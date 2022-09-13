Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
Mosquito Fire: Foresthill, other Placer County communities can begin returning home
Residents of the town of Foresthill in Placer County can begin returning home as evacuation orders were downgraded to warnings for the Mosquito Fire, officials said Monday afternoon. The Foothills area saw some light rain in the area, which crews took advantage of in getting a better handle on the wildfire.
Highway 99 carpool lane crackdown: CHP focuses on HOV lane violators
Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are teaming up on Monday to crack down on drivers who use carpool lanes but shouldn't because they don't have multiple people in their car. The four-week maximum enforcement period started at 6 a.m. Officers will target a 12-mile stretch of Highway 99 between...
Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County
More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
Mosquito Fire evacuees return to homes in Georgetown area
The phones at Mar Val Market in Georgetown rang off the hook Friday evening as the store's manager, Troy Neidigh, and a skeleton crew of staff members answered calls about store hours and prepared for a big weekend ahead. “In this town, this store's kinda the hub,” Neidigh said. “Everybody...
Power mostly restored in downtown Sacramento, Rio Linda after weather-related outages
RIO LINDA, Calif. — Several weather-related power outages impacted tens of thousands of people across Sacramento County on Sunday as winds picked up across Northern California. The first one impacted about 10,490 customers in Rio Linda at the height of the outage, according to SMUD’s outage map. The outage...
This week's rain temporarily lowers the risk for wildfires, but that won't last long
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After several months of sunshine and heat, many areas in Northern California saw measurable rainfall Sunday and Monday. The steadiest rain fell in the foothills where places like Auburn and Placerville picked up more than half an inch in a 24-hour period. Several rounds of light...
Tracking Northern California weather: What to know about Monday rain, possible thunderstorms, flash flood watch
An area of low pressure off the coast is sending in showers at times on Monday in Northern California and brings the possibilty of debris flows near the Mosquito Fire burn scar. "We are looking at some scattered showers in the forecast today, and maybe even some isolated thunderstorms for...
Elk Grove High School student diagnosed with active tuberculosis
ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove High School student is home and isolated after they were diagnosed with active tuberculosis, officials said Monday. The Sacramento County Division of Public Health said letters were mailed to parents of all students who may have been exposed, and it will also be testing students and staff who shared a classroom with the student. The department is working with the high school to provide screenings for those with a potential inactive TB infection.
Tracking Northern California rain: What to know about winds, timeline of storm, flash flooding watch
September is often a month with big changes as summer turns to fall, and this particular September is no different as off-and-on rain showers bring a flash flooding watch to nearby burn scars. Sunday and the next couple of days will bring more weather changes to Northern California, our weather...
Sacramentans who met Queen Elizabeth II in 1983 at Sutter's Fort create memorial in her honor
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On her historic trip to Northern California in 1983, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip visited Sutter's Fort State Historic Park. Nearly 40 years later, some of the people who helped host that visit gathered at the park to honor her memory Monday, as the queen was laid to rest in London.
Ariel Roblin: Events like the Farm-to-Fork Festival celebrate our Northern California community
Here in the Central Valley, we're fortunate to have one of the most incredibly diverse agriculture industries in the world. Our valley feeds the world because we can farm almost anything. The Farm-to-Fork Festival brings us a free event on Capitol Mall next weekend and gives us all the perfect way to celebrate our area together as a community.
Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
First Sacramento Salsa Festival happening this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 10 years of planning, the first-ever Sacramento Salsa Festival is underway on the Old Sacramento Waterfront near Delta King. Festivities began at noon and end at 7 p.m. With a Street Taco theme, the Sacramento Salsa Festival also offers a beer garden, food trucks, local vendors, a mariachi performance, salsa dancing and more on multiple stages along the boardwalk.
