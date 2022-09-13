ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Solon, OH

Comments / 1

Related
spectrumnews1.com

Powers collide in OHSAA Game of the Week

OHIO — Akron Hoban and Cleveland St. Ignatius are both very familiar with state titles. The Knights have won five, all coming since 2015. The Wildcats claim 11 crowns, second-most of any Ohio school. Hoban and St. Ignatius are both very familiar with so-called “Holy Wars," which is used...
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

The top Ohio Mr. Football candidates entering Week 5 of the high school football season

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Already this year there have been jaw dropping high school football performances around the state. From Danny Stoddard breaking Drew Allar’s single-game Medina passing yards record against Avon, to the emergence of Rootstown running back Cody Coontz over the first four weeks, things have been shaping up for an exciting back half of the season.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Euclid, OH
Local
Ohio Sports
City
Cleveland, OH
City
Solon, OH
Solon, OH
Sports
Cleveland.com

Carlos Vargas halts winter ball plans after getting big league call: Guardians Takeaways

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Guardians rookie Carlos Vargas was selected earlier this week by Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Winter League’s first-year player draft. The right-hander was finishing up his pregame throwing program at Triple-A Columbus on Thursday when he approached Clippers pitching coach Rigo Beltran about whether or not he would be allowed to pitch during the winter ball season.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

St. Ignatius at Hoban, Hudson at Wadsworth could set tone for second half: Week 5 high school football preview

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban has seen three out-of-state opponents come to Akron before last week’s trip to Cincinnati. The Knights finally face an area opponent Friday when they play host to St. Ignatius in one of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football games on Friday night. Hoban, the No. 2-ranked team in this week’s cleveland.com Top 25, have scored at least 43 points in each of its four wins and look to avenge a wild loss last year to No. 5 St. Ignatius, which beat the Knights on a blocked field goal in the final seconds.
HUDSON, OH
Cleveland.com

High school football Week 5 preview: Our Picks, Your Votes

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Some of Northeast Ohio’s biggest high school football matchups of the season are scheduled for Week 5. In a rematch of one of last season’s wildest games. Archbishop Hoban, ranked No. 2 by cleveland.com and No. 5 in the statewide Super 25, hosts St. Ignatius, No. 5 in cleveland.com’s Top 25. In this matchup a year ago, St. Ignatius blocked a potential Hoban game-winning field goal and returned it for a touchdown to steal the victory.
WADSWORTH, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Euclid
Person
Solon
Cleveland.com

Orange High School set for Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio -- Orange High School welcomes back alumni from all decades for Homecoming weekend Sept. 23-24. This year’s theme is “There’s no place like Homecoming.”. The Homecoming Court is composed of seniors Lawson Blasier, Jenna Friedman, Brian Gent, Kamille Giles-Watkins, Zane Jacops, Aidan Kozak, Natalie...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jennifer Ilgauskas, Wife of Former Cavs Center Zydrunas, Has Died at 50

Jennifer Ilgauskas, the wife of former Cleveland Cavaliers center Zydrunas, died on Sunday, Sept. 11. Jennifer was the owner of multiple medical companies in Northeast Ohio, including Lakewood's Rebound Physical Therapy. She was 50 years old. Jennifer and Big Z — a Cavs fan favorite, whose number 11 hangs from the rafters of Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse — married in 2004 and together had two sons,  Deividas and Povilas, whom they adopted from Zydrunas's hometown in Lithuania in 2009.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of Cleveland Cavaliers legend Zydrunas Ilgauskas, dies at 50

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Jennifer Ilgauskas, wife of former Cavaliers star Zydrunas Ilgauskas, has passed away. Jennifer Ilgauskas, who owned multiple Northeast Ohio health care companies (Rebound Physical Therapy, North Olmsted Urgent Care, Lakewood Urgent Care and medical billing company Darbo) and was an avid supporter of many charitable organizations, leaves behind her husband and two sons -- Deividas and Povilas. She was 50 years old.
CLEVELAND, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Suburban League#National Conference#Comets
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Guardians magic number for Friday, Sept. 16

CLEVELAND, Ohio — After losing 8-2 to the White Sox on Thursday, the Cleveland Guardians’ magic number remains at 17 to clinch the American League Central Division and a spot in the 2022 MLB postseason. Cleveland’s division lead over Chicago slipped to three games with 20 to play....
CLEVELAND, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Cleveland.com

Medina County collegians begin fall semester, earn honors

MEDINA, Ohio -- The University of Findlay recently welcomed new undergraduate and graduate students from Medina County to campus for fall 2022. New students began their studies Aug. 15. Local students include Nicholas Novak, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in animal science; Matthew Abbott, of Brunswick, pursuing a degree in...
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
93.1 WZAK

These 6 Ohio Haunted Houses Rank Best in the Country

As summer comes to an end and pumpkins, hoodies and Timberlands take center stage, there’s one fall activity that millions of people around the world look forward to…. Hate em or love em, haunted houses are a fall season staple, especially across the midwest. Everyone can remember their first time going, and they’re often flooded with teens who are too cool to be scared or kids who think they can handle whatever fake horrors are presented.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
83K+
Followers
81K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy