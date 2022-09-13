Montgomery County Council Meets on Sept. 13 at 8:45 a.m. with Briefings on Thrive Montgomery 2050, Purple Line Construction and Public Health

Read full article on original website
Montgomery County Council to Hold Public Hearings on Sept. 20 and Oct. 4, 2022
The County Council will hold public hearings to receive testimony on new items introduced to the Council as follows:. Sept. 20, 2022 at 1:30 p.m. Deadline to sign up to speak is Sept. 19 at 5 p.m. Special Appropriation to the Montgomery County Public Schools’ FY23 Operating Budget – $8,631,072...
Weekly Message from the County Executive Marc Elric: “‘Thrive 2050’ Is Not the Best Future Plan for Our County”
This month is Hispanic Heritage Month. It runs from September 15 to October 25. Over the course of the next 30 days, I’ll be on site visiting with businessmen and women from the Latino community representing a wide array of industries including retail, auto repair and childcare. I want...
County Executive Marc Elrich Urges County Council to Disapprove Thrive 2050
Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich sent a meo to the Montgomery County Council on Monday, September 12th, urging the council to disapprove Thrive 2050– the update to the county’s master plan. On Tuesday, September 13th, Montgomery Planning expressed appreciation for County Council consultant-led study on Thrive 2050. Marc Elrich’s full memo to the county council can be seen below:
Homeowners with Septic Systems Are Encouraged by County DPS to Follow Best-Practice Operation and Maintenance Guidelines as ‘Septic Smart Week’ Approaches
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services (DPS) is reminding homeowners with septic systems about the importance of proper maintenance as the County recognizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s 10th anniversary of “Septic Smart Week” from Sept. 19-23. A properly installed and operated septic...
City of Gaithersburg Warns of Possible Commuter Rail Disruptions In the Event of a Strike
Gaithersburg area MARC commuters should plan for alternate travel options in the event of a strike. As a result of an ongoing labor dispute between CSX Transportation and its labor unions, CSX has notified the Maryland Transit Administration (MTA) that there is the potential for a labor strike starting the morning of Friday, September 16. Any labor strike would result in the immediate suspension of all MARC commuter rail service on the Brunswick Line through Gaithersburg until a resolution is reached.
Montgomery County Supports Preservation of Affordable Housing at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville
Per Montgomery County: The Montgomery County Department of Housing and Community Affairs (DHCA) participated in financing, with a 40-year Housing Initiative Fund (HIF) loan of $5,342,517, to support preservation and renovation of 177 affordable units at Parkside Landing Apartments in Rockville. Through lending, DHCA supported preserving 118 affordable units and producing 59 additional affordable units – for a total of 177 units now priced affordably.
Montgomery County Libraries Offer Free Online Workshops for Job Seekers and Entrepreneurs Available in September
Montgomery County Public Libraries (MCPL) will offer online workshops and one-on-one sessions geared toward assisting job seekers and entrepreneurs throughout September. All workshops are free. The schedule of workshops and one-on-one sessions:. Throughout September – Every Monday. 9:30-11:30 a.m. H.I.R.E. (Helping Individuals Reach Employment) Sessions – Virtual.* Meet virtually/confidentially one-on-one...
Germantown’s Amentum Selected for $500M Multi-Award Contract by the U.S. Department of Treasury for Intelligence and Analysis to Investigate Financial Crimes
The U.S. Department of Treasury’s Office of Terrorism and Financial intelligence (TFI) has selected Germantown-based Amentum, under its METIS Solutions entity, to provide a full range of state-of-the-art investigative and analytic solutions to counter cyber-enabled financial crime under a new multi-award Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) contract. The BPA has a maximum value of $500 million over five years.
Free Electric Scooter Trainings and Safety Clinics for Those 18-and-Older Will Be Available in October and November
Residents 18-and-older who are interested in electric scooter lessons will have the opportunity to attend four free clinics in October and November sponsored by the Montgomery County Department of Transportation. Participants will be able to take a test ride, learn safety tips and get details on basic scooter laws. The...
