Shreveport, LA

KTAL

BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
HAUGHTON, LA
KTAL

Man arrested in W. Shreveport road rage shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that left one person wounded early Thursday morning in West Shreveport. It happened just before 8 a.m. on West 70th and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Officers called to the scene were notified before they arrived that the victim drove to a local hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker

CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation

Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation. Two Bossier Parish students named National Merit …. Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Elyjay Curry, …. Watkins trial: Jury finds DeWayne Watkins...
SHREVEPORT, LA
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Rayville, LA
KTAL

Shreveport man arrested, charged with 2nd degree rape

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Monday. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a call on Monday around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a sexual assault. Officers say the victim was brought to the hospital and treated for injuries and detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit started an investigation of the allegations.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision

Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. 1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision. Austin ISD employee traveled to Colombia for sex …. TASD enhancing curriculum with Smart Labs. Shriners Children’s Shreveport 100th anniversary …. Gov. Hutchinson discusses proposed...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

State rests in Watkins double-murder trial; closing arguments expected Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After 11 days of testimony in the double murder trial of 37-year-old DeWayne Watson, the prosecution has rested. Watkins is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Jose, who offered him a ride home from Mall St. Vincent.
SHREVEPORT, LA
NewsBreak
KTAL

Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief

BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) — In a unanimous vote, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has removed police chief Christopher Estess after less than six months on the job. The board made the decision during a special meeting Friday afternoon, one day after Mayor Tommy Chandler...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTAL

Shriners Children’s Shreveport celebrating 100th anniversary

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport will be celebrating its 100 years of providing life-changing care to children on Friday. “Obviously, this anniversary is very important to us,” says Shriners Children’s Shreveport Director of Marketing and Communications Christian H. Berg. “So, our facility right here in Shreveport is celebrating 100 years.”
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Crews respond to fire at Shreveport country club

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters worked quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a basement...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Cares Krewe is PUMP-ed to pay for gas for our community

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe has been surprising members of the community at random locations. On a recent stop, they headed to the Raceway gas station on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. There, they took care of gas for multiple locals, who all seemed to be expressing the same frustrations in their everyday lives.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

2 Bossier Parish students named National Merit semifinalists

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two students from Bossier Parish are now National Merit Scholar semifinalists. Bossier Parish high school seniors Kylie Authement and George Latimer were named semifinalists for the 68th annual National Merit scholarship program. They were selected for their academics. Authement is a senior at Airline...
BOSSIER PARISH, LA

