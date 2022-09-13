Read full article on original website
Charles Page Students Killed In Sand Springs Crash Identified
The names of five Charles Page High School students involved in a fatal crash in Sand Springs have been released by the Sand Springs Police Department. Police say 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they were riding in the back seat of the car. 16-year-old Sirrah Mathews and 16-year-old Logan Childers were in the front seats of the car and were transported by EMSA to St. Francis Hospital.
Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting
Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — Sand Springs police have announced the names of the Charles Page students who died in a car accident Thursday afternoon. 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. All three were sitting in the backseat of the car.
Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash
The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
Search continues for murder suspect weeks after he shot a soon-to-be father to death
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a murder suspect, weeks after the crime. Investigators say Farron Cooper was shot near Frankfort and E. 46th Street North in August. He later died at the hospital. Witnesses said 20-year-old Quentin Lamar Caldwell III, also known as Q, fired the...
TPD arrests suspect in Tulsa’s 56th homicide of the year
TULSA, Okla. — A 911 call came in around 2:40 a.m. after a man went to a stranger’s house asking for help because he had been shot, near East Admiral Place and North 73rd East Avenue. The victim was a 30-year-old man who was rushed to the hospital.
Hartshorne man killed in Latimer County crash
The Oklahoma Department of Public Safety says a Hartshorne man died in an early morning crash Thursday just west of Wilburton.
Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day. OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse. Muse’s father...
Tulsa Police Asking Other Victims To Come Forward After Man Arrested For Indecent Exposure
Tulsa Police said a man who was arrested for exposing himself to at least five women, confessed to doing the same thing to several more people over the last year. Detectives are asking other victims to come forward. Rolando Segovia was arrested on Thursday morning and charged with five counts...
Tulsa police identify man killed in early morning Tulsa shooting
Officers say the victim was in critical condition and taken to the hospital for his injuries. Since the victim came out of surgery, he is expected to be okay.
Go Fund Me created to support family of Oklahoma toddler found dead
OKEMAH, Okla. — The family of a 2-year-old boy who was found dead hours after disappearing from his home, has set up a GoFundMe to help cover funeral minimal funeral costs. Ares Muse was discovered deceased about a 1/2 mile south of the family residence in a densely wooded and brush covered area. “We lost our beloved grandson. I am...
Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust
Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
Man Accused Of Vandalizing Ike's Chili Arrested By Tulsa Police
Tulsa police have arrested a man who they say vandalized Oklahoma's oldest restaurant. Officers say surveillance video shows Chester Rolland punching out the front window of Ike's Chili. The vandalism happened on August 26th at the restaurant on East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue.
Sand Springs Police say collision claims lives of three Charles Page High School students
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A horrific single-vehicle collision claimed the lives of three Charles Page High School students Thursday afternoon. Sand Springs Police Captain Jody Fogleman confirmed that two other Charles Page High School students in the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the collision occurred at 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Colony Circle and Park Road.
Missing 2-Year-Old Found Dead After Multi-Agency Search In Okfuskee County
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: A two-year-old boy missing in Okfuskee County was found dead around 6:15 p.m. on Monday, authorities said. A two-year-old child was been reported missing near Okemah, according to the Muscogee Nation. Ares Muse was last seen wearing black pajamas with bright-colored dinosaurs according to the Muscogee Nation....
Two bodies found in Delaware County result of single-vehicle crash, highway patrol says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol says two bodies found in Delaware County Tuesday evening are believed to be the result of a single-vehicle car crash. The bodies were discovered near 395 Road and OK Highway 28, just east of Disney Tuesday night. OHP says they believe...
Sand Springs community in mourning after three students die, two others injured in car accident
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — The Sandite community is mourning the loss of three Sand Springs students after a deadly accident on Thursday. Five Charles Page High School students were in a car that crashed, police said. Three of them died and two were taken to the hospital. The crash...
Law enforcement, local officials mourn after 2-year-old Okemah boy was found dead Monday
OKEMAH, Okla. — An emotional Jason Salsman, press secretary for Muscogee Creek Nation stepped to the microphones to deliver the news that two-year-old Ares Muse was found dead after an hours long search. “Right now, we just ask that prayers that have been prayed today from all over Oklahoma...
Social media tips leads to the arrest of two alleged copper wire thieves in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — Two people have been arrested after allegedly stealing copper wire, thanks to leads from social media viewers. Investigators with the Tulsa Police Department shared surveillance pictures of two people using an ATV to steal copper wire near 31st and Harvard last month. Tips from social media...
Mystery as tragic toddler, 2, who vanished from his family home in the middle of the night after first crawling into bed with his parents is found dead half a mile from his family home
A tragic mystery has struck an Oklahoma community as a toddler was found dead half a mile from his home after vanishing in the middle of the night. Ares Muse, 2, was found in the evening of Monday September 12 after he had gone missing from his home in Okemah the night before, according to the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthouse Police Department.
