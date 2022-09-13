ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osage County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
KSNT News

Barricaded subject in Topeka taken into custody

TOPEKA (KSNT) A man who barricaded himself in a home in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street was taken into custody Thursday morning. Damon Brook Morgan, 42, barricaded himself inside a home late Wednesday night after police began looking for him. At 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators […]
TOPEKA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Kingman, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Osage County, KS
City
Kingman, KS
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Osage County, KS
Crime & Safety
WIBW

One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
TOPEKA, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Methamphetamine
Little Apple Post

Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WIBW

KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
TOPEKA, KS
kiowacountysignal.com

Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy

An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
7K+
Followers
15K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Manhattan, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

 https://littleapplepost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy