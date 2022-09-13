Top stars, best performances from Week 3 (Sept. 8-10) in Texas high school football

Stats from the biggest stars and top performers around the state during Week 3 of the 2022 Texas high school football season

From Midland Legacy QB Marcos Davila to Alvarado RB Jayden Bridgewater and Austin Bowie WR Nehemiah Smith-Livingston to College Station DB AJ Tisdell, several standout players across the state separated themselves with eye-popping stat lines and jaw-dropping performances during the third weekend of the 2022 Texas high school football season.

Here’s a closer look at the top individual performances throughout the Lone Star State during Week 3 of the Texas high school football season (Sept. 8-10):

TOP STARS, BEST PERFORMANCES IN TEXAS HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL — WEEK 3

PASSING STARS

Jordan Allen, Longview QB

Allen completed 12 of 16 passes for 191 yards and three touchdowns in the Lobos’ 69-0 win over Tyler Legacy.

Kaden Anderson, Southlake Carroll QB

Anderson was 9-of-13 passing for 116 yards and three TDs in the Dragons’ 47-6 win against Cedar Hill.

Sawyer Anderson, Dallas Parish Episcopal QB

Anderson tossed five touchdown passes — three to Derek Eusebio — as defending TAPPS Division I state champion Parish Episcopal beat defending UIL 4A DI state champion Austin LBJ 44-21 on the road Friday night.

Jackson Arnold, Denton Guyer QB

Arnold completed 14 of 16 passes for 305 yards, three TDs and no interceptions while adding 22 rushing yards and a touchdown run in a 50-27 win over Lancaster on Friday night.

Terry Bussey, Timpson QB

Bussey scored on runs of 25, 31 and 3 yards, threw a 70-yard TD pass and returned a kickoff 69 yards for a TD in the Bears’ 54-28 win over Daingerfield.

Kyler Finney, Winnsboro QB

Finney completed 26 of 37 passes for 395 yards and five touchdowns and added one rushing touchdown in a 41-27 win over Hooks.

Jack Fishpaw, Coppell QB

Fishpaw threw a 12-yard touchdown pass to Baron Tipton with 12 seconds remaining to give area-ranked Coppell a 44-38 win over Keller Timber Creek. He finished with 287 passing yards and five touchdown throws.

Mason Graham, Amarillo QB

Amarillo High picked up its first win of the year 27-8 at Midland High, and Graham was a huge part of it. The 6-foot-5 junior was nearly perfect through the air going 14-of-18 (78 percent) for 201 yards and three touchdown tosses while also picking up 54 yards on the ground.

Landyn Hack, Panhandle QB-LB

Hack was electrifying once again during Panhandle’s 68-33 win over Vega, when he blistered the Longhorns’ defense for 294 yards and five touchdowns on the ground. He also threw for 152 yards with all three of his completions resulting in scores and scored a defensive TD on a 70-yard pick six too. In total, Hack ended the game with 446 yards of offense and accounted for nine touchdowns.

Mac Harper, Whitesboro QB

In a 35-27 win against Pottsboro, Harper was 11-of-17 passing for 110 yards and a TD and added 103 yards rushing on 10 carries and two TDs.

Dawson Jaco, Bushland QB

The junior gunslinger had the Falcons offense flying high, as he dominated the Childress defense during a 43-0 shutout. Jaco went 21-of-29 for 364 yards and four touchdowns through the air to help Bushland secure a 3-0 start to the year.

Logan Jenkins, Collinsville QB

Jenkins was 23-of-34 passing for 262 yards and five touchdowns and also ran for a TD in the Pirates’ 49-7 win against S&S Consolidated.

Sebastian Kirven, Muleshoe QB

Kirvin ensured a terrific performance that helped Muleshoe to its first win over rival Friona since 2017. During the 39-20 victory, he beat Friona through the air going 13-of-25 for 251 yards with four passing touchdowns and used his feet rushing for 114 yards on 16 carries for another score.

