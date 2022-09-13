ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WANE-TV

AEP awards $250K grant for YMCA programs

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The YMCA of Greater Fort Wayne has received some financial support for its before and after-school programs. The AEP Foundation on Thursday awarded a $250,000, three-year grant to support the YMCA Before- and After-School Enrichment Programs and Summer Day Camps. More than 1,300 students...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Where will Allen County’s ARPA money go?

Allen County still has nearly $70 million in ARPA funds waiting to be spent. But county residents will have to wait to find out where the money will go. Thursday, an item on the County Council agenda indicated the Allen County Commissioners had decided where they wanted the ARPA money to be spent. Broken down, the split was $20 million for contractual projects and $49 million for infrastructure improvement. There were no further details.
ALLEN COUNTY, IN
wbiw.com

Gov. Holcomb makes appointments to various boards and commissions

INDIANA – Governor Eric J. Holcomb today announced several appointments to various state boards and commissions including some local residents. Board of Firefighting Personnel Standards & Education. The governor made two new appointments to the board, who will serve until October 31, 2024:. Scott Garrett (Solsberry), a retired firefighter...
INDIANA STATE
WANE-TV

FWCS: Levan Scott to double in size thanks to student’s help

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Students from Levan Scott Academy helped Weigand Construction break ground on an addition that will double the size of the school on Wednesday, according to a Fort Wayne Community Schools media release. Site work is underway for the project that will add 19 new...
FORT WAYNE, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Allen County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
County
Allen County, IN
wfft.com

Levan Scott Academy breaks ground on $17 million expansion

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Fort Wayne elementary schoolers broke ground on Levan Scott Academy’s expansion Wednesday. Once construction finishes in 2024, the school will have 19 new classrooms, a media center, a cafeteria and much more. Principal Carrie Kennedy says this expansion is great news for the community.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

Fort Wayne City Council Pauses Potential Trash Rate Hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Fort Wayne City Council is holding off on approving increased trash rates. Council members decided Tuesday following a presentation to take two weeks to consider the proposed rate increases for trash and recycling collection before making a final decision. Officials have discussed the need for rate increases as GFL Environmental USA took over the city’s trash and recycling contract July 1. Single-family households have paid $12 a month since 2018 when Red River Waste Solutions started providing the local solid waste services, and had increased a total of $4.80 since 1998. Mayor Tom Henry’s administration released its proposal for solid waste rate adjustments about six weeks ago, which includes the single-home price going up to $15.60 per month in July and to $18.60 plus an inflation-driven variable per month in January 2024.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Ruoff Mortgage cuts staff due to poor economic conditions

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Ruoff Mortgage has laid off 4.6 percent of its workforce due to the troubled housing finance climate. In a press release Friday, Ruoff said demand for home mortgages has waned as interest rates have risen, and the national housing finance industry has contracted “significantly.”
FORT WAYNE, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sacs#Property Taxes#School Safety
WANE-TV

Fort Wayne council tables decision on solid waste rate hike

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – City Council has been looking at a way to slowly increase the inevitable rates consumers will be paying for solid waste disposal. The idea is to use the American Rescue Plan Act funds to offset an upcoming rate hike now that the city has switched to a more expensive service with GFL.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Hundreds gather for Cancer Services Tribute Dinner

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — When an individual is diagnosed with cancer, families often shoulder the weight. Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana can help carry the load for those touched by cancer. This year alone, Cancer Services is on track to help 5,000 families at no cost to them.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Safety Village to get updated via roofing company

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Safety Village will be receiving much needed updates thanks to a local roofing company. 4Ever Roofing is partnering with the City of Fort Wayne and the Fort Wayne Police Department to update the village, which is on the south side of town and consists of roughly 30 miniature buildings. Built in 1991, the village is used to provide children with lessons in traffic safely, pedestrian rules and self-protection.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WANE-TV

PFW hosts Military Appreciation Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Purdue University Fort Wayne held its Military Appreciation Day on Thursday. Many resources, activities, and information about military services around the area and on campus were offered. Director of Military Student Services Dr. Michael Kirchner said this day is held in September to take advantage of...
FORT WAYNE, IN
inkfreenews.com

City Working On Agreement To Remove Developer From Mix-Use Project

WARSAW – City officials are seeking to remove Matthews LLC from the multi-use project on North Buffalo Street. Matthews LLC agreed six years ago to develop the mixed using building and a swath of new residential lots known as the Buffalo Street redevelopment project. While the first residential phase...
WARSAW, IN
WANE-TV

FWPD cancel Public Safety Alert for missing man

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Fort Wayne Police Department (FWPD) has located 19-year-old Isaiah Rodriguez who was listed in a Public Safety Alert Thursday evening. The FWPD advised the public to disregard the earlier alert. Rodriguez had been reported missing through a Public Safety Alert at 5:40 p.m....
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy