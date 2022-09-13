ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Turnto10.com

House across the street from fire station, catches fire

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence firefighters didn't have far to go Friday morning to respond to a call. The house was across the street. Officials said a bystander saw the fire on Admiral Street and knocked on the station's door. Investigators said they believe the fire started on the...
ABC6.com

4 injured after truck topples car in Cranston crash

CRANSTON, R.I. (WLNE) — Cranston police said that four people were injured after a truck toppled a car in a crash Thursday. The three car crash happened at the intersection of Reservoir Avenue and Woodbridge Road. Maj. Todd Patalano said the four people suffered non-life threatening injuries. He said...
Turnto10.com

Suspect arrested in Tiverton hit-and-run that critically injured man

Tiverton police said Friday that a Massachusetts man accused of running over another man has waived extradition to Rhode Island. Police said they anticipate sheriffs to bring the suspect back to Rhode Island early next week. They said Sakhorn Tieng, 49, of Fall River was arrested in that city on...
Turnto10.com

Man, 22, seriously injured in Providence shooting

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said a 22-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the head on Thursday afternoon on Atwood Street. Police were called to the scene at 20 Atwood St. at about 4:45 p.m. They found the man conscious and alert. The man was taken to...
WTNH

Man shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – A man was shot on Wednesday night outside of Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill in Norwich. Officers responded at about midnight to Lawrence and Memorial Hospital Thursday for a victim who had been shot once in the arm. The victim told police he was shot outside Pistol Pete’s Bar and Grill. […]
Turnto10.com

Traffic to shift to new northbound Providence Viaduct

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation announced traffic will begin shifting onto the new Interstate 95 northbound Providence Viaduct starting Friday night. The traffic changes will occur in three phases, with the first lane shifting onto the bridge Friday. According to RIDOT, the remaining lanes...
Turnto10.com

Motorcyclist seriously injured in Fall River crash

(WJAR) — Massachusetts State Police said a motorcyclist was seriously injured in an accident Thursday evening near exit 14B on Route 195 in Fall River. Massachusetts Department of Transportation said the crash closed the ramp to Route 24 northbound, according to a tweet. Police said there were no other...
Turnto10.com

New Seekonk police comfort dog needs a name

SEEKONK, Mass. (WJAR) — Seekonk police are taking suggestions on what to name its new K-9 puppy. The department posted photos of the male puppy on Facebook on Wednesday and said they were looking for ideas on what to name him in the comments. Police said he was donated...
GoLocalProv

Cranston Police Announce K-9 Lex Has Passed Away

The Cranston Police Department has announced that K-9 Rex has passed away. "It is with great sadness and regret to report the passing of K-9 Lex yesterday. K-9 Lex and his partner Officer Nathan Bagshaw served the city with great courage and dedication from July 2015 until Lex’s well deserved retirement in April of this year. Lex was diagnosed with cancer a year and a half ago with the veterinarian giving him only 6 months to live.
Turnto10.com

State police arrest Providence man on stolen firearm charges

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police arrested an 18-year-old Providence man early Wednesday morning on charges stemming from a stolen firearm. Police said they arrested Mekhi Roderique at about 2:43 a.m. following a foot chase after he was pulled over for speeding on Hartford Avenue. Roderique was...
ABC6.com

Woonsocket police investigate stabbing between 2 tenants

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday evening in Woonsocket. The stabbing happened just before 6p.m. at a multi-unit home on Mason Avenue. Chief Thomas Oates said two people suffered minor injuries and one person was in custody. The chief said the argument was...
Turnto10.com

Organizers hope you'll set sail for Newport International Boat Show

NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — You don’t have to be a boater to enjoy the 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show this weekend. Every boat imaginable is on view at Commercial Wharf in Newport, from little dinghies to $3 million yachts. There are 22 new vessels and 12 new...
Turnto10.com

Family remembers Providence man who died in Wisconsin bridge fall

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — On a cool Wednesday evening in Barrington, Jean-Paul Dujardin laid out dozens of photos of his father, Richard. "He'd always have a camera, he'd always have a pipe and he'd always have a tie," said Jean-Paul. The 77-year-old Richard, a retired Providence Journal writer after...
