hamlethub.com
16th Annual SafeWalk to be virtual September 30th – October 2
The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women’s Center will hold its annual SafeWalk virtually the weekend of September 30th – October 2, 2022. SafeWalk is chaired by Ridgefield resident, Kathy Graham and is The Center’s premier event to unite the community in our vision to end domestic violence and raise much-needed funds to support our no cost programs and services.
Halloween Window Painting in Downtown Ridgefield on Oct. 16: Calling Middle and High School Students!
Ridgefield Parks & Rec is calling all middle school and high school students to unleash their inner Halloween creativity!. Come and share your artistic talents at this Parks & Rec annual event planned for Saturday, October 15 from 10:00-2:00 pm. Sign up as a team or as an individual to...
Patterson Rotary's "Blues & BBQ" Today at Paterson Fire Department
Today, Sunday the 18th of September, the second day of the 10th Annual Patterson Rotary Blues and BBQ Festival at the Patterson Fire Department grounds. Patterson FD - 311 Burdick Rd @ RT 311, Patterson, NY 12563. FREE Admission and Parking! Bring your family & friends. There will be vendors,...
Southbury Resident Dr. Marianne Bette Pens Living with a Grieving Heart
Dr. Marianne Bette, a Southbury resident and family physician for 40 years, has survived tremendous grief, experiences that helped her when, as a family practitioner, her patients would ask for her help confronting their own difficulties. When Bette was a young doctor, her fiancé died in a small plane accident. Years later, she married and her husband died of lung cancer. In her 40-year career as a family practitioner she counseled mourning patients and their families.
Department of Veterans Affairs Stand Down in Danbury on September 23
The Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its annual Stand Down on September 23rd at five regional in-person resource access sites across Connecticut. All veterans and currently serving National Guard, Reserve and Active Duty personnel are eligible to attend Stand Down. Stand Down 2022 hours are from 8:00am – 2:00pm...
Newtown teen, Wooster student wins the 2022 Dakin Humane Society Youth Award
On September 18th Marley Dixon was presented with the Dakin Humane Society 2022 Youth Award. This award honors a young person, “who through the display of extraordinary care and compassion makes a difference in the lives of animals and makes the world a kinder and gentler place.”. After a...
Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Shady Lady
Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Shady Lady!
Jazz Night on the Patio at Great Hollow
Jazz Night on the Patio at Great Hollow Nature Preserve. Jazz Night returns on Friday September 23rd and tickets are selling out quickly. Join us Great Hollow as our friends from the BnB Jazz Trio provide an intimate night of great music alongside a roaring outdoor fire. The event is...
Great Plain Elementary School is 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence!
Danbury's Great Plain Elementary School has been recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Congratulations to Superintendent Kevin Walston, Great Plain Principal Dr. K.A. Smith-Davis, and the fantastic school staff on this recognition. Located at 10 Stadley Rough Road, Great Plain Elementary...
Ridgefield Chamber Transitions from Paper Gift Certificates to E-Gift Cards, Shop Local!
The Ridgefield Chamber is moving from its current paper-based gift certificate program to a Ridgefield Community E-Gift Card. Diana Spence, Executive Director of the Ridgefield Chamber says redemption of outstanding paper certificates will continue to be honored. "The Gift Card is a prepaid Mastercard and processed by merchants as such....
Grow in Dance with Ridgefield Conservatory: Pre-ballet Classes Start at Age 2!
Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance Pre-ballet Classes. Did you know that Ridgefield Conservatory of Dance (RCD) has classes for dancers as young as two years of age?. Registration for RCD's pre-ballet classes is rolling and you can check out these tiny dancers in action by clicking HERE. Like what you see?...
SBA Results Show Wilton Public Schools Gain in Reading and Mathematics
The Smarter Balanced Assessment results from the CT Department of Education indicate that the academic growth of Wilton students last year was at historically high levels. This was particularly true in the area of mathematics, where students ranked first or second in terms of student growth in the District’s Reference Group (DRG-A) which includes neighboring districts such as Darien, New Canaan and Westport. In English-Language Arts, students ranked first or second in academic growth in DRG-A in 4/5 grade levels.
American Legion Post 78 hosts educational program for high school senior
The American Legion has a week-long summertime educational program for incoming high school seniors program called Boys State and Girls State. Ridgefield’s Post 78 has been sponsoring students for over 20 years and has had six participants get accepted to military academies. This year Tor Petersen and Joseph Isaac represented Ridgefield and Post 78.
Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Special Town Meeting on Wednesday: Constitution Week, Affordable Housing, Acquisition of Two Fire Trucks, and More
Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting and Special Town Meeting on Wednesday September 21, 2022. 2. Proclamation declaring “Constitution Week” – being presented to the Daughters of the American Revolution Cannon Ridge Chapter. 3. Appointments:. a. Kathleen Daughters - Historic District Commission Re-appointment change (Alt. to...
Wilton's Anna Getner, University of Iowa Class of 2026 sets bar high academically
The University of Iowa continues to attract high-achieving students. This fall's incoming first-year class - a group that includes Anna Getner of Wilton who plans to pursue a degree in Criminology, Law and Justice a -- has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
Ridgefield Police update on suspicious incident at RHS last night
Last night, Friday, September 16 at 8:56 pm, the Ridgefield Police report that they were made aware that an individual attending the football game at Ridgefield High School was possibly concealing a weapon. According to Ridgefield Police Captain Jeff Raines, the individual was located, walking East towards the practice fields....
RPS Superintendent Communication to School Community Regarding Last Nights Incident at Tiger Hollow During RHS Football Game
This afternoon, Ridgefield Public School (RPS) Superintendent, Dr. Susie DaSilva wrote a letter to the school community regarding the incident that took place last night at the RHS football game at Tiger Hollow. "We are pleased to report that spectators in attendance reported to RHS staff that an individual was...
