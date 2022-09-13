Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Shows Off Her Baby Bump Alongside Husband John Legend at the 2022 Emmy Awards Red Carpet: Photos

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mom and dad’s night out! Chrissy Teigen and John Legend showed off their love at the 2022 Emmys red carpet on Monday, September 12.

The model, 36, who is pregnant child with Legend, 43, made a statement in a floral Naeem Khan gown, which she paired with a hot pink bag. The musician, for his part, kept it simple in a white suit and a black bow tie as he stayed by his wife’s side.

Teigen and Legend’s outing comes one month after they announced they are expecting another child.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the cookbook author, who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with Legend, captioned the Instagram reveal in August. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

The Utah native, who suffered a stillbirth in 2020, opened up about dealing with a variety of emotions, adding, “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The couple, who exchanged vows in 2013, have previously offered a glimpse at their fertility challenges. After expanding their family with their first two kids, Teigen and Legend revealed that they were expecting a third child in August 2020.

One month later, the Chrissy’s Court alum suffered a partial placenta abruption. “We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack,” Teigen wrote via Instagram about her pregnancy loss. “So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. … We will always love you.”

The Cravings author later reflected on the impact her son has continued to have on her family. “A year ago, you gave me the greatest pain I could ever imagine to show me I could survive anything, even if I didn’t want to,” she captioned her Instagram tribute in September 2021. “I didn’t get to take care of you, but you came and went to get me to love myself and take care of myself because our bodies are precious and life is a miracle. They told me it would get easier but yeah, that hasn’t started yet. Mom and dad love you forever.”

Scroll down to see photos of Teigen and Legend on the Emmys red carpet: