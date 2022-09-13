Read full article on original website
Related
Thousands of striking nurses return to work in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of nurses returned to work Thursday at Minnesota hospitals following a three-day strike over wage increases and staffing and retention made worse by the coronavirus pandemic. Members of the Minnesota Nurses’ Association at 15 hospitals in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked off the job Monday. Nurses could soon learn what impact the strike may have had on efforts to reach a new contract. The Twin Cities Hospitals Group said in a statement Thursday that negotiators were expected to return to talks sometime next week. Some 15,000 nurses at seven health care systems in the Minneapolis and Duluth areas walked out, a number the union says makes it the largest strike ever by private-sector nurses. The affected hospitals recruited temporary nurses to cover for striking union members.
This Small Minnesota Town Is Considered The Worst In The Entire State
There are some great places to live in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. However, there is one small town that is considered the worst small town in the entire state of Minnesota. Hopefully, this small town isn't your hometown, because no one wants to be number one on a list of the worst small towns in the entire state.
Former Allina Health CEO and other doctors call out Scott Jensen for views on COVID and abortion
SAINT PAUL, Minn. — A group of doctors led by former Allina Health CEO Dr. Penny Wheeler are calling out Scott Jensen. They believe his views as the Republican candidate for governor are extreme and dangerous to the health of Minnesotans. The group of more than two dozen doctors...
Minnesota's COVID-19 update for the week ending Tuesday, Sept. 13
The latest COVID-19 figures, which are reported weekly in Minnesota, have been released and show cases continue to fall, with the latest 7-day average sitting at 566 as of Sept. 13 – almost half what it was two weeks earlier. There was an uptick in deaths over the seven...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Minnesota nurses strike: What happens next?
MINNEAPOLIS — Some nurses are set to head back to work as early as 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, putting an end to the largest nurses strike in Minnesota history. Other nurses are slated to head back to work at 7 a.m. Thursday. The strike will have lasted three days with...
fox9.com
Minnesota among top 5 states for 'quiet quitting’
(FOX 9) - The "quiet quitting" trend is sweeping the American workforce as employees' mindsets change from putting in extra hours at work to wanting a better work-life balance. And this concept seems to be quite popular in Minnesota. The company School Authority collected data from Twitter by tracking more...
Gov. Walz to unveil new climate plan Friday
EAGAN, Minn. — Climate change will be the topic of discussion Friday morning. Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, and other leaders are set to unveil a new climate plan at Ecolab in Eagan. One of the main goals is to protect the state's environment for future generations.
Hands-free enforcement consistent in MN over three years since bill passed
MINNEAPOLIS — Vijay Dixit from Eden Prairie was perhaps the most vocal advocate for Minnesota's hands-free bill when it passed in 2019. He lost his daughter Shreya in 2007 to a distracted driving crash. Friday would have been her birthday. "She would be 34. Oh my God, she would...
RELATED PEOPLE
KAAL-TV
4 additional free at-home COVID-19 tests available for Minnesota households through state program
(ABC 6 News) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced on Wednesday that Minnesotans can now place an order for four additional free at-home COVID-19 rapid tests through the state’s online ordering program. Minnesotans who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from the program can now...
8 Minnesota schools recognized as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools
MINNEAPOLIS -- Eight Minnesota schools are among the roughly 300 nationally recognized Blue Ribbon Schools for 2022.Recognition is based on the school's overall academic performance, as well as progress in closing achievement gaps among students. "While these Minnesota schools are geographically diverse, they all share core elements of effective schools," said Dr. Heather Mueller, Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Education. "I sincerely congratulate these schools and thank the students, their educators, staff and leaders for serving as examples for all schools in Minnesota."These are the Minnesota schools that were named National Blue Ribbon recipients: Bloomington – Seven Hills Preparatory AcademyBrainerd – Lowell Elementary School, Brainerd Public School DistrictCloquet – Churchill Elementary School, Cloquet Public School DistrictGood Thunder – Maple River West Elementary School, Maple River School DistrictPlymouth – Kimberly Lane Elementary School, Wayzata Public School DistrictRochester – Lincoln K-8 School, Rochester Public School DistrictSpringfield – Springfield Elementary School, Springfield School DistrictWoodbury – Lake Middle School, South Washington County School DistrictThe National Blue Ribbon Schools Program was started in 1982, and has since awarded 10,000 awards to more than 9,000 schools.
