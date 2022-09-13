Read full article on original website
'I want to inspire people': Cancer diagnosis fuels Wayzata football player's drive to help others
WAYZATA, Minn. — We all know cancer doesn't care who you are or who you love — there's no rhyme or reason for who gets sick and who doesn't. Cancer will test everything about you, and how you respond can make all the difference in the world. Case...
Paralyzed Bloomington Jefferson football player off ventilator; family shares first words
Bloomington Jefferson High School ninth-grader Ethan Glynn took a “huge step” this week, according to family members. Ethan, who was paralyzed after suffering a severe neck and spinal cord injury during a game-time tackle on Sept. 2, was removed from a ventilator Monday and celebrated breathing on his own again with the first words: “roll tide.”
Minnesota's first female Somali principal leads with love
BURNSVILLE, Minn. — Back in 2017, KARE 11's Boyd Huppert featured Gideon Pond Elementary School in his Land of 10,000 Stories, as then-principal Chris Bellmont worried about finding teachers who looked like the students they serve at school. Now, five years later, that elementary school in Burnsville has a...
Raptor Center admits 30,000th avian patient
ST PAUL, Minn. — For nearly 50 years, the University of Minnesota Raptor Center has been a leading facility in the treatment, rehabilitation and research of raptors. Since opening in 1974, the center has seen thousands of avian patients come through its doors, and as of August, that number officially reached 30,000 birds.
WDIO-TV
Beyond the Playbook: Hermantown dancer turns Vikings cheerleader
When you hear the name Hermantown Hawks, your mind immediately thinks hockey. For Karlyn Nessa however, she’s changing the tape by dancing from humble beginnings at Corey Veech Memorial Field. To this year, U.S. Bank Stadium, becoming a professional cheerleader with the Minnesota Vikings. “I started dancing when I...
Expectations high for Motzko, Gophers... again
MINNEAPOLIS — Bob Motzko begins his fifth season as head coach at the University of Minnesota focused on building off of last year's trip to the Frozen Four. Last year's Gophers team won the Big Ten regular season title, and earned the program's first NCAA Frozen Four berth since 2014. The Gophers came up short in last year's national semifinal where Minnesota State-Mankato beat Minnesota 5-1.
Gray sharp for 7, Arraez exits early as Twins blank Royals
MINNEAPOLIS — Sonny Gray cruised through seven sharp innings and the Minnesota Twins, despite losing AL batting leader Luis Arraez to an early injury, beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 Wednesday night. Gary Sánchez had a two-run double and Carlos Correa a couple hits for Minnesota, five games behind...
Bicyclist, 40, killed in crash with vehicle
WINONA, Minn. -- A 40-year-old bicyclist from Buffalo was killed in a crash with a vehicle in Winona.The crash happened at about 8:40 p.m. Thursday. The bicyclist was struck near the intersection of Highway 61 and Vila Street.The victim was identified as Matthew Michael Tipton.Neither the driver nor the passenger in the vehicle were injured in the crash.
Hermantown Dancer Now A Minnesota Vikings Cheerleader
Karlyn Nessa started dancing at just 2 years old and has not stopped ever since. Growing up in Hermantown her parents saw that she was always moving so they decided to enroll her in dance, and it has sure paid off. From that point on growing up, she was at...
thecampuseye.com
Women’s Soccer Season Cancelled
Due to injuries, the remainder of the 2022 Anoka-Ramsey Women’s Soccer season has been cancelled. The Golden Rams do not have enough players to safely field a team for their remaining games. Anoka-Ramsey was 0-2 on the season.
Canadian boy gets life-saving treatment at Minneapolis hospital
MINNEAPOLIS — A 6-year-old boy is helping bring awareness to a disease that's so rare only about a dozen children are treated for it every year at M Health Fairview. The Canadian-born boy is tested every year in Minnesota after surviving the rare, genetic condition called adrenoleukodystrophy, or ALD.
Correa, Gordon power Twins past Royals 3-2 for series sweep
MINNEAPOLIS — Carlos Correa's solo home run in the first inning and Nick Gordon's two-run shot in the second gave the Minnesota Twins enough to hang on for a 3-2 victory to finish a three-game sweep of the Kansas City Royals on Thursday night and gain ground in the AL Central race.
‘Abuse, Fear, and Gaslighting’: Ex-Members on Life in Food Truck Owner’s ‘Cult-Like’ Group
Amber Yanes was a high school senior when her parents met New Age teacher Soulaire Allerai at a health and wellness expo around 2008. They soon began driving two and a half hours each way to attend her “channeling” sessions in Minnesota, where followers would sit in a circle while Allerai embodied a god-like entity known as “G” and delivered spiritual guidance.In a newly filed court affidavit, Yanes says her father’s involvement with Allerai’s group, Soulful Journey, led him to relocate his children from Iowa to the Minneapolis area in 2009 and sell his stake in his family farm for...
Twins lose combo no-hit bid with 1 out in 9th vs Royals
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota rookie Joe Ryan and reliever Jovani Moran combined to pitch no-hit ball until Bobby Witt Jr. doubled with one out in the ninth inning as the Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 6-3 on Tuesday night. Ryan was pulled after seven innings and 106 pitches, four...
Perv Assaults Teen Girl On Flight To Minneapolis
Over the years, I've been seated on planes next to some not so desirable people. Some talk all the time, or have to constantly get up and crawl over you to go to the restroom. Once, I had a 5 year old kid perform a 3 hour drum solo on the back of my seat.
Union nurses demand say in hospital staffing levels
MINNEAPOLIS — A main message throughout the three-day nurses strike has been that hospitals are extremely short-staffed and that staffing increases are needed in order to recruit and retain nurses. The Minnesota Nurses Association says 51 percent of nurses statewide are expected to "leave the bedside" within the next year unless changes are made.
Wisconsin wine: Picking grapes at a Prescott vineyard
PRESCOTT, Wis. — Nestled among neighboring corn fields in Prescott, Wisconsin, is the Foy family's two-acre chunk of wine country. The vineyard is made up of one acre of red grapes, the other white, both bred by the University of Minnesota to withstand the Midwest's cold temperatures. "It's been...
fox9.com
'The Journey Comes First': More family members make claims against Bad Rooster
(FOX 9) - The Bad Rooster is seeking a temporary injunction in its defamation lawsuit against two sisters that would prohibit them from saying the Minnetonka-based food truck is financing a New Age cult led by its co-owner, Soulaire Allerai. But attorneys for Kelly Abedi and Angela Hummelgard, whose estranged...
Popularity of pickleball continues rise in both business, pleasure
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota prides itself on being the “State of Hockey,” but a comparatively new sport that combines ping pong, tennis, and badminton, is gaining on it. The national pickleball director at Life Time, David Dutrieuille, says its popularity is exploding at a rate businesses have never seen.
