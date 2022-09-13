Read full article on original website
Twin principals renew football rivalry in Stark County
The Louisville Leopards and the Northwest Indians were once one of the fiercest rivals of Stark County high school athletics.
Week 5 high school football live scores, updates and highlights
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Week 5 of the high school football season is here, and cleveland.com has you covered with live updates from around the area. Check below for updates, including scores and some video highlights. Most games kick off at 7 p.m. If the widget below is not updating,...
spectrumnews1.com
Powers collide in OHSAA Game of the Week
OHIO — Akron Hoban and Cleveland St. Ignatius are both very familiar with state titles. The Knights have won five, all coming since 2015. The Wildcats claim 11 crowns, second-most of any Ohio school. Hoban and St. Ignatius are both very familiar with so-called “Holy Wars," which is used...
The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
Browns’ secret to building team chemistry is a playground game in the locker room
BEREA, Ohio — Walk into the Browns’ locker room at the team facility and you can’t miss it. Square in the center of the lockers near the lounge area and couches is a makeshift rectangular court, drawn out on the brown carpet with white athletic training tape, one line dividing it down the middle.
Carlos Vargas halts winter ball plans after getting big league call: Guardians Takeaways
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians rookie Carlos Vargas was selected earlier this week by Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League’s first-year player draft. The right-hander was finishing up his pregame throwing program at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday when he approached Clippers pitching coach Rigo Beltran about whether or not he would be allowed to pitch during the winter ball season.
St. Ignatius at Hoban, Hudson at Wadsworth could set tone for second half: Week 5 high school football preview
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban has seen three out-of-state opponents come to Akron before last week’s trip to Cincinnati. The Knights finally face an area opponent Friday when they play host to St. Ignatius in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football games on Friday night. Hoban, the No. 2-ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, have scored at least 43 points in each of its four wins and look to avenge a wild loss last year to No. 5 St. Ignatius, which beat the Knights on a blocked field goal in the final seconds.
High school football Week 5 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football matchups of the season are scheduled for Week 5. In a rematch of one of last season’s wildest games. Archbishop Hoban, ranked No. 2 by cleveland.com and No. 5 in the statewide Super 25, hosts St. Ignatius, No. 5 in cleveland.com’s Top 25. In this matchup a year ago, St. Ignatius blocked a potential Hoban game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown to steal the victory.
Orange High School set for Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Orange High School welcomes back alumni from all decades for Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24. This year’s theme is “There’s no place like Homecoming.”. The Homecoming Court is composed of seniors Lawson Blasier, Jenna Friedman, Brian Gent, Kamille Giles-Watkins, Zane Jacops, Aidan Kozak, Natalie...
Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50
Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons, Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
Previewing Guardians vs. Twins as both teams fight for AL Central title: Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians players do not have a lot of time to recover after Thursday’s 8-2 beatdown at the hands of the White Sox. Minnesota is in town for a five-game series that could decide whether or not the Twins remain serious contenders in the AL Central Division.
Cleveland Guardians magic number for Friday, Sept. 16
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After losing 8-2 to the White Sox on Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians’ magic number remains at 17 to clinch the American League Central Division and a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Cleveland’s division lead over Chicago slipped to three games with 20 to play....
Cleveland.com news quiz: The Cleveland Browns hadn’t won a season opener since when?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns won their season opener last Sunday, 26-24, over the Carolina Panthers, and they only needed a 58-yard field goal from Cade York with just seconds left to do it. It was nice for the Browns to start the season with a win because they...
Cleveland Browns greetings: 11 former, current players, and coaches who send Cameo personalized video messages
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Cameo, the personalized celebrity video-message service, has a handful of former and current Cleveland Browns ready to wish happy birthday, give a hat tip for a job well done or even roast someone good-naturedly. People can choose a personality, celebrity or athlete to send the personalized...
Solon School District earns top marks on state report card; Roxbury named National Blue Ribbon School
SOLON, Ohio -- The Solon City School District is celebrating the hard work and effort of its students and staff for earning the No. 1 achievement score on the Ohio school report cards for the 2021-22 academic year. The report cards were released Thursday (Sept. 15) by the Ohio Department...
Medina County collegians begin fall semester, earn honors
MEDINA, Ohio -- The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students from Medina County to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies Aug. 15. Local students include Nicholas Novak, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in animal science; Matthew Abbott, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in...
Beachwood plans Oct. 2 Fall Festival, start of canned goods collection drive: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Beachwood was recently tabbed as the No. 1 suburb in Cleveland Magazine’s 2022 ratings, and now it states its aim to operate Harvest for Hunger’s No. 1 collection campaign this fall. To do so, it has started “Beachwood CAN,” a community-wide campaign to support those...
It’s September baseball, the Guardians are hot, can you feel it? – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Did you see Terry Francona being ejected from Monday’s Guardians game?. The 63-year-old manager who has had nearly that many surgeries in his life time and still limps around on a bad foot rumbled onto the diamond in the seventh inning. Francona believed Andres Gimenez was hit by a pitch. He wanted the umpires to check the replay.
These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country
As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
