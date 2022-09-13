ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Cruz County, CA

COVID Dashboard: UCSF and San Mateo County Health to study long COVID

By Lookout Santa Cruz Staff
 3 days ago
(Irfan Khan / Los Angeles Times)
News of the week

COVID news has been good lately. Omicron-targeting boosters are out , and the Bay Area as a whole is seeing its lowest case counts since April .

Locally, cases continue to drop. Monday's update from the Santa Cruz County Health Services Agency listed 778 active cases , 216 fewer than last Tuesday. No new deaths have been reported locally, with the county’s pandemic total remaining at 273.

The updated, Omicron-targeting booster shot is now increasingly available locally at drugstores and health care providers, though with varying wait times.

Walgreens is booked out two weeks in advance at the Scotts Valley and Santa Cruz locations, but has openings at its Freedom location as soon as Friday. Safeway’s county locations have limited availability for the rest of September, but have more openings starting in the first week of October. CVS county locations have very low availability this week, but that is slated to increase significantly next week.

Kaiser Permanente will provide the updated boosters in all of its markets by Sept. 20 at the latest, and Sutter Health will begin scheduling appointments once it receives its supply, which it expects soon.

That said, the pandemic lingers on, in large part due to one especially confounding aspect of the disease: long COVID. But studies to further understand this phenomenon are underway, even nearby.

The University of California San Francisco and San Mateo County Health are joining forces for a study aptly titled “Let’s figure out long COVID.” It is funded by the National Institutes of Health. The goals are to find out how common the condition is in the Bay Area, what causes it, how to prevent it, and how to treat it.

If you have had COVID in the past 30 days and reported your case to your local health department, you are already on the list of people researchers will call for participation. You may inquire via email at figuringoutlongcovid@ucsf.edu or call 415-353-9306.

* * *

Santa Cruz County's three test-to-treat locations are still up and running. Click here to find the closest location.

Currently, Paxlovid is the available medication, showing a 89% reduction in hospitalization and death, and it must be taken within five days of the onset of symptoms to be effective.

Vaccinations and precautions are still strongly recommended.

The easiest way to schedule an appointment for second boosters is at local pharmacies including Rite-Aid, CVS and Walgreens.

Kaiser Permanente and Sutter Health are still administering second boosters to eligible recipients.

Check our links below for quick access to the relevant websites.

Masking rules

Neither the state of California nor Santa Cruz County currently requires indoor masking. For county public schools, as of March 11, masks are optional though highly recommended .

As of April 10, masks are not required for most indoor settings at UC Santa Cruz facilities, though highly recommended . Masks will still be required for on-campus public transportation, in the Early Education Services centers, and in clinical settings.

On April 19, Santa Cruz Metro lifted its mask mandate for vaccinated passengers, following a federal judge's ruling that mask mandates are not required on public transportation .

The latest numbers

How does Santa Cruz compare to California and the U.S. in vaccinations? Where are the most current COVID cases in the county, and how does that compare to population? Here is the most recent data.

As of Monday, there were 778 active cases logged by Santa Cruz County's Health Services Agency. This does not include unreported rapid tests taken at home, so this number is not exact.

The pandemic death toll remains at 273.

Wastewater COVID tracking data as of Aug. 21. (Via California Department of Public Health)

Where can I find a vaccine?

At this point, vaccines are widely available across the county. They are free for everyone, whether insured or not.

As of March 31, second booster shots are available to people aged 50 and older as well as people 12 and older who are immunocompromised or who have received Johnson & Johnson as their primary series and booster doses.

Rite-Aid, CVS, Horsnyder Pharmacy, Westside Pharmacy and Walgreens are currently offering second boosters.

Those wanting to get the shot through their primary care provider should check the company's website, as availability may vary.

Health care providers

You can schedule appointments for initial doses and booster shots. Below are the local health care providers that offer the vaccine.

Kaiser Permanente

866-454-8855

Sutter/Palo Alto Medical Foundation

844-987-6115

Dignity Health

831-288-6526

CruzMedMo

831-241-7501

Emeline Health Center

831-454-4100

Drugstores and supermarkets

Most pharmacies in the county have COVID-19 vaccines appointments available well into the future. Click the pharmacy of your choice to schedule an appointment.

Safeway

Rite-Aid

CVS

Walgreens

Costco

Horsnyder Pharmacy & Medical Supply

Westside Pharmacy

Getting tested

The sites below offer free PCR tests via LHI.care. Turnaround is typically three to five days.

Mountain Community Resources

6134 Hwy. 9, Felton

Depot Freight Building

119 Center St., Santa Cruz

Watsonville Testing Site

500 Westridge Dr., Watsonville

The table below lists additional testing resources in Santa Cruz County. However, almost all require appointments.

This story originally appeared in Lookout Local Santa Cruz .

