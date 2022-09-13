Read full article on original website
Related
Patrick Dempsey Explains His New White Hair And No, He Is Not Playing A Targaryen For HBO
Sorry House of the Dragon fans: Patrick Dempsey will not cameo as a long-lost Targaryen on HBO. Grey’s Anatomy fans who were in attendance at the D23 Expo Friday were probably surprised to see Dempsey with very white hair. When Deadline asked him on the red carpet if he’s planning a special HOTD cameo, he revealed the real reason behind his shocking, snowy ‘do. Dempsey is playing Piero Taruffi, the Italian race car driver who won the 1957 Mille Miglia, in Michael Mann’s upcoming Ferrari. The movie also stars Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Penélope Cruz. “I’m having a great time, I get...
Emmys 2022 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive
If they wowed you on the small screen, wait until they step on the red carpet. On Sept. 12, the biggest actors and actresses in Hollywood are coming together for the 2022 Emmys at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Hosted by Kenan Thompson, the live award show is set...
Popculture
Jennifer Garner Quits TV Show
Jennifer Garner's reunion with Alias creator J.J. Abrams has not gone as well as anyone hoped. It's really not going anywhere. Garner was set to star in the Apple TV+ limited series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends, which Abrams' Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television were producing. She decided to leave to focus on a series Reese Witherspoon's Hello Sunshine is producing, leaving the Bad Robot project dead for the moment.
Emmys live red carpet 2022: See all the celebrity outfits
Follow Page Six Style’s live coverage of the red carpet at the 2022 Emmys. What you need to know: Emmy nominations 2022: Complete list of nomineesAfrican safaris, NFTs and more! Inside this year’s $70K swag bag for Emmy nomsKenan Thompson scores 2022 Emmy Awards hosting gigAriana DeBose, Selena Gomez among presenters at 2022 Emmy Awards
RELATED PEOPLE
Vivica A. Fox Hasn’t Spoken to Jada Pinkett Smith Since Criticizing Will Smith’s Oscars Slap
Vivica A. Fox might’ve rubbed her good friends the wrong way when she spoke out against Will Smith slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards. On Thursday, Fox revealed that she hasn’t spoken to Pinkett Smith since she criticized her response to Will’s Oscar’s slap. “I...
Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing
Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours
A new Netflix psychological thriller series Echoes has certainly caught the attention of viewers. Sending… The post Netflix’s Newest Thriller Jumps To The No. 1 Spot After Just 48 Hours appeared first on Outsider.
Popculture
'SNL' Star Speaks out After Exit From Show, Fan Outcry
Former Saturday Night Live star Melissa Villasenor thanked fans for their support after news broke that she is leaving the long-running NBC series. Villasenor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari are joining Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Kyle Mooney, and Pete Davidson in saying goodbye to Studio 8H in Rockefeller Center. Villasenor and Moffat both joined SNL in 2016, while Season 47 was Athari's only year on the show.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'Big Bang Theory' Fans Still Aren't Over This Plunging Red Dress Kaley Cuoco Wore On The Red Carpet—Wow!
With Kaley Cuoco‘s undeniable style icon status, it’s tough for us to pick an all-time favorite look from her— whether she’s rocking a sporty, skintight swimsuit in Iceland or a hot pink Prabal Gurung gown to the SAG Awards. Big Bang Theory fans, however, have not...
Nicole Kidman's "Jellyfish" Haircut Is Uncharacteristically Edgy
There are good haircuts, and then there are haircuts that stop you in your tracks — and Nicole Kidman's latest look firmly falls in the latter camp. The actor was recently interviewed by Jason Campbell for the cover of Perfect Magazine's latest issue, and not only was she seen with hip-length red hair, but she also sported the perfectly on-trend "jellyfish" haircut.
LOOK: Clint Eastwood’s Daughter Stuns in Rare Selfie
On Friday (August 19th), Clint Eastwood’s daughter Francesca took to her Instagram account to share a rare and absolutely stunning selfie. “What r u streaming,” the younger Eastwood declared in the post’s caption. The post features Clint Eastwood’s daughter as she poses for the snapshot. Eastwood...
In Style
Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmys Acceptance Speech Should Be Nominated for an Emmy
When she came to the stage to accept her Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, Sheryl Lee Ralph decided to take viewers to church. As she sang a gospel tune at the mic, she also made history as the second Black winner in the category, ever. The last time was back in 1987, when Jackee Harry took home the award for her role in 227. Lee Ralph won for her role in Abbott Elementary.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni Set Hearts Racing With Near-Kiss on Emmys Stage
Mariska Hargitay and Christopher Meloni can't be stopped. The Law & Order stars continue to tease fans who hope to see their characters, Olivia Benson and Elliot Stabler, together. This time, the actors broke hearts on the 2022 Emmys stage Sept. 12, taking part in a skit that nearly saw them kiss.
Netflix's new number 1 show has everyone asking a lot of questions
Limited series Echoes is currently in the streamer's top spot
Oprah Stuns In A Sequin Brandon Maxwell Dress At The Toronto Film Festival
The icon is still out here slaying in these streets!
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Kids Deserve an Emmy for Their Reaction to Her Big Win
Watch: See Abbott Elementary Star Sheryl Lee Ralph's Emmy 2022 Speech. Sheryl Lee Ralph's children were her biggest supporters at the 2022 Emmys. When the Abbott Elementary actress—who shares daughter Ivy-Victoria Maurice, 27, and son Etienne Maurice, 30, with ex-husband Eric Maurice—was named the Emmy winner for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series during the Sept. 12 award show, her children recorded their tear-jerking reaction as the historic moment went down. (See all winners here.)
Anne Heche once ‘warned’ Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres
Anne Heche tried to warn Portia de Rossi about dating Ellen DeGeneres, the late actress revealed in a resurfaced episode of her podcast. The “Six Days Seven Nights” star, who died at age 53 last Friday after sustaining severe injuries when she plowed her car into a house, explained to her co-host, Heather Duffy, that de Rossi thought dating the former talk show host would make her a “poster child” for a gay relationship. “I warned Portia,” she said in a June 2021 episode of “Better Together.” “Portia even asked me about Ellen before she came to my wedding [to Coleman Laffoon],...
Chris Meloni and Mariska Hargitay Hold Hands as They Fly to the Emmys Together
Friends that fly together stay together. In honor of the upcoming Emmy Awards, Chris Meloni posted pictures from his flight to Los Angeles alongside his "Law & Order: SVU" costar Mariska Hargitay. On his Instagram, the two are seen first leaning over to talk to each other from either side of the aisle and then holding hands from opposite sides of the plane. "Talkin Emmy stuff with random lady," Meloni joked in his caption. "We became friends #OfftoLA."
Oprah Winfrey's 2022 Emmys Fashion Risk Has Fans Divided
There are few more legendary television figures than Oprah Winfrey. Her long-running daytime talk show, "The Oprah Winfrey Show," ran for 25 years, but she chose to walk away to focus on other creative endeavors. During that time, she took home two Primetime Emmy Awards (via IMDb). It wasn't surprising to see Oprah present the award for Outstanding Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie at this year's Emmys, which Michael Keaton won. Of course, fans couldn't get enough of her outfit, whether their opinions were positive or negative.
E! News
212K+
Followers
51K+
Post
92M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0