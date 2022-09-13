FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council is holding off on approving increased trash rates. Council members decided Tuesday following a presentation to take two weeks to consider the proposed rate increases for trash and recycling collection before making a final decision. Officials have discussed the need for rate increases as GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling contract July 1. Single-family households have paid $12 a month since 2018 when Red River Waste Solutions started providing the local solid waste services, and had increased a total of $4.80 since 1998. Mayor Tom Henry’s administration released its proposal for solid waste rate adjustments about six weeks ago, which includes the single-home price going up to $15.60 per month in July and to $18.60 plus an inflation-driven variable per month in January 2024.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO