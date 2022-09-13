‘Succession,’ ‘Ted Lasso’ win big at 2022 Emmys, but ‘Abbott Elementary’ takes home some trophies

Love is no longer blind for Kyle Abrams and Deepti Vempati. Following months of speculation, the pair finally confirmed on-camera that they are dating during the season 2 premiere of Love Is Blind: After the Altar, which aired on Sept. 16. In an emotional scene, Kyle, 30, told Deepti, 31, “I want to just start a relationship, like a legitimate relationship, with you.” He told her that he wanted it to be “exclusive” and not “just like, in limbo.” As they gazed at each other on the balcony, Deepti asked him, “We’re going to actually try this?” Kyle responded, “Yeah, sure. I want to.”

