Fentanyl dealers in Wichita arrested
Kansas man jailed for violent incident after all-night standoff
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a violent incident at a Kansas home and have a suspect in custody. Just after 11p.m. Wednesday, police were in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street in Topeka on an attempt to locate 42-year-old Damon Brook. Morgan, 42 of Topeka, on an...
Barricaded subject in Topeka taken into custody
TOPEKA (KSNT) A man who barricaded himself in a home in the 3200 block of SW 11th Street was taken into custody Thursday morning. Damon Brook Morgan, 42, barricaded himself inside a home late Wednesday night after police began looking for him. At 6:50 a.m. Thursday, the Topeka Police Department’s Response Team and Crisis Negotiators […]
FBI responds to false report of active shooters at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities including the FBI are investigating several false active shooter calls to schools in Kansas, Missouri and across the country on Thursday. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka,...
Corrections officer arrested after relationship with Topeka inmate discovered
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A corrections officer in Shawnee County has been put behind bars after it was discovered that she entered into an unlawful sexual relationship with one of her inmates. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office tells 13 NEWS that on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, that Saterah R. Hampton,...
2 fugitives from justice since 2019 captured in Kansas
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects who have been running from the law since 2019. On Tuesday, police learned two fugitives from justice were in the city of Topeka, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz. Information was that the two would be in a maroon Chevy truck with South Dakota Plates.
Police investigate false reports of active shooter at Kan. high schools
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a reported active shooter in a high school in Topeka. Just after 1:30p.m. Thursday, police received a single call of an active shooter at Hayden High School, 401 SW Gage Blvd. in Topeka, according to a statement from the city spokesperson Gretchen Spiker.
One arrested after SWAT team serves search warrant in Southwest Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served in Southwest Topeka led to the arrest of a Topeka man Thursday morning. Brian Wright Sr, 40, of Topeka was arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:. Criminal possession of a firearm. Distribution of marijuana.
FBI arrests former KCKPD detective Roger Golubski
A former Kansas City, Kansas police detective was arrested Thursday and faces charges of deprivation of civil rights, according to court records.
Man pleads guilty in hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl in Douglas County
A man pleaded guilty Thursday in Douglas County District Court regarding the May 2022 hit-and-run death of a 10-year-old girl.
Man injured in south Wichita stabbing
One person was hospitalized with serious but not life-threatening injuries following a stabbing in south Wichita.
Police catch Kansas burglary suspects running from crime
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a burglary and have two suspects in custody. Just before 8 a.m. Monday, police were dispatched to the Allstate parking lot, 2859 S Kansas Avenue, on a report of a vehicle burglary that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Matt Danielson. A...
Suspect who nearly struck Kan. officer with stolen vehicle is in custody
DOUGLAS COUNTY —The suspect who led police on a high speed chase, crashed then took off into the woods on Sept. 4, was apprehended on Monday, according to the Lawrence police department. Authorities have not released his name or possible charges in the case. Just after 3 p.m., Sunday,...
FBI: Numerous ‘swatting’ calls made to schools in Missouri and Kansas
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Federal Bureau of Investigation has released a statement in response to numerous instances where active shooter threats at schools were reported in Missouri and Kansas. The FBI put out the following statement on Thursday: The FBI is aware of the numerous swatting incidents wherein a report of an active shooter at […]
Swatting incidents reported at multiple Kansas, Missouri high schools
The FBI is investigating after North Kansas City high school, Turner High School, and other schools received swatting calls Thursday.
21-year-old man dead in south Wichita shooting
A man is dead after an early-morning shooting in south Wichita.
KC man behind bars after woman jumps from car during police chase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Kansas City man is behind bars after a woman jumped from his moving car during a police chase through Shawnee and Douglas counties. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says Darryl D. Minor, 47, of Kansas City, Kan., has been arrested and could face multiple charges that include felony flee and elude after a police chase near I-70 and California Ave. on Monday afternoon, Sept. 12.
Police make arrest for alleged threat at Kan. high school
MCPHERSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities and USD 400 Smoky Valley Public Schools continue investigating an alleged school threat that took place Monday and one student is in custody, according to a media release from police. Smoky Valley school officials were made aware of information about a potential threat made...
Buffalo suspected in owner’s death also injures Kansas deputy
An August 7 incident involving a buffalo, an Ellsworth man and a Kansas sheriff ’s deputy did not end well and circumstances are still under investigation. Scott Schroeder, 56, of Bushton was killed in a probable buffalo attack and an unnamed Ellsworth deputy was injured. The buffalo also died.
Shawnee Co. gets new COVID vaccine, transmission high
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The first shipment of bivalent COVID-19 boosters approved by the Centers for Disease Control has arrived in Shawnee County . According to the health department, both the Pfizer-BioNTech, for ages 12 years and older, and Moderna, for ages 18 years and older, bivalent boosters will be offered immediately. The bivalent booster recommendation […]
