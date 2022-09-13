Santa Claus state agency delivers millions back to Nebraskans in stockings large and small

Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Iowa's fertilizer industry profits as farmers struggle
WEVER — When the Iowa Fertilizer Co. opened in 2017, many Iowans were skeptical the production facility in Lee County was worth more than $230 million in state and local incentives. Five years later, owner OCI NV has met all state obligations by building a $3 billion fertilizer plant...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa awards grants to nonprofit projects in Cherokee, Spencer and Sioux City
SIOUX CITY -- Four nonprofit agencies in Northwest Iowa were among 24 projects statewide to receive a total of $40 million in funding announced Wednesday by Gov. Kim Reynolds. The Nonprofit Innovation Fund, financed with COVID relief dollars the state received from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, doubles the original investment in shovel-ready infrastructure projects.
Sioux City Journal
Iowa DNR seek to eradicate highly invasive species from Iowa Great Lakes
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa — Officials from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources are doing battle this week with an invasive aquatic plant species threatening the Iowa Great Lakes. According to a press release from the Iowa DNR, workers are now treating the East Okoboji, Upper Gar, Lake Minnewashta and...
Sioux City Journal
On Iowa Politics Podcast: Abortion and the fetal heartbeat case, 4th Congressional District debates, and a day with Deidre DeJear
On this week’s edition of the On Iowa Politics podcast: Grassley and Ernst on abortion … again, the ACLU gets involved in the fetal heartbeat case, the status on debates in the 4th District, and a day on the trail with Deidre DeJear. On Iowa Politics is a...
Sioux City Journal
Iowa House Democrats promote reproductive rights, legal marijuana in policy agenda
Iowa House Democrats revealed a four-part policy agenda for the election season and next legislative session, advocating for policies they say have majority support among Iowans. The four pillars of the plan are lowering costs for Iowans, investing in public schools, protecting reproductive freedom, and legalizing marijuana for recreational use.
Sioux City Journal
Sep. 15, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. For the drive home in Sioux City: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Friday, Sioux City folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 62 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (44) updates to this series since Updated 1 hr ago.
Sioux City Journal
Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
