WANE-TV
AEP awards $250K grant for YMCA programs
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has received some financial support for its before and after-school programs. The AEP Foundation on Thursday awarded a $250,000, three-year grant to support the YMCA Before- and After-School Enrichment Programs and Summer Day Camps. More than 1,300 students...
WANE-TV
Where will Allen County’s ARPA money go?
Allen County still has nearly $70 million in ARPA funds waiting to be spent. But county residents will have to wait to find out where the money will go. Thursday, an item on the County Council agenda indicated the Allen County Commissioners had decided where they wanted the ARPA money to be spent. Broken down, the split was $20 million for contractual projects and $49 million for infrastructure improvement. There were no further details.
wbiw.com
Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions
INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including some local residents. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Scott Garrett (Solsberry), a retired firefighter...
WANE-TV
FWCS: Levan Scott to double in size thanks to student’s help
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students from Levan Scott Academy helped Weigand Construction break ground on an addition that will double the size of the school on Wednesday, according to a Fort Wayne Community Schools media release. Site work is underway for the project that will add 19 new...
wfft.com
Levan Scott Academy breaks ground on $17 million expansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne elementary schoolers broke ground on Levan Scott Academy’s expansion Wednesday. Once construction finishes in 2024, the school will have 19 new classrooms, a media center, a cafeteria and much more. Principal Carrie Kennedy says this expansion is great news for the community.
WOWO News
Fort Wayne City Council Pauses Potential Trash Rate Hike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council is holding off on approving increased trash rates. Council members decided Tuesday following a presentation to take two weeks to consider the proposed rate increases for trash and recycling collection before making a final decision. Officials have discussed the need for rate increases as GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling contract July 1. Single-family households have paid $12 a month since 2018 when Red River Waste Solutions started providing the local solid waste services, and had increased a total of $4.80 since 1998. Mayor Tom Henry’s administration released its proposal for solid waste rate adjustments about six weeks ago, which includes the single-home price going up to $15.60 per month in July and to $18.60 plus an inflation-driven variable per month in January 2024.
WANE-TV
Indiana Arts Commissions awards 4 FW artists funding for community art projects
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Indiana Arts Commission (IAC) announced Thursday it has awarded a total of $64,000 to 32 creative entrepreneurs across Indiana — including four in Fort Wayne — to fund art projects. Each project will support the pursuit of a clearly defined business...
WANE-TV
Ruoff Mortgage cuts staff due to poor economic conditions
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ruoff Mortgage has laid off 4.6 percent of its workforce due to the troubled housing finance climate. In a press release Friday, Ruoff said demand for home mortgages has waned as interest rates have risen, and the national housing finance industry has contracted “significantly.”
WANE-TV
Fort Wayne council tables decision on solid waste rate hike
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Council has been looking at a way to slowly increase the inevitable rates consumers will be paying for solid waste disposal. The idea is to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset an upcoming rate hike now that the city has switched to a more expensive service with GFL.
WANE-TV
Student exchange program looking to find families for 50 kids as deadline nears
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With the deadline to find a home for around 50 foreign exchange students looming, PAX Student Exchange is urgently looking for people willing to be a host family and provide a home for a student before the fall semester’s Sept. 15 deadline. PAX,...
WANE-TV
Hundreds gather for Cancer Services Tribute Dinner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When an individual is diagnosed with cancer, families often shoulder the weight. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana can help carry the load for those touched by cancer. This year alone, Cancer Services is on track to help 5,000 families at no cost to them.
WANE-TV
Safety Village to get updated via roofing company
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Safety Village will be receiving much needed updates thanks to a local roofing company. 4Ever Roofing is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department to update the village, which is on the south side of town and consists of roughly 30 miniature buildings. Built in 1991, the village is used to provide children with lessons in traffic safely, pedestrian rules and self-protection.
fortwaynesnbc.com
YOUTH BUILD: Fort Wayne Housing Authority launches new program connecting high school dropouts to careers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Fort Wayne Housing Authority is launching a program aimed at young people who didn’t finish high school. The hope is to teach them skills that will last a lifetime. Fort Wayne Housing Authority provides affordable housing programs to almost 4,000...
WANE-TV
PFW hosts Military Appreciation Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Purdue University Fort Wayne held its Military Appreciation Day on Thursday. Many resources, activities, and information about military services around the area and on campus were offered. Director of Military Student Services Dr. Michael Kirchner said this day is held in September to take advantage of...
WANE-TV
Allen County Jail commanders want mental health facility along with new jail
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A federal lawsuit against Allen County claiming inhumane conditions at the Allen County Jail upended the community when a federal judge sided with the inmates. As details are worked out to provide an updated correctional facility, with, many hope, an infirmary and mental health wing, it’s...
wfft.com
Progress in petition to rename Calhoun Street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- An advocacy group in Fort Wayne is working to rename Calhoun Street in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. MLK Club, Inc. members met with the Mayor’s office in 2021 to discuss the change. Since then, they’ve been mailing residents, posting signs, and...
inkfreenews.com
City Working On Agreement To Remove Developer From Mix-Use Project
WARSAW – City officials are seeking to remove Matthews LLC from the multi-use project on North Buffalo Street. Matthews LLC agreed six years ago to develop the mixed using building and a swath of new residential lots known as the Buffalo Street redevelopment project. While the first residential phase...
WANE-TV
Allen County Sheriff’s groundbreaking e-bike training ground ready to roll
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — On the far northwest corner of the 195-acre Allen County Sheriff’s Training Facility, there used to be a broken down barn overrun with trees and vermin, and a marshy pool of water that swarmed with mosquitoes, barely providing drainage to a broken tiled ditch.
WANE-TV
Prosecutor: ‘No criminal action’ by Fort Wayne employee who used city contractor for personal concrete work
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — An investigation has found no criminal activity in an allegation levied against a city of Fort Wayne employee who hired a city contractor to perform work at his home. The prosecutor’s office said Thursday it found “no criminal actions” by a city employee who...
WANE-TV
FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing man
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has located 19-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez who was listed in a Public Safety Alert Thursday evening. The FWPD advised the public to disregard the earlier alert. Rodriguez had been reported missing through a Public Safety Alert at 5:40 p.m....