College Possible Receives Million Dollar Gift from Anonymous Donor
ST PAUL, Minn. — College Possible Minnesota, an organization that serves thousands of students across the state, says it recently received $1 million from an anonymous donor. The organization says the gift will help support College Possible's "mission to make college admission and success possible" for under-represented students. “This...
KAAL-TV
‘Unknown user’ sending inappropriate emails to students across Minnesota
(ABC 6 News) -Area school officials have sent emails to parents and guardians on Thursday informing them of an “inappropriate email situation.”. According to an email to Rochester Public Schools parents, RPS leadership was made aware of an inappropriate email that was circulating to RPS students from what the school claimed to be an ‘unknown user.’
IN THIS ARTICLE
Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List
Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
mprnews.org
Voting officials: Misinformation fueling election skepticism
With the 2022 election less than two months away, Deborah Erickson is deep into the planning and prep work that goes into a running county-wide vote, such as finalizing ballots and training election judges. But the Crow Wing County's administrative services director is also spending considerable time talking about the...
voiceofalexandria.com
Minnesota based CHS to payout $1 billion to its members
(Inver Grove Heights, MN) -- Minnesota-based CHS, the nation’s highest-grossing Ag cooperative, is paying out $1 billion dollars to its members -- four times last year’s number and by far the largest annual payout in its history. CHS says it reflects a windfall the cooperative received as farmers in much of the U.S. saw a large jump in their income, fueled by the war in Ukraine and surging global demand for food and fuel -- another area where CHS has significant operations. CHS member-owners will receive $500 million in cash over the coming year, with a like amount to be distributed in equity redemptions.
How the nurses' strike will impact Minnesota hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS — As of 7 a.m. Monday, 15,000 healthcare workers in the Twin Cities and Duluth hit the picket lines in the largest private sector nurse strike in the country's history. With the Minnesota Nurses Association now on strike, Minnesotans can expect to see some differences during their next hospital visit during the three-day strike.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Airport workers press for affordable health care
MINNEAPOLIS — Two years after MSP Airport workers campaigned successfully for a $15 per hour minimum wage, they're knocking on the door again for affordable health care coverage. Leaders of the Service Employees International Union, which represents 8,000 property service employees in the Twin Cities, is calling on the...
Motorcyclists, drivers urged to use caution at 2022 Fall Flood Run
ST PAUL, Minn. — State officials are urging safety for motorcyclists and motorists along the Mississippi and St. Croix rivers for this Saturday's 2022 Fall Flood Run. Thousands of riders take the annual scenic ride on the Minnesota-Wisconsin border. Saturday's official start and end of the motorcycle fundraiser begins...
WDIO-TV
More at-home COVID-19 test kits available for Minnesotans
Minnesotans can now place a third order for four additional free at-home rapid tests, through the state’s online ordering program. According to the Governor’s office, residents who have previously ordered the full limit of eight tests from this program can now get four additional tests per household. Test kits can be ordered here.
voiceofalexandria.com
Governor Walz authorizing state emergency aid for 13 Minnesota counties
(St. Paul, MN)--Governor Walz is authorizing state emergency assistance for 13 Minnesota counties impacted by severe thunderstorms this summer. Aitkin, Becker, Cass, Crow Wing, Itasca, Lac qui Parle, Mahnomen, Morrison, Norman, St. Louis, and Todd counties suffered damage from tornadoes, strong winds, heavy rain, and flooding June 20th through 24th. State aid is also going to Houston and Renville counties for severe storm damage on July 23rd.
KARE 11
Minneapolis, MN
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Minneapolis and St. Paul local newshttps://www.kare11.com/
Comments / 0