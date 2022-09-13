ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

Week 3 takeaways from every Denton-area high school football game

By John Fields Staff Writer jfields@dentonrc.com
Buy Now Guyer running back Ahmed Yussuf (30) sheds tacklers for a gain during the Wildcats’ game against Lancaster at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex on Thursday night. Al Key/DRC

Five of the 11 schools within the Denton Record-Chronicle’s coverage area remain undefeated after three weeks’ worth of games.

Guyer and Argyle knocked off a pair of the top-ranked teams in the state to reach 3-0 as Lake Dallas, Sanger and Ponder also took care of business. Ryan was the first and only area team to kick off district play last week and did so resoundingly with a 63-14 win over Azle.

Buy Now Guyer linebacker Caleb Darthard (10) sacks Lancaster quarterback JaQuavius "JJ" Pipkin (3) during the Wildcats' game Thursday night at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex.  Al Key/DRC
Ryan running back Kalib Hicks (2) goes in for a score during the Raiders’ 63-14 win over Azle on Friday in Azle. Courtesy photo/Don Munsch
Denton running back Coco Brown (1) breaks free in the fourth quarter for his third touchdown against Everman on Friday at C.H. Collins Athletic Complex. Courtesy photo/Kyle Biggerstaff
Buy Now Krum defensive back Kobey Wall snatches the ball away from Ponder wide receiver Case Peacock (10) for an interception Friday night in Ponder.  Al Key/DRC
Buy Now Ponder wide receiver Mitch Nuziard (2) runs after making a catch with Krum linebacker Ashton Lovell (21) in chase during the teams’ game Friday at Lion Stadium in Ponder. Al Key/DRC

