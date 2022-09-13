Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
House across the street from fire station, catches fire
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
ABC6.com
4 injured after truck topples car in Cranston crash
CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said that four people were injured after a truck toppled a car in a crash Thursday. The three car crash happened at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Maj. Todd Patalano said the four people suffered non-life threatening injuries. He said...
3 men charged with defrauding car dealerships
Prosecutors say they used stolen identities to obtain financing to purchase vehicles.
Turnto10.com
Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man
Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
Turnto10.com
Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
Turnto10.com
3 Rhode Island men charged in scheme to defraud car dealerships in 2 states
(WJAR) — Three Rhode Island men are charged in a scheme to defraud car dealerships in Rhode Island and New Hampshire, the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Rhode Island announced on Thursday. The three men are accused of using stolen identities to secure financing for a vehicle online and...
Man shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich
NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
Turnto10.com
Traffic to shift to new northbound Providence Viaduct
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced traffic will begin shifting onto the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct starting Friday night. The traffic changes will occur in three phases, with the first lane shifting onto the bridge Friday. According to RIDOT, the remaining lanes...
Turnto10.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash
(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
RIPTA staffing issues strand, frustrate some riders
The RIPTA driver's union tells 12 news a frustrated passenger smashed the driver's side window of one of the busses with a rock after the driver told them their bus wasn't coming.
Family of RI man who died in bridge fall calls for independent investigation
Richard Dujardin was crossing the Kilbourn Avenue Bridge in downtown Milwaukee last month when it opened and he fell 70 feet to the pavement below.
Turnto10.com
Wayland Square community remembers local cobbler killed in motorcycle accident
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is mourning after learning their beloved shopkeeper died in a motorcycle crash over the weekend. North Kingstown police said 60-year-old Bruce Owensby, of Smithfield, was killed in a motorcycle crash in North Kingstown on Sunday. Owensby has owned Wayland Square Shoe Repairs on...
Turnto10.com
New Seekonk police comfort dog needs a name
SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are taking suggestions on what to name its new K-9 puppy. The department posted photos of the male puppy on Facebook on Wednesday and said they were looking for ideas on what to name him in the comments. Police said he was donated...
GoLocalProv
Cranston Police Announce K-9 Lex Has Passed Away
The Cranston Police Department has announced that K-9 Rex has passed away. "It is with great sadness and regret to report the passing of K-9 Lex yesterday. K-9 Lex and his partner Officer Nathan Bagshaw served the city with great courage and dedication from July 2015 until Lex’s well deserved retirement in April of this year. Lex was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago with the veterinarian giving him only 6 months to live.
Turnto10.com
State police arrest Providence man on stolen firearm charges
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police arrested an 18-year-old Providence man early Wednesday morning on charges stemming from a stolen firearm. Police said they arrested Mekhi Roderique at about 2:43 a.m. following a foot chase after he was pulled over for speeding on Hartford Avenue. Roderique was...
ABC6.com
Family of Providence man who fell from drawbridge in Milwaukee asks public for help
MILWAUKEE (WLNE) — The family of a Providence man who fell from a drawbridge while vacationing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, last month is now asking the public for help. Richard Dujardin, 77, fell 71-feet from the bridge that raised while he was walking across it. He tried to hang on to a railing, but fell to his death.
ABC6.com
Woonsocket police investigate stabbing between 2 tenants
WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. The stabbing happened just before 6p.m. at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said the argument was...
Turnto10.com
Organizers hope you'll set sail for Newport International Boat Show
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — You don’t have to be a boater to enjoy the 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show this weekend. Every boat imaginable is on view at Commercial Wharf in Newport, from little dinghies to $3 million yachts. There are 22 new vessels and 12 new...
Turnto10.com
Family remembers Providence man who died in Wisconsin bridge fall
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On a cool Wednesday evening in Barrington, Jean-Paul Dujardin laid out dozens of photos of his father, Richard. "He'd always have a camera, he'd always have a pipe and he'd always have a tie," said Jean-Paul. The 77-year-old Richard, a retired Providence Journal writer after...
More underserved RI schools getting financial help
Rhode Island Education Commissioner Angélica Infante-Green and other officials were on hand Thursday to tour some of the upgrades at Calcutt Middle School in Central Falls through the first round of funding.
