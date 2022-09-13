Read full article on original website
Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio
Ohio’s foodbanks say they’re desperate as summer is turning to fall. Demand has skyrocketed with increasing food costs at the same time that their resources have evaporated. And with current supply chain disruptions, they need to order food now if they hope to have it when winter comes. And even though the state is sitting […] The post Feds to provide $50M in food assistance to Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ocj.com
Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast – September 15, 2022
A mostly dry forecast remains for Ohio, but we do have a new wrinkle for you this morning. We put together a sunny, dry and warm period from today through Sunday. We end up with excellent evaporation and dry down in the period, and that will means any acres close to being harvestable will have a good shot.
Several Northeast Ohio counties remain at CDC's high community level for COVID-19; Cuyahoga still medium as others drop
CLEVELAND — This past week, the state of Ohio saw its lowest COVID-19 caseload in more than two months, and the CDC is taking notice of the improvement. Several counties went from being listed as having "high" community spread of the coronavirus seven days ago to now "medium" spread, including six here in Northeast Ohio. This means health experts no longer recommend wearing face masks for residents of those areas while in indoor public spaces.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | September 15th
Vindicator file photo / September 10, 1958 | Mahoning County Republican women showed U.S. Sen John W. Bricker, R-Ohio, their booklet on “Get in Shape for ’58” at a rally at the YMCA 64 years ago. From left, seated, are Sen Bricker and Mrs. Marie Helman, Mahoning County Woman’s chairman; standing, Mrs. Ray Schneider, president of the Mahoning County Republican Women’s Club; Mrs. Rosemary Gilronan, State Central Committeewoman, and Mrs. Florence Morris of Toledo, state GOP vice chairman.
Farm and Dairy
Tractor, equipment, firearms, tools, and misc.
All sells to settle estate on location: 5557 STATE RD., KINGSVILLE, OH 44048 Directions: From I-90 east of RT 11 take exit 235 (RT 84/193), then take 84 east to Fox Rd., then left to State Rd. and right to auction. AUCTIONEER’S NOTE: Must be Ohio resident to purchase firearms....
New Ohio COVID-19 cases fall farther in decline
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio Department of Health on Thursday reported 20,552 new COVID-19 cases for the past week, keeping up with a downward trend after a brief spike for the virus. While the state has seen consistently smaller case rates, it has still reported more than 20,000 new COVID-19 cases per week ten times in a row. […]
wktn.com
ODOT Hiring for District 1 Positions
The Ohio Department of Transportation is hiring for several positions in District 1. ODOT is hiring for winter seasonal highway technicians, survey interns, auto mechanic interns and more. District 1 serves Hardin, Allen, Hancock and Wyandot Counties in our region as well as Defiance, Paulding and Van Wert Counties. To...
Poverty report: These Ohioans are paying half their income on housing
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio’s poverty rate narrowly dropped this year, but the woes continue in multiple categories for some 11 million people considered low-income in the state. One thing has also remained the same since 2016: Ohio’s poverty rate is higher than the national average. The state sits at 12.7%, lagging behind the 11.9% […]
WFMJ.com
Warmer temperatures, sunshine to dominate through the weekend
The Valley enjoyed a very comfortable day Thursday with afternoon temperatures in the lower 70s. It will not be that cool again for at least a week! A southerly breeze will help usher warmer air into eastern Ohio and western Pennsylvania Friday, resulting in highs not far from the 80 degree mark. It will be another warm and beautiful evening for high school football.
wvxu.org
What a freight rail strike could mean for the Tri-State
Two of the nation's seven largest-by-revenue freight rail companies run through, and operate rail yards in, the Tri-State. Passenger rail company Amtrak, which would qualify as Class I if it carried freight instead of people, also runs through the region. What could a looming national rail worker strike mean locally?
Surprise! Pink salmon runs Rocky River: NE Ohio fishing report
CLEVELAND, Ohio — As Lake Erie begins to cool a bit, Lake Erie steelhead trout are starting to move from the sprawling waters of Lake Erie to Northeast Ohio’s spawning rivers and streams. That could signal early runs of the feisty Ohio trout that have helped to create a world class steelhead trout fishery.
Remember when a hurricane hit Ohio, 14 years ago today?
DAYTON — September 14 marks not only the day Hurricane Florence made landfall on the Carolina coast, it’s the anniversary of Ohio’s most expensive natural disaster in recent state history--the windstorm related to Hurricane Ike, which swept across Dayton on September 14, 2008. >>RELATED: Hurricane Ike: Ohio...
Possible railroad strike could hit Ohio's economy hard
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — When it comes to miles of railroad, Ohio ranks third in the nation only behind Illinois and Texas. On Friday, two railroad unions representing more than 50,000 employees threatened to walk off the job. They say quality of life is a major issue. "We’re facing...
WFMJ.com
See how your local school district fared on the Ohio School Report Cards
The Ohio Department of Education released the 2021-22 School Report Cards Thursday, Sept. 15, which is the first glimpse at education within the schools since the pandemic started. The report card looks at districts and individual school buildings in the districts, examining Achievement (student performance on state tests); Progress (growth...
Food Stamps: Ohio Will Adjust Income Limits Starting in October 2022
The Ohio Food Assistance Program, or the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) as it is known nationally, assists eligible low-income Ohioans with food insecurity by providing monthly...
Cleveland Heights, Lakewood officials ask why NOPEC electric rates got so high amid plan to drop customers
CLEVELAND, Ohio — NOPEC’s plan to lower electric bills for 550,000 customers by purging them is drawing criticism, again. First it came from a competitor and state regulators. Now questions are coming from two elected officials in Cleveland’s suburbs and consumer advocacy groups. The Ohio Consumers Power...
WFMJ.com
Arson ruled as cause of fire at Youngstown's former Colonial House restaurant
The Chief Investigator for the Youngstown Fire Department has ruled arson as the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a once-popular restaurant on the city's South Side. Just after 10:30 p.m. Thursday, smoke and flames could be seen rising from the building that once was home to the Colonial House on the 2600 block of Market Street.
WHIZ
One Injured in Accident on Maysville Pike
SOUTH ZANESVILLE, Oh – An accident involving a semi and an SUV on Maysville Pike left one person injured. Units from South Zanesville and Newton Township fire departments, as well as the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to the crash at 12:38 Thursday afternoon. Upon arrival on-scene, they found...
13abc.com
Kelleys Island is one of the smallest school districts in Ohio
KELLEYS ISLAND, Ohio (WTVG) - Think your graduating class was small? Chances are, Kelley’s Island Local School has you beat. It’s one of the smallest public-school districts in the state of Ohio, and being on an island makes for a very unique educational experience. The Kelley’s Island schoolhouse...
WFMJ.com
EMS wait times severely increased in Poland, levy proposed to increase staffing
An EMS report presented at the Western Reserve Fire District's September meeting showed some rather concerning results for the Poland Township and Village. The report shows that EMS services in the area are on thin ice with some residents needing to wait nearly an hour just for help to arrive.
