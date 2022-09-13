ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove High School student is home and isolated after they were diagnosed with active tuberculosis, officials said Monday. The Sacramento County Division of Public Health said letters were mailed to parents of all students who may have been exposed, and it will also be testing students and staff who shared a classroom with the student. The department is working with the high school to provide screenings for those with a potential inactive TB infection.

ELK GROVE, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO