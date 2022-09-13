Seahawks vs. Broncos: NFL Fans Have Mixed Feelings About Troy Aikman and Joe Buck on Monday Night Football

Read full article on original website
Lamar Jackson makes end-all statement about Ravens contract situation
Baltimore Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson made a final statement on his uncertain contract situation with the team. According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Jackson said he is done discussing his contract. The Ravens and Lamar Jackson were unable to come to an agreement ahead of the regular season....
Jerry Jones Sends Message to Dallas Cowboys Fans Slamming the Team
Dallas Cowboys fans need all of the talking off the ledge talk they can get. Amid their Week 1 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dak Prescott’s right thumb injury that will sideline him for 6-8 weeks, many have already declared that the season is over. Team owner Jerry Jones is not one of them.
Pittsburgh Steelers Release Major Update on T.J. Watt’s Injury Status
The Pittsburgh Steelers have officially placed star linebacker T.J. Watt on injured reserve after he tore a pectoral muscle in the team’s season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. He will miss a minimum of four games during the NFL season. While the Steelers will be without the...
Chiefs vs. Chargers: NFL Fans Extremely Concerned as Injured QB Justin Herbert Continues to Play
You can’t say that Justin Herbert isn’t a tough quarterback. NFL fans were concerned as Herbert kept playing after clearly being hurt. Of course, football is a sport for tough people. Players play hurt all the time. But what Herbert went through on Thursday Night Football was more than just “hurting.”
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
Steelers Former QB1 Ben Roethlisberger And Unnamed Partner Will Compete In Competitive Charity Golf Event In October
The Pittsburgh Steelers are experiencing Sundays differently than they have for the last 18 years in 2022. Former starting quarterback and future Hall of Famer, Ben Roethlisberger hung up his cleats back in January. The Super Bowl winning quarterback has been up to a lot during the short time he has been retired.
Gisele Breaks Silence On “Concerns” About Tom Brady Playing Football: “I’ve Done My Part”
Rumors have circulated over the past couple of weeks that Tom Brady has been in some hot water with his wife Gisele Bundchen, over his decision to unretire after promising he was done. Sources have come out and said that the two are separated, as Gisele is reportedly staying in...
Brittany Mahomes Rips Ref in Fiery Tweet During TNF
The family of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes isn’t exactly made up of NFL darlings. On the contrary, Mahomes’ wife Brittany and his brother Jackson are known for causing such mayhem on both the sidelines and social media that Pat McAfee dubbed them the “tag team of insufferability” earlier this year.
Former Steelers LB Arthur Moats Who Suffered Pectoral Tear Raises Caution Flag About 6 Week Timeline For T.J. Watt’s Return
Former Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Arthur Moats has a unique perspective on the injury T.J. Watt suffered on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. In the divisional round of the 2017 playoffs against the Denver Broncos, Moats suffered a similar injury. The former player turned podcaster, joined the PM Team W/ Poni & Mueller Tuesday afternoon to discuss the timeline for Watt’s possible return to the field.
CBS to rollout Dolphins vs. Ravens to a fraction of the country
Whoever is running the show over at CBS may want to have their heads examined. The Dolphins vs. Ravens game will not be seen by many. Almost the entire country will get to see the Mac Jones-led New England Patriots against the Mitch Trubisky-led Steelers. Maybe the NFL should have moved that game to primetime. One team that will not get much television time is the Miami Dolphins.
New England Patriots Announce Death of Super Bowl Champion Lineman Shelby Jordan
Earlier on Friday, the New England Patriots announced the death of offensive lineman Shelby Jordan,… The post New England Patriots Announce Death of Super Bowl Champion Lineman Shelby Jordan appeared first on Outsider.
Steelers RB Najee Harris Off Injury Report, Will Play Against Patriots on Sunday
Rejoice Fantasy Football managers (including myself)! Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris is officially off the injury report and will play the Patriots. The talented NFL ball carrier is going to get some carries and will likely start. Fans weren’t sure if they would see Najee playing against New England after what they saw in Week One against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Jay Cutler’s NFL Week 2 Sports Betting Picks: Picks With 6
Outsider’s Jay Cutler is back — cigarless — and ready to make his picks for Week 2 of the NFL season. Jay made his six picks in six seconds and got ’em all off just in time. He went 2-for-6 in Week 1 and thus, was told he couldn’t make his picks this week while smoking a cigar. That makes this week’s picks all that more important, as he is looking to earn a victory cigar. To do that, he’ll need to improve upon last week’s performance.
TNF: Jeff Bezos Gets Roasted for Ultra-Bizarre Handshake During Chiefs vs. Chargers Game
As NFL fans continue to criticize Amazon’s TNF technical issues, the company’s founder Jeff Bezos is getting roasted for the ultra bizarre handshake during the big game. Jeff Bezos was notably seen shaking hands with fans at the Los Angeles Charges vs Kansas City Chief’s game on Thursday (September 15th). Although that seems innocent, the internet blew up at the sight of Bezos’s handshakes. In one pic, Bezos is struggling to shake a hand of a fan in the stands. “Apparently Bezos shook hands today for the first time ever,” one Twitter user declared.
PHOTOS: Luke Combs and Friends Have Ultimate Fantasy Draft Experience at Panthers Stadium
Country music superstar Luke Combs and his friends recently had a once-in-a-lifetime experience. They got to go through a mock football draft at Panthers Stadium, hosted by Miller Lite and Combs’ hometown team, the Carolina Panthers. It all came about because Combs and his friends are deeply devoted to the Hambone Fantasy League, the fantasy football league they created together.
Dante Moore, Oregon Ducks 5-star quarterback commit, shows off impressive deep ball on touchdown pass
In a highly-anticipated Michigan high school football match-up between Detroit King and Cass Tech, a predictable star helped put the first points on the board. King quarterback Dante Moore, an Oregon Ducks pledge and Sports Illustrated's No. 1 overall prospect, threw an impressive deep ball to his ...
Former Dallas Cowboys Player Arrested for DWI
At around 2:30 a.m. local time on Thursday morning, Collin County police officers apprehended a driver suspected of driving while under the influence. In the vehicle, they found former Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Brandon Carr, who was subsequently arrested for DWI in Allen, Texas. Several hours later, the NFL star was...