Sergio Kennedy, Mansfield QB

Kennedy threw for 202 yards and two TDs and added 33 yards rushing, as Mansfield remained unbeaten after a 21-16 win against South Grand Prairie.

Josh Kurtenbach, Denison QB

Kurtenbach rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries with three TDs and also was 7-of-13 passing for 80 yards and a TD in the Yellow Jackets’ 35-28 overtime win against Kennedale.

Kyler Read, Dalhart QB

Playing with heavy hearts after the loss of their close friend and teammate, Yahir Cancino, only a week prior, Read helped lead the Golden Wolves to a dramatic 43-35 victory over Spearman. The sophomore, who is also the son of Dalhart head coach Joey Read, went 13-of-20 for 171 yards with three touchdowns and ran the ball 18 times for 121 yards with two more TDs.

Jake Wilson, Trophy Club Byron Nelson QB

Wilson starred in a 79-20 blowout win for Byron Nelson, completing 29 of 33 passes for 486 yards, four TDs and no interceptions against Denton Braswell on Friday.

Chad Warner, Cibolo Steele QB

Warner completed 17 of 22 passes for 314 yards and four TD throws while also rushing for 45 yards to help Steele seize a 49-16 win against Hutto on Friday.

Mabrey Mettauer, The Woodlands QB

Mettauer threw for 356 yards and three touchdowns on 20-of-29 passing to spur the Highlanders to a 45-17 victory over Conroe Oak Ridge. He also scrambled three times for 19 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Clifton Cooper, Ponder QB

Cooper was 37-of-55 passing for 471 yards and five touchdown throws — topping 450 passing yards for the third straight week — in Ponder’s 56-51 win against Krum on Friday. He also ran 19 times for 52 yards and a rushing TD.

Nash Rankin, Houston Stratford QB

Rankin threw for 352 yards and three touchdowns on 19-of-26 passing and also ran for 23 yards on four carries on Thursday in Stratford’s 56-0 win over Alief Hastings.

Ashton Dubose, San Antonio Brennan QB

Dubose ran for 24 yards and three rushing TDs on 12 carries and also threw for 355 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-26 passing in a 48-10 win against San Antonio Harlan on Friday.

Deuce Adams, New Braunfels Canyon QB

Adams completed 20 of 34 passes for 304 yards and four TD throws in a 35-32 victory against rival New Braunfels. He also ran for 70 yards on 17 carries.

Brennan Storer, Highland Park QB

Storer was on point during the Scots’ 52-21 win over Lake Highlands on Friday night, completing 18 of 24 passes for 315 yards and five touchdown passes. He also ran 16 times for 198 yards and four rushing TDs.

Glendon Willis, Irving MacArthur QB

Willis threw for 371 yards and five touchdowns on 10-of-14 passing in MacArthur’s’ 66-40 victory over Irving Nimitz.

Kanon Gibson, Wink QB

Gibson was 15-of-25 passing for 302 yards and three touchdowns to lead Wink to a 56-6 victory against Alpine on Friday. He also ran eight times for 79 yards and three rushing TDs.

Mason Notaro, Cuero QB

Notaro threw for 316 yards and four touchdowns on 12-of-17 passing to power the Gobblers to a 75-6 victory over Yoakum on Friday night. He also scrambled twice for 41 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Joseph Stewart Jr., Fort Bend Hightower QB

Stewart completed 16 of 23 passes for 277 yards and three TD throws while also rushing for 29 yards and a rushing touchdown on four carries to help Hightower win its district opener in a 44-7 win against Fort Bend Travis.

Marcos Davila, Midland Legacy QB

Davila was nearly perfect as a passer Friday, when he was 37-of-55 passing for 359 yards, five touchdown throws and no interceptions — topping 450 passing yards for the third straight week — in the Rebels’ 56-20 road win against Abilene.

