The Best Small Town in New York for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenBeacon, NY
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in New York StateTravel MavenThiells, NY
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
Harry Potter Attraction Comes to FDR Park in Yorktown Heights this FallSuzanne RothbergYorktown Heights, NY
Was a Coywolf Spotted on 9D in Beacon, NY?
One Hudson Valley resident shared a video on social media recently that had many people wondering if a coywolf was spotted in Dutchess County. On September 10th, Becky Lou Gordon shared a video in a Beacon-based Facebook group and wrote:. Coywolf spotted on 9D by the volunteer fire department today!...
Missing Autistic Hudson Valley Man Found Dead In Woods
In a tragic update, we've learned a missing autistic Hudson Valley man with "limited verbal skills" was found dead in the woods. On Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, around 4 p.m., two hunters called the Town of Hyde Park Police Department to report a dead body that was found in the woods off Route 9G.
Say it Ain’t So! Popular Hudson Valley Movie Theater Closes
To the dismay of many faithful customers, one of the most popular local movie theaters in the Hudson Valley recently announced it was closing its doors "until further notice". While residents chimed in to say how much they'll miss their favorite theater, the good news is they plan to reopen with a new business strategy. Here's what we know so far.
Hudson Valley, New York Day Care Operator Arrested
Police have filed more charges against a Hudson Valley woman who runs a day care in the region. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Detective Division reported the arrest of 42-year-old Angie Paone (AKA Angie Minew) of Saugerties. Paone runs the Speckled Frog Playcare located in the Twin Maple Plaza in the Town of Saugerties, New York.
Free Rock Concert to Celebrate Hudson Valley Heroes
It seems like we can’t agree on anything. Not you and me, but we as a country. Some people are for war, others against it. Some people lean to the left, others to the right. It’s always been that way, but the past few years have been even worse when it comes to talking about our differences. If there is one thing we should be able to agree on it’s that our veterans and first responders are heroes.
How Many Hudson River Crabs Can You Eat Before Being Poisoned?
It's blue crab season and many people are wondering if it's actually ok to eat them out of the Hudson River. You may be surprised by the answer. Blue crabs are highly sought-after shellfish prized for their buttery taste. This year, the price of Chesapeake Bay crabs has skyrocketed, forcing some crab lovers to opt for a do-it-yourself option.
New York Man Admits To Killing Mother In Hudson Valley
A Hudson Valley man is heading to prison after he confessed to killing his mother. On Thursday, Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing his mother. Westchester County, New York Mother Killed By Son. On March 17, 2020, at approximately...
Popular Sullivan County, NY Restaurant Closing for Good
Many residents are upset by the news. It's never good when we hear a local business is closing its doors for good. Not all reasons are bad though, it can be because someone is retiring and will be moving on to the next phase of their life. A beloved restaurant owner in Sullivan County recently announced that he will be closing his restaurant, but it will be for one of those good reasons and he will soon be enjoying the retired life.
Massive Bug Spotted in Rhinebeck, Experts Warn to Stay Away
This massive bug was found in Rhinebeck, New York and people are trying to figure out what the heck it is. Do you know what we're looking at here?. Have you ever seen the movie Starship Troopers? When I first saw it in 1997 I thought that the idea of massive alien bugs hell-bent on destroying the human race was something that could only be on the big screen. I saw a picture of this large insect and I thought maybe the aliens have finally landed. Of course they would choose Upstate New York as their entry point.
New Waterpark Coming to Saugerties, New York, Are the Rumors True?
Water slides, a wave pool, and more in Saugerties?. Over the last few months, we've shared information on the plans to develop a popular farm in Ulster County, those plans seem to be getting bigger and bigger by the day. Winston Farms. The 800-acre farm located in Saugerties was purchased...
Date is Set for Annual New Paltz Halloween Parade
Halloween and the Hudson Valley go hand in hand. We have haunted hotels, Haunted Hay Ride and so many other spooky attractions why would you ever spend anywhere else?. It is hard to pick just one event to attend on Halloween. You could spend it trick or treating or you could even try one of the Hudson Valley's favorite Haunted attractions like Headless Horseman Hay Rides, Blaze, Peace Love, and Pumpkins at Bethel or you could plan to be at the biggest event of all. The New Paltz Halloween Parade.
Line Dancing, Food & Fireworks Coming to Popular Wappingers Falls Park
A great day of fun is set in Dutchess County. As we approach the fall season in the Hudson Valley, we are getting ready to have some country fun at one of our favorite parks. If you haven't noticed in the last year or so the folks at the Dutchess County Parks Department have started to really try and boost awareness and availability at some of the great parks in Dutchess County. They have added new playgrounds at some, they've added book-sharing boxes at others, and now it looks like they are set to offer a full day of country entertainment.
Beer Lover’s Dream: What Local Favorites to Expect at the Hudson River Craft Beer Festival
The Annual Hudson River Craft Beer Festival is Returning to River Front Park in Beacon, NY! It will take place on September 17th. That's this Saturday! There is going to be a wide variety of drinks offered, but here is a little guide to the local Hudson Valley companies that will be sampling at the event.
Hudson Valley Officer Accused of Selling Drugs From New York Home
A corrections officer from the Hudson Valley was allegedly caught selling drugs in New York and setting up drug deals on the job. On Thursday, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., announced a Dutchess County corrections officer was arrested for allegedly selling cocaine out of his New York City apartment.
Elderly New York Couple Killed In Head-On Crash In Hudson Valley
An elderly Hudson Valley couple lost their lives when another driver drove into the other lane to pass traffic. On Thursday, New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal accident on Route 9W in Greene County, New York. The crash killed an elderly couple from Hudson, New York, and injured the other driver.
Want To Go Mushroom Foraging In Cornwall, NY
In the past, I have shared my limited knowledge of mushrooms in hopes that you might be intrigued and want to go mushroom hunting yourself. The truth is I really know a whole lot about foraging for fungus and if you are like me, you should consult an expert before you head out.
Unlock the Mysteries of ‘Tarryhollow’ History This Fall with a Tour
All things fall are starting to harvest (yeah, went there) here in the Hudson Valley, so in between your hay rides and pumpkin picking adventures, why not consider getting a bit of a history lesson during a walking tour in one of the Hudson Valley's most popular historic towns. Serving...
Fun Fall Food Truck Festival in Orange County
The Hudson Valley loves its food trucks. So much so that we have food truck festivals, and they’re awesome. Food truck festivals are much cooler than your run of the mill food courts. First of all, they can travel to just about anywhere. Second of all, the Hudson Valley has a ton of local food trucks using local ingredients to make quality food. And food truck festivals usually have more than just food trucks.
Goat Found in Wurtsboro at Stewart's Shop
Reading through the comments I was a bit surprised to see so many people concerned that this goat had come from a meat or dairy farm. Funny no one mentioned that it might have escaped from a spa offering goat yoga. People's comments were overwhelmingly concerned that if the owner...
31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicks off in Dutchess County
The 31st annual Hudson Valley Hot Air Balloon Festival kicked off in Dutchess County on Friday.