Public Safety Career Fair to be Held on Saturday, Oct. 22, in Gaithersburg
Per Montgomery County: In partnership with Montgomery County’s public safety departments, its Office of Human Resources will hold a two-session Public Safety Career Fair for job seekers 18-and-over on Saturday, Oct. 22, at the County’s Public Safety Training Academy in Gaithersburg. The County is seeking to fill more than 100 positions across the County’s public safety cluster.
Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center in Silver Spring Will Celebrate Its 50th Anniversary on Saturday, Oct. 8
Montgomery County Recreation’s Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center, which opened in 1972 and this year is celebrating 50 years of serving the community, will observe its golden anniversary with a free community celebration from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8. The Margaret Schweinhaut Senior Center is located at 1000...
Montgomery Parks to Host Open House about New South Silver Spring Park
Montgomery Parks, part of The Maryland-National Capital Park and Planning Commission, invites the public to an open house at Denizens Brewing Co. on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, from 6 – 8 p.m. Attendees will have an opportunity to learn more about a new park that will be located on the former site of the National Tire and Battery Company, near the intersection of East-West Highway and Georgia Avenue. The future South Silver Spring Park will serve as an active recreation space to complement the historic and contemplative setting of nearby Acorn Urban Park.
The Universities at Shady Grove Invites Prospective Students to Undergraduate and Graduate Open House on Nov. 12 (sponsored)
(Rockville, MD) —The Universities at Shady Grove (USG) invites prospective students and guests to learn more about the USG campus and the wide variety of degree programs offered by its university partners at the upcoming Undergraduate and Graduate Open House on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Annual ‘Poolesville Day’ on Saturday, Sept. 17, Will Feature Electric Vehicles, Classic Car Display, 5K Run/Walk and a Parade
A display of electric vehicles, a classic car show, a 5K run/walk, a parade and activities for the entire family will all be part of the free annual “Poolesville Day” from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17. The event, which has been celebrated for more than 25 years, will take place in the Whalen Commons area of Poolesville on Fisher Avenue.
Revised Personal Mobile Device Policy in Place for MCPS Students
Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) concerning student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Approved in May, the regulation establishes procedures for possession and use of non-MCPS issued personal mobile devices that are used to send or receive data via voice, video or text, such as tablets, laptops, smart watches, tablets and cellphones by students who are on MCPS property or engaged in MCPS-sponsored activities. This update to the regulation aligns guidelines with current best practices and, importantly, was developed collaboratively by a workgroup composed of staff, students and community members.
Ninth Annual Harvest Moon Festival to Glow Over Silver Spring on Sunday, Sept. 25
The Ninth Annual Harvest Moon Festival, which is a free, multicultural event of arts, entertainment and exhibitors, will be held on Veterans Plaza in Silver Spring from 1-7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25. The celebration will have music and activities for all ages. Veterans Plaza is located at One Veterans...
Dunkin’ & Baskin-Robbins in Four Corners to Celebrate Grand Opening with Free Coffee or Free Ice Cream Scoops for a Year Giveaway to First 100 Guests on September 17
Dunkin Donuts at 115 University Blvd W, in the Four Corners area of Silver Spring, which opened this past August, will hold its official grand opening celebration on Saturday, September 17, beginning at 9am. The first 100 guests on Saturday will receive free coffee or free ice cream scoops for one year. Additional details below courtesy of Dunkin:
Police Asking For Public’s Assistance in Locating Missing Woman
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Silver Spring Investigative Section are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing woman. 23-year-old Breasia Carey is believed to have been in the 8000 block of 13th St. in Silver Spring. Her last communication was on Saturday, September 10.
Black Lion Cafe Sets Opening Date for Second Location
Over a year ago we let you know that Black Lion Café, which has a location in Rockville, will be opening a new location in the Fenton Silver Spring apartments at 8240 Fenton St in Silver Spring. Source of the Spring now reports that the cafe will open its new location on November 1st.
Doc Waters Cidery Purchased by Butler Family (of Butler’s Orchard)
Hallie, Tyler, and Ben Butler (of Butler’s Orchard) have announced that they’ve purchased neighboring Doc Waters Cidery from their aunt Susan Butler and her husband Washington White. Per the announcement, made earlier this week via social media, the Butlers are “committed to continuing and expanding the dream that Susan and Wash had for the Cidery and Orchard.”
