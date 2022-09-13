ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Mining Profitability | How to Make Money with Mining in 2022

It seems that crypto mining profitability has decreased with the price of Bitcoin tanking in 2022. As a result, many mining companies have temporarily closed their mining operations until the endeavor becomes profitable for them again. Combining the falling Bitcoin price with the Ethereum network upgrade to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) means...
Experts Predict Ethereum Will Plunge Further In Price

The Ethereum merge is among the most significant events since its blockchain and the industry emerged. The event will move the blockchain from Proof-of-work (POW) to proof-of-stake (POS). While everyone is waiting for the positive impacts of Merge. The effect of the transition is already resounding in the crypto market....
Why Dan Morehead Believes Bitcoin Bull Run Is Around The Corner

The world’s largest cryptocurrency by market cap has been thrown into a state of continuous swing. The price of Bitcoin seems to record constant fluctuation without little or no control. Over the past few days, the bears have been taking the upper hand in the BTC market. Hence, Bitcoin’s performance has been more in the south direction.
Ethereum Merge Fails To Move ETH Price, $2,000 Remains Elusive

The price of Ethereum continues to struggle below $1,600 despite the Merge being successful. As pointed out previously, the Ethereum Merge had looked to be a “buy the rumor, sell the news” event, which seems to be playing out, but the lack of highly fluctuating prices suggests that even the expected sell-offs seemed not to have happened. Instead, it looks to be that momentum is currently muted, making it impossible for the price to swing either way.
TA: Bitcoin Price Trims Gains, Why $20K Is The Key To Fresh Increase

Bitcoin started a sharp downside correction below the $22,000 level against the US Dollar. BTC must stay above the $20,000 support to avoid more losses. Bitcoin failed to clear $22,750 and started a sharp downward move. The price is now trading below $21,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Ethereum Faces Test Of Survival After Merge, Can $1,400 Support Hold?

After showing so much strength as the price rallied from $1,024 to a region of $2,000 against tether (USDT) ahead of the anticipated merge, many call for a bull run and a $4,000 Ethereum price at the end of the “Ethereum Merge.” The price of Ethereum has not shown that run it showed in recent months as the price has struggled to break above $1,800. (Data from Binance)
TA: Ethereum Plunges to $1,550: Can Bulls Save the Day?

Ethereum corrected lower below $1,650 against the US Dollar. ETH must stay above the $1,550 support zone to avoid a sharp bearish reversal. Ethereum started a key downside correction and traded below the $1,650 level. The price is now trading below $1,650 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
TA: Bitcoin Price At Major Risk of A Breakdown Below $20K: Here’s Why

Bitcoin settled below the $21,000 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is showing bearish signs and remains at a risk of a major breakdown below $20,000. Bitcoin struggled to correct higher and stayed below the $21,000 resistance zone. The price is now trading below $20,750 and the 100 hourly...
FTX (FTT) Token Flashes Buy Ahead Of A Rally, Will $35 Be Reclaimed

FTX (FTT) Token Price Analysis On The Weekly Chart. The price of FTX has struggled to maintain its bullish momentum in recent months, as it was rejected from the $54 area, acting as a supply zone for most sellers. Despite being a fundamentally strong coin of the FTX exchange and...
Why The Cardano Price Might Be On The Verge Of Another Decline

The Cardano price has been following the general market sentiment and trended to the downside in the last 24 hours. The cryptocurrency is on the verge of implementing a major upgrade via its “Vasil” Hard Fork Combinator (HFC) event, but the current price trend hints at bad news for bullish investors.
Crypto Plummets As CPI Worsens, Any Chance For Reversal?

Crypto prices have maintained a strong correlation with most macroeconomic factors. It’s no longer debatable that inflation affects the trend in the crypto market. Most past digital asset declines took root from the swing in the general global economy. The intensity of the crypto winter through the year’s first...
Binance Coin Struggles Below $290 Resistance, Where Would Price Go?

Binance Coin (BNB) struggles to hold support after flipping it into resistance against tether (USDT) as a bullish structure hits a rock. Despite showing a great bullish structure in recent weeks, the price of Binance Coin (BNB) has had a really quiet time as the market continues in a mist of mixed feelings regarding where the crypto market is headed. (Data from Binance)
3 best crypto coins to list on Gate.io

Those who have been in crypto long enough know about the ‘listing effect’ – whenever a new coin is released on a new exchange – whether decentralized (DEX) or centralized (CEX) – the price pumps. In many cases even rumours of new listings on exchanges...
No GPU Mining After the Ethereum Merge? Fork Token or ETC to Mine?

According to Watcher Guru, we are only 12,554 away from the Ethereum Merge, which is expected to happen at 1:09 on September 15 (CST). By then, Ethereum will have transitioned to PoS, a major blow to PoW miners in the network. The Merge will force PoW miners that operate the $19 billion mining business to find alternatives.
Ethereum Funding Rates Hit The Low Amid The Shift From PoW

The Ethereum upgrade has shifted the network from Proof-of-Work (PoW) to Proof-of-Stake (PoS). The Ethereum mainnet and the Beacon Chain will finally merge as a single blockchain through the transition. According to the estimations of EtherNodes, the Ethereum transition will occur if there are no underlying technical challenges. Before now,...
Bitcoin Could Plummet 30% Before Upward Trends Starts, Analyst

The crypto market has recorded massive losses since May 2022. After the Federal Reserve announced and kicked off interest rate hikes, prices tanked due to selling pressure. Many crypto investors and operators of diverse solutions have faced different crises from market moves. But it seems the end is not near...
