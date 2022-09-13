ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blaine, MN

KARE 11

Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love

BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
BURNSVILLE, MN
KARE 11

Raptor Center admits 30,000th avian patient

ST PAUL, Minn. — For nearly 50 years, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center has been a leading facility in the treatment, rehabilitation and research of raptors. Since opening in 1974, the center has seen thousands of avian patients come through its doors, and as of August, that number officially reached 30,000 birds.
CORCORAN, MN
WDIO-TV

Beyond the Playbook: Hermantown dancer turns Vikings cheerleader

When you hear the name Hermantown Hawks, your mind immediately thinks hockey. For Karlyn Nessa however, she's changing the tape by dancing from humble beginnings at Corey Veech Memorial Field. To this year, U.S. Bank Stadium, becoming a professional cheerleader with the Minnesota Vikings. "I started dancing when I...
HERMANTOWN, MN
KARE 11

Expectations high for Motzko, Gophers... again

MINNEAPOLIS — Bob Motzko begins his fifth season as head coach at the University of Minnesota focused on building off of last year's trip to the Frozen Four. Last year's Gophers team won the Big Ten regular season title, and earned the program's first NCAA Frozen Four berth since 2014. The Gophers came up short in last year's national semifinal where Minnesota State-Mankato beat Minnesota 5-1.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Gray sharp for 7, Arraez exits early as Twins blank Royals

MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games behind...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle

WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
WINONA, MN
thecampuseye.com

Women's Soccer Season Cancelled

Due to injuries, the remainder of the 2022 Anoka-Ramsey Women's Soccer season has been cancelled. The Golden Rams do not have enough players to safely field a team for their remaining games. Anoka-Ramsey was 0-2 on the season.
ANOKA, MN
TheDailyBeast

'Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting': Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner's 'Cult-Like' Group

Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her "channeling" sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as "G" and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father's involvement with Allerai's group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Twins lose combo no-hit bid with 1 out in 9th vs Royals

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night. Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Union nurses demand say in hospital staffing levels

MINNEAPOLIS — A main message throughout the three-day nurses strike has been that hospitals are extremely short-staffed and that staffing increases are needed in order to recruit and retain nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association says 51 percent of nurses statewide are expected to "leave the bedside" within the next year unless changes are made.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Wisconsin wine: Picking grapes at a Prescott vineyard

PRESCOTT, Wis. — Nestled among neighboring corn fields in Prescott, Wisconsin, is the Foy family's two-acre chunk of wine country. The vineyard is made up of one acre of red grapes, the other white, both bred by the University of Minnesota to withstand the Midwest's cold temperatures. "It's been...
PRESCOTT, WI
KARE 11

Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