Malcom Gooden, Bryan QB

Gooden threw for 333 yards and four touchdowns on 14-of-28 passing and also ran for 18 yards and a rushing TD on three carries in Bryan’s 55-42 win over Brenham.

Demetrius Brisbon Jr., Tyler Chapel Hill QB

Brisbon threw for 206 yards and five touchdowns on 15-of-23 passing to power the Bulldogs to a 69-20 blowout win over Greenville on Friday night. He also scrambled five times for 79 yards and a rushing touchdown.

Quinton Joyner, Manor QB

Joyner, a USC commit, ran for 191 yards and three rushing TDs on eight carries in the Mustangs’ 42-15 win against Copperas Cove in their district opener. He also completed 17 of 28 passes for 292 yards and two touchdowns through the air for Manor.

RUSHING STARS

Kordell Berry, Life Waxahachie RB

Berry carried the ball 33 times Friday night for 336 yards and five rushing TDs in a 50-37 win over Ferris.

Jayden Bridgewater, Alvarado RB

Bridgewater rushed for 333 yards on 42 carries and five TDs as the Indians outlasted Dallas Lincoln, 64-50.

Robert Brown, Joshua RB

Brown rushed for 189 yards and two touchdowns to help Joshua to a 34-33 win against Fort Worth Southwest, the Owls’ first win of the year.

Jambres Dunbar, Anna RB

Dunbar rushed 11 times for 172 yards and scored four TDs in Anna’s 68-25 win against Van Alstyne.

Chris Gee, Fort Worth Paschal RB

Gee rushed for 212 yards and four TDs, including the game-winning TD from 17 yards out with 21 seconds to go as Paschal defeated Dallas Kimball, 27-21.

Caden Peevey, Shamrock RB-LB

Peevey did everything he was asked of to make sure the Irish left Amarillo Highland Park with a 56-47 shootout victory on Friday. Offensively, the senior running back sliced his way through the Highland Park defense piling up 202 yards on 14 carries scoring four touchdowns. On the defensive side of the ball Peevey was equally impressive leading the team with 13 tackles.

AJ Sibley, Plano Prestonwood RB

Sibley ran for 276 yards and four TDs in a 42-41 win versus Little Elm. He scored the winning touchdown on a 3-yard run with 10:26 left in the game.

Kayvion Sibley, Allen RB

Sibley racked up 142 yards and a rushing touchdown on 27 carries, as the Eagles defeated Arlington Martin in a 27-16 win.

J’Koby Williams, Beckville RB

In the Bearcats’ 51-29 win over Harmony, Williams passed for 19 yards, carried 14 times for 118 yards and three touchdowns and caught three passes for 100 yards and a TD.

Hawk Patrick-Daniels, Aledo RB

Patrick-Daniels ran 150 yards and four touchdowns on 17 carries in Aledo’s 49-20 win over Justin Northwest on Friday night.

Re’Shaun Sanford, Harker Heights RB

Sanford rushed for 195 yards — with more than 100 yards after contact — and a touchdown on 29 carries to help the Knights beat Round Rock Cedar Ridge in a 27-20 win.

Johann Cardenas, Houston St. Thomas RB

Cardenas was a big reason why St. Thomas won its second straight Catholic Bowl appearance against Fort Worth Nolan on Saturday. He finished with 191 yards and four TDs on the ground and caught a 48-yard touchdown pass in a 45-28 win.

Tate Maruska, Stephenville RB

Maruska continued his hot start to the 2022 season in a 52-34 win over Decatur on Friday, carrying the ball 28 times for 291 yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Ojiaku, Richmond Foster RB

Ojiaku ran for a season-high 292 yards and four TDs on 25 carries in Foster’s 41-0 victory over Rosenberg Terry.

Elijah Huff, Corpus Christi West Oso RB

Huff rushed 13 times for 301 yards and four touchdowns on the ground and caught a 41-yard pass in West Oso’s 62-53 overtime loss to San Diego.

