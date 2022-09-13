On September 15th, Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state of New Jersey had officially acquired a former rail line + will be converting it into a massive greenway, which will stretch from Essex County to Hudson County. This almost 9-mile linear state park, which starts in Montclair and runs to Jersey City, will serve as a recreational path for bikers and walkers — as well as provide necessary green space to a variety of communities. The hope is that this design will also help mitigate flooding in many areas. This new trail will follow along the right-of-way of the eastern portion of NJ Transit’s former Boonton Line, which discontinued commuter service back in 2002 and, after freight services stopped in 2015, has since been inactive. The state spent $65 million to acquire this 135-acre property — which is the single largest conservation project ever, per an announcement from the Essex-Hudson Greenway Project. Read on for what know about the acquisition of this former rail line and the plans for the Essex-Hudson Greenway.

JERSEY CITY, NJ ・ 7 HOURS AGO