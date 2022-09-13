ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okemah, OK

news9.com

Charles Page Students Killed In Sand Springs Crash Identified

The names of five Charles Page High School students involved in a fatal crash in Sand Springs have been released by the Sand Springs Police Department. Police say 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they were riding in the back seat of the car. 16-year-old Sirrah Mathews and 16-year-old Logan Childers were in the front seats of the car and were transported by EMSA to St. Francis Hospital.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
news9.com

Police Arrest Man In Connection To Deadly Tulsa Shooting

Tulsa Police have arrested a man who they say is involved in a deadly shooting on Thursday. Investigators say a man was found on the front porch of a home near East Admiral Place and North Memorial Drive with a gunshot wound to his stomach. Police say the victim was...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Friends Remember High Schoolers Killed In Sand Springs Crash

The Sand Springs community is reeling after police said three teens were killed in a car wreck Thursday afternoon. Five Charles Page High School students were in the car when it careened off Park Road in Sand Springs. The two in the front seat were taken to the hospital. The...
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Okemah, OK
kswo.com

Missing Okfuskee Co. boy found dead near home

OKFUSKEE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - Authorities located the body of a 2-year-old boy on Monday night who had been reported missing earlier in the day. OHP issued an “Ashanti Alert,” which was later changed to an Endangered Missing Advisory, around noon on Monday for Ares Muse. Muse’s father...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY, OK
news9.com

Early-Morning Chase Leads To Fentanyl Bust

Tulsa Police say an early morning chase led to a fentanyl bust on Thursday. According to police, officers tried to pull over Vincent Poyhonen and Karalyn Vankalsbeek for running a red light near East Admiral Place and South Sheridan Road, but they refused to stop. Police say they stopped the...
TULSA, OK
news9.com

Man Accused Of Vandalizing Ike's Chili Arrested By Tulsa Police

Tulsa police have arrested a man who they say vandalized Oklahoma's oldest restaurant. Officers say surveillance video shows Chester Rolland punching out the front window of Ike's Chili. The vandalism happened on August 26th at the restaurant on East 11th Street and South Peoria Avenue.
TULSA, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Sand Springs Police say collision claims lives of three Charles Page High School students

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A horrific single-vehicle collision claimed the lives of three Charles Page High School students Thursday afternoon. Sand Springs Police Captain Jody Fogleman confirmed that two other Charles Page High School students in the car were taken to the hospital by ambulance after the collision occurred at 12:40 p.m. near the intersection of Colony Circle and Park Road.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
Daily Mail

Mystery as tragic toddler, 2, who vanished from his family home in the middle of the night after first crawling into bed with his parents is found dead half a mile from his family home

A tragic mystery has struck an Oklahoma community as a toddler was found dead half a mile from his home after vanishing in the middle of the night. Ares Muse, 2, was found in the evening of Monday September 12 after he had gone missing from his home in Okemah the night before, according to the Muscogee Creek Nation Lighthouse Police Department.
OKEMAH, OK

