CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban has seen three out-of-state opponents come to Akron before last week’s trip to Cincinnati. The Knights finally face an area opponent Friday when they play host to St. Ignatius in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football games on Friday night. Hoban, the No. 2-ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, have scored at least 43 points in each of its four wins and look to avenge a wild loss last year to No. 5 St. Ignatius, which beat the Knights on a blocked field goal in the final seconds.

HUDSON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO