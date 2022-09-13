ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putnam County, NY

hamlethub.com

16th Annual SafeWalk to be virtual September 30th – October 2

The Center for Empowerment and Education, formerly the Women’s Center will hold its annual SafeWalk virtually the weekend of September 30th – October 2, 2022. SafeWalk is chaired by Ridgefield resident, Kathy Graham and is The Center’s premier event to unite the community in our vision to end domestic violence and raise much-needed funds to support our no cost programs and services.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Patterson Rotary's "Blues & BBQ" Today at Paterson Fire Department

Today, Sunday the 18th of September, the second day of the 10th Annual Patterson Rotary Blues and BBQ Festival at the Patterson Fire Department grounds. Patterson FD - 311 Burdick Rd @ RT 311, Patterson, NY 12563. FREE Admission and Parking! Bring your family & friends. There will be vendors,...
PATTERSON, NY
hamlethub.com

Southbury Resident Dr. Marianne Bette Pens Living with a Grieving Heart

Dr. Marianne Bette, a Southbury resident and family physician for 40 years, has survived tremendous grief, experiences that helped her when, as a family practitioner, her patients would ask for her help confronting their own difficulties. When Bette was a young doctor, her fiancé died in a small plane accident. Years later, she married and her husband died of lung cancer. In her 40-year career as a family practitioner she counseled mourning patients and their families.
SOUTHBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Department of Veterans Affairs Stand Down in Danbury on September 23

The Department of Veterans Affairs will hold its annual Stand Down on September 23rd at five regional in-person resource access sites across Connecticut. All veterans and currently serving National Guard, Reserve and Active Duty personnel are eligible to attend Stand Down. Stand Down 2022 hours are from 8:00am – 2:00pm...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

Why Small Businesses Matter in Fairfield: Shady Lady

Why Small Businesses Matter puts a spotlight on the local merchants who donate their time, talent, goods, and services for the betterment of our community. The shop local movement spreads virally as local businesses who are “tagged” have the opportunity to share their story!. You're IT, Shady Lady!
FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Jazz Night on the Patio at Great Hollow

Jazz Night on the Patio at Great Hollow Nature Preserve. Jazz Night returns on Friday September 23rd and tickets are selling out quickly. Join us Great Hollow as our friends from the BnB Jazz Trio provide an intimate night of great music alongside a roaring outdoor fire. The event is...
NEW FAIRFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Great Plain Elementary School is 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence!

Danbury's Great Plain Elementary School has been recognized as a 2022 Blue Ribbon School of Excellence by the U.S. Department of Education. Congratulations to Superintendent Kevin Walston, Great Plain Principal Dr. K.A. Smith-Davis, and the fantastic school staff on this recognition. Located at 10 Stadley Rough Road, Great Plain Elementary...
DANBURY, CT
hamlethub.com

SBA Results Show Wilton Public Schools Gain in Reading and Mathematics

The Smarter Balanced Assessment results from the CT Department of Education indicate that the academic growth of Wilton students last year was at historically high levels. This was particularly true in the area of mathematics, where students ranked first or second in terms of student growth in the District’s Reference Group (DRG-A) which includes neighboring districts such as Darien, New Canaan and Westport. In English-Language Arts, students ranked first or second in academic growth in DRG-A in 4/5 grade levels.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

American Legion Post 78 hosts educational program for high school senior

The American Legion has a week-long summertime educational program for incoming high school seniors program called Boys State and Girls State. Ridgefield’s Post 78 has been sponsoring students for over 20 years and has had six participants get accepted to military academies. This year Tor Petersen and Joseph Isaac represented Ridgefield and Post 78.
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Town of Ridgefield BOS Meeting and Special Town Meeting on Wednesday: Constitution Week, Affordable Housing, Acquisition of Two Fire Trucks, and More

Town of Ridgefield Board of Selectmen Meeting and Special Town Meeting on Wednesday September 21, 2022. 2. Proclamation declaring “Constitution Week” – being presented to the Daughters of the American Revolution Cannon Ridge Chapter. 3. Appointments:. a. Kathleen Daughters - Historic District Commission Re-appointment change (Alt. to...
RIDGEFIELD, CT
hamlethub.com

Wilton's Anna Getner, University of Iowa Class of 2026 sets bar high academically

The University of Iowa continues to attract high-achieving students. This fall's incoming first-year class - a group that includes Anna Getner of Wilton who plans to pursue a degree in Criminology, Law and Justice a -- has topped previous records with an average high school grade-point average (GPA) of 3.82. The average high school GPA for the classes of 2025 and 2024 were 3.81 and 3.78, respectively.
WILTON, CT
hamlethub.com

Ridgefield Police update on suspicious incident at RHS last night

Last night, Friday, September 16 at 8:56 pm, the Ridgefield Police report that they were made aware that an individual attending the football game at Ridgefield High School was possibly concealing a weapon. According to Ridgefield Police Captain Jeff Raines, the individual was located, walking East towards the practice fields....
RIDGEFIELD, CT