Noah Long, Liberty Hill RB

Long tallied 343 rushing yards and five touchdown runs on 26 carries — all new season highs — in a 49-35 win over Georgetown on Friday night.

LJ Martin, Canutillo RB

Martin, a Stanford commit, ran for 215 yards and three touchdown on 18 carries in Cantillo’s 35-0 victory against El Paso Austin on Friday. He also caught a 30-yard touchdown pass.

Rashaad Johnson, Galena Park North Shore RB

In a 55-25 marquee victory against Spring Westfield on Friday, Johnson ran eight times for 144 yards and three rushing TDs to help North Shore improve to 3-0.

Cornelius Warren, North Crowley RB

Warren carried the ball 17 times for 182 yards and both of North Crowley’s rushing touchdowns in a 28-20 win over Lucas Lovejoy on Thursday night.

Kalib Hicks, Denton Ryan RB

Hicks ran 10 times for 161 yards and two rushing TDs and caught three passes for 43 receiving yards and a touchdown catch in Ryan’s 63-14 win against Azle.

Bryan Jackson, McKinney RB

Jackson rushed for 195 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries in McKinney’s 49-21 road victory over Flower Mound.

Cameron Cook, Round Rock Stony Point RB

Cook toted the ball 11 times for 126 yards and three rushing TDs in a 55-7 road victory at Pflugerville on Friday.

Keedrick Reescano, New Caney RB

Reescano caught fire Friday night when he ran for 123 yards and five rushing TDs on 15 carries in a dominant 62-28 road win over Willis on Friday night.

Christian Womack, Tomball RB

In Friday’s game versus Pearland Dawson, Womack put his team on his back by running for 216 yards and a season-high four rushing touchdowns on 24 carries in a 34-21 victory for Tomball.

Levi Fontenot, Crosby RB

Fontenot ran for 184 yards and two rushing TDs on 24 carries to help push the Cougars to a 41-21 win over Baytown Lee.

RECEIVING STARS

Nehemiah Smith-Livingston, Austin Bowie WR

Smith-Livingston tallied six catches for 275 receiving yards and four touchdown grabs — both career highs — in a 64-0 blowout win over Del Valle to kick off district play in 26-6A on Friday.

Gage Ellis, Fort Worth Boswell WR

Ellis caught six passes for 141 yards and three TDs in a 49-23 win over Haltom on Friday night.

Marc Zamorano, Donna WR

Zamorano hauled in eight receptions for 147 yards and caught all three of Donna’s touchdown passes in a 55-14 road victory over PSJA Memorial.

Mikal Harrison-Pilot, Temple WR

Harrison-Pilot caught 10 passes for 224 yards and two receiving touchdowns in the Wildcats’ 45-35 road loss to College Station on Friday night.

Montrel Hatten, Carthage WR

Hatten caught six passes for 158 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 41-0 win over San Antonio Cornerstone.

Kelby Valsin, Arlington Bowie WR

Vaslin a Texas Tech pledge, had arguably the top play of Week 3 across DFW. He scored a 60-yard touchdown as time expired to lift Arlington Bowie to a 34-28 win over Plano. He finished the win with five catches for 199 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Derek Lancaster, Three Rivers WR

Lancaster tallied 10 catches for three touchdowns and 190 receiving yards to help the Bulldogs escape with a 42-31 victory against Taft.

Cuyler Cramer, Seminole WR

Cramer caught seven passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns for Seminole in a 60-21 win against Mountain View on Friday.

Amarion Henry, Keller WR

Henry hauled in five passes for 130 yards and both of Keller’s two touchdown receptions in a 50-21 road victory over Odessa.

Ronnie Harrison, Forney WR

Harrison caught six passes for 163 yards and a receiving touchdown in a 59-0 blowout victory against Mesquite Poteet on Friday.

