers seek justice for Nebraska state ward whose legs were amputated after being jailed
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA — Kevin Pittillo was delirious, not wearing a shirt or jeans and claiming that he was a former KGB agent from Russia or a current member of the U.S. military, when he was hauled to the Pottawattamie County Jail in July 2018. People are also reading…
Kearney Hub
Close New Hampshire Senate primary tests direction of GOP
CONCORD, N.H. — The Republican contest for Senate in New Hampshire emerged Tuesday as a tight race between conservative Donald Bolduc and the more moderate Chuck Morse as the final primary night of the midterm season again tested the far right's influence over the GOP. Republicans see Democratic incumbent...
