ourquadcities.com

Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa

DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
104.5 KDAT

Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]

If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
cbs4indy.com

Fall-like temperatures on the way

INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
oregontoday.net

Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15

A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
ourquadcities.com

Water trails project, Val Air Ballroom get Destination Iowa grants

DES MOINES, Iowa – Another round of Destination Iowa grants has been announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and two Des Moines metro projects will benefit from the funding. A regional water trails network will get $7 million for part of its project in Des Moines. The money is specifically for the Scott Avenue portion of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails project, located near the confluence of the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers. The total cost for this portion of the water trail is estimated at $53.5 million.
The Oregonian

Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland

A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
KWQC

Free mobile dental clinic gets ready to return to the Quad Cities

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - After being idled for more than two years, Bethany for Children & Families is getting ready to restart its free, mobile dental clinics. The Give Kids a Smile Program provides dental care to underserved, low-income children by stopping at Quad City area schools with local dentists offering free preventative care. Bethany began coordinating the program in 2011 and has served more than 25,000 children.
Western Iowa Today

Gas Prices Rise In Iowa

(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
Mix 97-3

This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State

Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Hot 104.7

Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022

It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
