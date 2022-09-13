Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pilots and Lady Pilot Take Labor Day Weekend Trip To GeorgiaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
LSUS Lady Pilots and Pilots Get Wins Over WeekendUnder The Radar NWLALongview, TX
2022 Football Season Ready To Roll with Local JamboreesUnder The Radar NWLABossier City, LA
LSUS Men’s Soccer Open With Tie Against No. 2 Team in NAIAUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KTAL
BSO: 2 charged with desecrating more than 100 graves
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Detectives arrested a local couple Wednesday after a month-long investigation into thefts and grave desecrations in Haughton. David Taylor, 38, and Kimberly Percival, 33, of the 700 block of Diamond Jack Blvd in Bossier City, face charges for the theft of more than 100 vases from graves at the Hill Crest Cemetery.
KTAL
Man arrested in W. Shreveport road rage shooting
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police say they have arrested a suspect in a road rage shooting that left one person wounded early Thursday morning in West Shreveport. It happened just before 8 a.m. on West 70th and Terry Bradshaw Passway. Officers called to the scene were notified before they arrived that the victim drove to a local hospital and was suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg.
KTAL
3 Shreveport men charged in hammer attack on co-worker
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Three Shreveport men are charged in connection with a violent attack in which three men beat a co-worker in the head with a hammer, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. It happened early Thursday morning at a direct-mail production facility in the...
KTAL
Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation
Shreveport police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks that happened Wednesday. Officer-involved shooting in Twelve Oaks, investigation. Two Bossier Parish students named National Merit …. Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Elyjay Curry, …. Watkins trial: Jury finds DeWayne Watkins...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTAL
Shreveport man arrested, charged with 2nd degree rape
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — A Shreveport man was arrested and charged with second-degree rape on Monday. The Shreveport Police Department responded to a call on Monday around 3:00 p.m. on reports of a sexual assault. Officers say the victim was brought to the hospital and treated for injuries and detectives with the Shreveport Police Sex Crimes Unit started an investigation of the allegations.
KTAL
Bossier cop pleads not guilty to 7 drug counts; continues to be held without bond
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Wednesday morning, Bossier City Police Sergeant arrested on drug charges late last month was arraigned in federal court Wednesday morning and pleaded not guilty to seven counts of drug charges in federal court. Tuesday, a federal grand jury handed down a seven-count indictment against...
KTAL
Caddo Parish man guilty of protective order violation and methamphetamine possession
CADDO PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office announced the conviction of a man who was on trial for violating a protective order and possession of drugs. A jury found 59-year-old Jimmy Kuykendall guilty on Wednesday of his third offense of violating a protective order...
KTAL
Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly smoking meth in front of a child
Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a Mooringsport couple for cruelty to juveniles on Wednesday. Mooringsport couple arrested, charged after allegedly …. Two Bossier Parish students named National Merit …. Chick-Fil-A employee tackles alleged carjacker. Marketplace Chevy Player of the Week: Elyjay Curry, …. Watkins trial: Jury finds DeWayne Watkins...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTAL
1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision
Shreveport police are investigating a fatal crash with injuries in South Shreveport on Thursday morning. 1 dead, 2 injured in South Shreveport head-on collision. Austin ISD employee traveled to Colombia for sex …. TASD enhancing curriculum with Smart Labs. Shriners Children’s Shreveport 100th anniversary …. Gov. Hutchinson discusses proposed...
KTAL
Suspected arson damages Shreveport apartments
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Investigators say an arsonist may have been the cause of an apartment fire Wednesday evening that damaged multiple units. Firefighters were called to the scene at the Villa Norte Apartments on Fullerton St. around 5:20 p.m. after officials say an off-duty firefighter saw the door of an apartment open and flames inside. He closed the door to stop the fire from spreading while crews rushed to the scene.
KTAL
State rests in Watkins double-murder trial; closing arguments expected Wednesday
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After 11 days of testimony in the double murder trial of 37-year-old DeWayne Watson, the prosecution has rested. Watkins is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018, shooting deaths of 32-year-old Heather Jose and her husband, 43-year-old Kelly Jose, who offered him a ride home from Mall St. Vincent.
KTAL
Louisiana State Police investigates Shreveport SPD officer-involved shooting man in critical condition
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A video shared with NBC 6 News shows the moment that Shreveport police officers were involved in a shooting with a man in the Twelve Oaks subdivision Wednesday afternoon. The Louisiana State Police are sharing new details about an officer-involved shooting in Southeast Shreveport Wednesday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTAL
Watkins trial: Jury finds DeWayne Watkins guilty in deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Caddo Parish jury has found 37-year-old DeWayne Watkins guilty on two counts of first-degree murder in the Nov. 8, 2018 deaths of Heather and Kelly Jose. The verdict comes four weeks and two days after the trial of the 37-year-old Watkins began, though it...
KTAL
Civil service board removes Bossier City police chief
BOSSIER CITY, La (KTAL/KMSS) — In a unanimous vote, the Bossier City Fire & Police Civil Service Board has removed police chief Christopher Estess after less than six months on the job. The board made the decision during a special meeting Friday afternoon, one day after Mayor Tommy Chandler...
KTAL
Shriners Children’s Shreveport celebrating 100th anniversary
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shriners Children’s Hospital in Shreveport will be celebrating its 100 years of providing life-changing care to children on Friday. “Obviously, this anniversary is very important to us,” says Shriners Children’s Shreveport Director of Marketing and Communications Christian H. Berg. “So, our facility right here in Shreveport is celebrating 100 years.”
KTAL
Crews respond to fire at Shreveport country club
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Firefighters worked quickly to help a Shreveport country club after a fire broke out in the basement Tuesday. Just before 8:30 p.m., an emergency call came in at the Southern Trace Country Club on Southern Trace Pkwy. Officials say a fire started in a basement...
KTAL
Mayoral forum has Shreveport residents hopeful for November 8th election
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On Tuesday, ten mayoral candidates hoping to lead Shreveport for the next four years spoke to the public at Huntington High School. Each candidate had two minutes to speak about numerous topics that matter most to citizens. The first topic of discussion during the forum touched on Shreveport water issues.
KTAL
Nungesser asks public to share living history for Louisiana Civil Rights, African American Heritage Trails
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Lt. Governor Billy Nungesser announced a project to revitalize the Louisiana African American Heritage Trail, which includes two stops on the trail which are located in downtown Shreveport, and he is asking citizens to contribute to the state’s Civil Rights Trail. Nungesser announced...
KTAL
Cares Krewe is PUMP-ed to pay for gas for our community
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Cares Krewe has been surprising members of the community at random locations. On a recent stop, they headed to the Raceway gas station on Bert Kouns in Shreveport. There, they took care of gas for multiple locals, who all seemed to be expressing the same frustrations in their everyday lives.
KTAL
2 Bossier Parish students named National Merit semifinalists
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Two students from Bossier Parish are now National Merit Scholar semifinalists. Bossier Parish high school seniors Kylie Authement and George Latimer were named semifinalists for the 68th annual National Merit scholarship program. They were selected for their academics. Authement is a senior at Airline...
Comments / 0