The names of five Charles Page High School students involved in a fatal crash in Sand Springs have been released by the Sand Springs Police Department. Police say 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they were riding in the back seat of the car. 16-year-old Sirrah Mathews and 16-year-old Logan Childers were in the front seats of the car and were transported by EMSA to St. Francis Hospital.

SAND SPRINGS, OK ・ 8 HOURS AGO