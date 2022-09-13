Montgomery County Council Meets on Sept. 13 at 8:45 a.m. with Briefings on Thrive Montgomery 2050, Purple Line Construction and Public Health

Per MCPS: The Montgomery County Board of Education has approved a revised regulation (COG-RA) concerning student possession and use of personal mobile devices on school property and during MCPS-sponsored activities. Approved in May, the regulation establishes procedures for possession and use of non-MCPS issued personal mobile devices that are used to send or receive data via voice, video or text, such as tablets, laptops, smart watches, tablets and cellphones by students who are on MCPS property or engaged in MCPS-sponsored activities. This update to the regulation aligns guidelines with current best practices and, importantly, was developed collaboratively by a workgroup composed of staff, students and community members.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO