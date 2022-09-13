Watch: The top Idaho high school football plays from Week 3
Check out the best high school football plays from all around Idaho in the video above.
How do we select the best plays? The Statesman watches, reviews and ranks submissions from coaches throughout the state, publishing the final list.
Get caught on everything from Week 3 at these links:
- Rocky Mountain football aces another test, shows why it’s the No. 1 team in Idaho
- Prep football recap: Mtn View holds off Owyhee. Meridian cruises. Kuna rallies for OT win
- Prep football recap: Emmett, Nampa Christian QBs throw for 6 TDs. Notus rolls to win
And took a look at the top plays from the previous weeks here:
Comments / 0