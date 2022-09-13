Read full article on original website
Related
Providing a 'piece of home' for the Hispanic community
ASHLEY, Pa. — Turn your radio to 95.3 in Wilkes-Barre, and you'll likely hear Barbara Morales's voice. One of many for the La Mega radio station. Barbara and her husband, Jonathan Alcantara, started the radio station in December of 2020, after moving here from New England. "When we got...
Scranton celebrates Restaurant Week 2022
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— The Greater Scranton Chamber of Commerce is encouraging people to show some love to local restaurants. “We’re going to serve pastries and coffee from Philadelphia,” said Julia Higgins of Heaven and Earth Café. Heaven and Earth Café is just one of the many businesses in the Electric City impacted by the […]
Health experts expect a busy flu season
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Flu season is just around the corner, and doctors in our region are bracing for whatever it may bring. "This year, though, we are a little more worried than we are usually because of what we are seeing in the southern hemisphere," said Dr. Stanley Martin, director of infectious diseases at Geisinger.
Geisinger hospitals in Wilkes-Barre, Scranton certified as Comprehensive Heart Attack Centers
Designation comes from Joint Commission/American Heart Association. Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center (GWV) and Geisinger Community Medical Center (GCMC) recently became the second and third hospitals in the country to earn The Joint Commission/American Heart Association (AHA) Comprehensive Heart Attack Center Certification, joining Geisinger Medical Center (GMC) in Danville in establishing a national precedent for coordination among care teams who treat patients on the heart attack spectrum.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
From Chalk Fest to Oktoberfest, Wilkes-Barre will be bustling
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. “I think your team has a gold medal in your future,” John Maday of the Riverfront Parks Committee told Gina Malsky early Wednesday morning, congratulating her for the bronze medal the Downtown Arts team won during recent Dragon Boat races on the Susquehanna River.
Railroads ready to strike
TAYLOR, Pa. — Railroads all across America could be coming to a stop, and that could have profound impacts across northeastern and central Pennsylvania. At the Taylor yard in Lackawanna County, most operations could come to a halt if a new labor agreement isn't reached by Friday morning. The...
Seafood markets explain lobster 'red list'
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — All kinds of seafood are available at Valley Seafoods. But certain types of lobster could soon be harder to come by. "The Canadian lobster and the Maine lobster are the ones they are having the problems with. They're going to be a short supply of those, so they will be tough to get," said Jim Nixon, general manager of Valley Seafoods.
Troopers ID remains found in 2012
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
RELATED PEOPLE
pahomepage.com
Children’s Service Center: The Robinson Counseling Center
PA Live (WBRE) — The Robinson Counseling Center (RCC), an affiliate agency of the Children’s Service Center, provides private counseling services and medication management for adults in three locations: Wilkes-Barre, Tunkhannock, and Honesdale. Named in honor of Dr. J. Franklin Robinson, former Medical Director of the Children’s Service...
Second Harvest Food Bank fundraiser event upcoming
POCONOS, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Monroe County’s largest single-event fundraiser is just days away. This year, Second Harvest Food Bank of the Lehigh Valley and NEPA is one of the Pocono Mountains Community Fundraiser recipients. The Regional Food Bank distributes around 11 million pounds of food across six counties to those facing food insecurity. They […]
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board Accidentally Overcharged Customers
Were you double charged at a Pennsylvania state liquor store last week? You may not be alone. The Pennsylvania Liquor Control says you were. PhillyMag.com was the first to report the news. A spokesperson (Shawn Kelly) for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) tells PhillyMag.com that they became aware of...
WOLF
Governor Wolf visits apprenticeship program in Luzerne Co.
NANTICOKE, LUZERNE CO. (WOLF) — Governor Tom Wolf made a stop in Luzerne County today to stress the value of the apprenticeship model and highlight the investments he’s made in a program right here in Northeast Pennsylvania -- IBEW Local 163 in Nanticoke. "One of the things with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
puplore.com
9 Best Cavapoo Breeders in Pennsylvania
There are several reasons to love a Cavapoo; they are cute little dogs and easy to cuddle because they are friendly and affectionate with their family. Moreover, they are hypoallergenic, intelligent, and almost perfect with children. These attributes are further improved when they are bred by the best cavapoo breeders...
LCE: 5 businesses cited for selling alcohol to minors
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Several establishments in Pennsylvania have been charged after liquor control enforcement operations were performed within Lycoming County. The Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Liquor Control Enforcement (LCE) released details on recently performed compliance checks. LCE officers are responsible for enforcing liquor laws and related provisions within the region of the state licensed […]
wmmr.com
Pennsylvania Has 8 Haunted Hotels That Will Give You Nightmares
Welcome to the spooky season. Of course, there are plenty of great haunted houses and haunts in Pennsylvania, but what about some actual haunted hotels? We have those, too. I did some digging and found a great article via OnlyinYourState.com that names eight haunted hotels in the Keystone State. I knew we had a few, but having eight haunted hotels makes Pennsylvania the perfect state to celebrate Halloween. “If you are partial to ghost stories, haunted tales, and spooky happenings, a little paranormal activity might be just what your overnight getaway needs,” OnlyinYourState.com says in the article. “And, if you’re tired of the generic hotel experience, you’re in luck. Look no further. Below you’ll find a list of some of the most haunted hotels in Pennsylvania. Even if you don’t encounter a ghost — and you very well might — you’ll leave with some fascinating tales to tell.”
South Cross Valley Expressway construction concerns
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — People, who drive on the South Cross Valley Expressway near Wilkes-Barre are asking the question, ‘What’s on the road?’ Some drivers say it’s causing damage to their vehicles and they reached out to the I-team to look into the situation. It’s called the ‘oil and chip’ process. It is […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
biz570.com
Solar farm plans delayed
POCONO TWP. — The future of the state’s largest proposed solar farm is clouded by an appeal. The nine-page appeal, filed by Citizens for Pennsylvania’s Future and the Brodhead Watershed Association, against Virginia-based Apex Clean Energy’s proposed 635-acre Swiftwater Solar, a 180,000 solar panel farm on the top of Bear Mountain in Monroe County, will temporarily halt a permit by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection.
'Learn and Earn' program aims to fill teacher shortages
LA PLUME, Pa. — Keystone College hopes to have some new students on campus, but not necessarily traditional ones. Fran Langan, Keystone's vice president of institutional advancement, says the college is almost ready to open enrollment for its new "Learn and Earn" educational program. The program will help people...
131 years of the McClure Bean Soup Festival
MCCLURE, Pa. — There is not much happening at the fairgrounds in McClure during the daytime, but behind the scenes, volunteers are busy stirring soup, but this is not just any soup. "Beans, there's salt in it and then just hamburger and water," Brandon Snook said. This is McClure's...
New Poconos Park venue opens with plans to host 2-day country festival
A new major entertainment venue opened its doors on Thursday, and its first big event is slated for next weekend. Poconos Park, a more-than-200-acre facility, held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the official opening of the venue, which includes the Mt. Laurel Performing Arts Center and the Tom Ridge Pavilion. New music real estate company From The Roots reached a multi-million-dollar deal this summer to buy the property, which is located in the Mt. Laurel area of Lehman Township, and in a few short months, was ready to launch the new complex with a two-day event on Sept. 16 and 17.
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0