Isolated showers then near triple digits next week
The highest humidity will be felt over the next few days. -- Nick Bannin
Winter La Nina odds increase: What it means for Iowa
DES MOINES, Iowa — The September monthly analysis of the El Nino/Southern Oscillation is in from the Climate Prediction Center and the NWS and the odds of La Nina continuing for a rare third consecutive winter are increasing. La Nina and El Nino conditions are defined by sea surface...
Iowa’s Last 80-Degree Day Generally Happens on THIS Date [PHOTOS]
If you haven't heard, our weather partner KCRG says temperatures in the mid-to-upper 80s are returning to the forecast late this week. We know summer isn't officially over until September 22nd (I will remind everyone who needs to be reminded until I turn blue in the face). Then you can have your apple orchards, hay rack rides, and pumpkin spice lattes! I am going to cling to every warm day that's left.
Here Are 20 Signs This Winter is Going to Suck in Iowa & Illinois
In the Midwest, we are no strangers to rough weather. Whether it's 100-degree days with high humidity during the summer months or the deep freeze that comes after a heavy snowstorm, we have to be prepared for everything. Severe storms, derechos, even a haboob? No one can be 100 percent...
Fall-like temperatures on the way
INDIANAPOLIS – Rain showers with isolated thunderstorms are headed to Indiana this Sunday. Then, we experience a temperature drop that will make it feel like an early start to the fall season!. Sunday at a glance. Sunday rain chances. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are on the way for Sunday....
Two of the four eastern Iowa Bed, Bath & Beyond stores to close announced
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bed Bath and Beyond has released a list of some of the stores it plans to close. The list includes the company’s Waterloo and Dubuque stores, two of the four stores that are expected to close in eastern Iowa. Last month, the company announced...
4.4 magnitude quake recorded west of Coos Bay
A 4.4 magnitude earthquake shook off the coast of Oregon early Thursday morning.
Quake off South Coast, Sept. 15
A 4.4-magnitude earthquake was recorded off the South Oregon Coast early Thursday, Feb. 15. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located on the outer fault line of the two that run parallel with the Oregon Coast west of Langlois in Curry County.
Water trails project, Val Air Ballroom get Destination Iowa grants
DES MOINES, Iowa – Another round of Destination Iowa grants has been announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds and two Des Moines metro projects will benefit from the funding. A regional water trails network will get $7 million for part of its project in Des Moines. The money is specifically for the Scott Avenue portion of the Iowa Confluence Water Trails project, located near the confluence of the Raccoon and Des Moines rivers. The total cost for this portion of the water trail is estimated at $53.5 million.
‘A disaster waiting to happen’: Hundreds oppose Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway merger at public input meeting
In a last-ditch effort to try stopping the $31 billion Canadian Pacific and Kansas City Southern railway merger, more than 100 people had arguments ready to go Tuesday night in front of Surface Transportation Board (STB) members who will vote on the merger at the end of September. The STB’s...
Girls in Aviation Day | Quad City international Airport
We were joined by PR and Marketing Manager Ashleigh Davis to talk about how the Quad Cities International Airport is teaching young girls airplane basics.
More rain expected across Southern California
There could be isolated thunderstorms in parts of the region. CBSLA’s Tina Patel reports from Cypress.
Loud thunder from small Oregon storm shakes Portland
A single strike of lightning from a small Oregon storm and the ensuing thunder shook the city of Portland on Sunday afternoon, the National Weather Service said. The flash and bang was an unexpected “one-hit wonder” that came from a small storm cell, meteorologist Tyler Kranz said. No more lightning was expected.
Free mobile dental clinic gets ready to return to the Quad Cities
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - After being idled for more than two years, Bethany for Children & Families is getting ready to restart its free, mobile dental clinics. The Give Kids a Smile Program provides dental care to underserved, low-income children by stopping at Quad City area schools with local dentists offering free preventative care. Bethany began coordinating the program in 2011 and has served more than 25,000 children.
Gas Prices Rise In Iowa
(UNDATED) – After months of falling, gas prices are rising again in Iowa. According to Triple-A, the average price for regular-unleaded today (Wednesday) is three dollars, 46 cents a gallon, that’s four cents higher than it was a week ago. Iowa’s average price is still lower than the national average of three-70 a gallon. The cheapest average gas price in Iowa can be found in Henry County at three-15 a gallon. The most expensive is in Bremer County in northeastern Iowa at three-69 a gallon.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
Iowa’s Biggest Flea Market is Only Open One More Weekend in 2022
It's your last chance of the year to check out the What Cheer Flea Market!. Earlier this year, we told you about the famous What Cheer Flea Market in What Cheer, Iowa. It's one of the biggest flea markets in the entire Midwest, and it only happens three weekends a year. This year's markets took place in early May and August, with the final one coming up later on this month.
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Tropical Storm Kay brings flooding to Southern California
The storm, which briefly became a hurricane on Thursday, has already caused heavy rain and flooding in Mexico. Strong winds and rainfall spread into Southern California and Arizona on Friday.
Bed, Bath & Beyond Slated to Close 6 Stores in Illinois, Over 50 Nationwide Before End of Year
Longtime home goods retailer Bed, Bath & Beyond announced Thursday that more than 50 stores nationwide will close prior to year's end as the chain deals with months of declining sales and a changing workforce. Of the 56 locations the retailer is shuttering, six of the stores are in Illinois,...