Christopher Hernandez, Irving Nimitz WR

Hernandez hauled in six receptions for 235 yards and two touchdowns in a 66-40 shootout loss to Irving MacArthur on Friday night.

Bryant Wesco, Midlothian WR

Wesco made eight catches for 143 yards and two receiving touchdowns in a 32-27 win against Killeen Shoemaker.

Xavier Moten, Midlothian Heritage WR

In Midlothian Heritage’s 41-14 win over Waco La Vega on Friday night, Moten caught five passes for 113 yards and three of his team’s four touchdown receptions.

Rushil Patel, Plano East WR

Patel caught six passes for 176 yards and two TDs in Plano East’s 35-28 win against Prosper Rock Hill.

Keonde Henry, Lake Dallas WR

Henry snagged four passes for 139 yards and two touchdowns to help Lake Dallas beat Princeton 41-17 on Friday night.

Jairrus Nicholson, Red Oak WR

Nicholson racked up 175 receiving yards and two TDs on six catches in Red Oak’s 48-47 overtime loss against Lake Belton.

Cole Munnerlyn, Lake Travis WR

Munnerlyn hauled in six catches for 178 yards and two receiving TDs in a 55-17 victory against Buda Johnson on Friday to earn Lake Travis its first win of the season.

DEFENSIVE/SPECIAL TEAMS STARS

Jamarcus Jones, Falfurrias DB/QB

Jones starred on both sides of the ball Friday night for the Jerseys, when he accounted for three interceptions and three tackles to lead Falfurrias to a 50-29 win over Monte Alto. He also recorded 114 yards, two TDs and an interception, scrambled twice for 101 yards and a rushing touchdown and caught three passes for 152 receiving yards and a pair of touchdown catches.

Jeremiah Gilkey, Frisco DB

Gilkey returned two blocked punts for TDs and also intercepted a pass in Frisco’s 63-7 win over Frisco Liberty.

Samson Milton, Dallas Adams DE

Milton had a monster performance in Adams’ 14-13 win over Dallas Molina on Friday, tallying 18 tackles, four TFLs, three sacks, a forced fumble, a pass breakup and five QB pressures.

Trey Wilson, Hurst Bell LB

Wilson had an incredible performance Friday against Arlington Sam Houston, when he racked up 24 tackles (14 solo), a TFL, a sack, three QB hurries and a forced fumble in a 10-7 win.

Caimon Mathis, DeSoto DB

Mathis sparked the Eagles’ 42-23 win over South Oak Cliff on Saturday night when he prevented a potential TD catch on the Bears’ opening drive with an interception that he returned 95 yards for a defensive touchdown.

Jason Minter, Celeste MLB/RB

Minter tallied 22 tackles (17 solo), two TFL and two sacks defensively to help the Blue Devils knock off Wolfe City in a 38-24 win. He also scored two rushing TDs and racked up 86 yards on the ground on eight carries offensively for Celeste.

AJ Tisdell, College Station CB

Tisdell, a Wisconsin commit, racked up 146 yards on four kickoff and punt returns, scoring on a 100-yard kickoff return touchdown in a 45-35 win over Temple on Friday night. He also tallied two receptions for 41 yards and a touchdown catch offensively, and accounted for eight tackles, three pass deflections and an interception on defense.

Gavin Deranieri, Hamshire-Fannett DB

Deranieri finished a big Friday night with 19 tackles (11 solo), three TFL and two sacks in the Longhorns’ 42-12 win against Coldspring-Oakhurst.

Dylan Ware, San Saba DE

Ware went on a tear in the Armadillos’ 28-3 victory with 12 tackles (four solo), five TFL and four sacks against Johnson City on Friday.

Connor Gaines, Bellville MLB

Gaines led the way defensively in Bellville’s 35-0 shutout road win at Navasota on Friday, recording a team-high 15 tackles (three solo), two TFL and an interception.