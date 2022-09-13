ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Famed Casa Bonita Seems to Be Making Headway

By Amanda Peukert
 3 days ago
The beloved yet complicated location purchased by South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone was at a momentary and, perhaps, monetary standstill as the duo poured more money than anticipated into the Pepto Bismol-colored basilica.

According to hundreds of pages of permits, plans, and images obtained by 9News, the nostalgic eatery which was purchased for $3.1 million has now cost the famous comedy duo a very unfunny four times what they paid. “The total cost of alterations for the primary space as applicable to this provision are approximately $12,125,000,” a response from the project contractor to the City of Lakewood says in the documents.

Parker and Stone decided to buy and save Casa Bonita for two reasons: 1) the preservation of fond memories made while visiting the eatery in their youth, and 2) CB’s former owners, Summit Family Restaurants, were going bankrupt, leaving the future of the establishment sadly uncertain. Unfortunately, once Parker and Stone made their way through the old building, it became abundantly clear their dream more closely resembled a kitchen nightmare.

“80 construction guys [have been] working on all aspects of the building, including plumbing, electrical, and of course the feature that needs the most work: The Kitchen,” reported I’m From Denver on August 9. Then, days ago, the same outlet posted a picture to their Facebook of CB’s exterior receiving a refresher with the caption “Progress” — a hint that perhaps the inside work is coming to a close and an opening date may soon be on its way. Fingers crossed Lakewood residents will be sipping margaritas and saucing up some sopapillas before the year’s end.



