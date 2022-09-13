ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linda, CA

Comments / 0

Related
KCRA.com

Roadway closed after crash in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A part of Fruitridge Road is closed Monday morning following a crash in the area, Sacramento police said. The roadway is closed between 88th Street and South Watt Avenue as officers investigate. Police are asking drivers to plan for alternate routes. No other details were released.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Highway 99 carpool lane crackdown: CHP focuses on HOV lane violators

Caltrans and the California Highway Patrol are teaming up on Monday to crack down on drivers who use carpool lanes but shouldn't because they don't have multiple people in their car. The four-week maximum enforcement period started at 6 a.m. Officers will target a 12-mile stretch of Highway 99 between...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Power restored to SMUD customers in Sacramento County

More than 10,000 SMUD customers who lost power in Sacramento County on Monday for hours have since had their power restored. The outage started just after 12 p.m. and SMUD said it expected power to be restored by 1:05 p.m., according to the outage map site. The outage happened after a car hit a power pole.
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Linda, CA
Linda, CA
Crime & Safety
Yuba County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Yuba County, CA
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KCRA.com

Mosquito Fire evacuees return to homes in Georgetown area

The phones at Mar Val Market in Georgetown rang off the hook Friday evening as the store's manager, Troy Neidigh, and a skeleton crew of staff members answered calls about store hours and prepared for a big weekend ahead. “In this town, this store's kinda the hub,” Neidigh said. “Everybody...
GEORGETOWN, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Williams
KCRA.com

Elk Grove High School student diagnosed with active tuberculosis

ELK GROVE, Calif. — An Elk Grove High School student is home and isolated after they were diagnosed with active tuberculosis, officials said Monday. The Sacramento County Division of Public Health said letters were mailed to parents of all students who may have been exposed, and it will also be testing students and staff who shared a classroom with the student. The department is working with the high school to provide screenings for those with a potential inactive TB infection.
ELK GROVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Unreported Missing#Violent Crime#Kcra
KCRA.com

Northern Californians prepare for first rain of the season

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Rain in the mid-September forecast had many Californians preparing for the change of the seasons. The last time Sacramento saw significant rainfall was Dec 13, 2021, and the last recordable rain in Sacramento was June 5, with .15 of an inch, according to the National Weather Service.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

First Sacramento Salsa Festival happening this weekend

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — After 10 years of planning, the first-ever Sacramento Salsa Festival is underway on the Old Sacramento Waterfront near Delta King. Festivities began at noon and end at 7 p.m. With a Street Taco theme, the Sacramento Salsa Festival also offers a beer garden, food trucks, local vendors, a mariachi performance, salsa dancing and more on multiple stages along the boardwalk.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy