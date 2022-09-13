ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hobokengirl.com

This Hoboken Home Just Hit the Market + August 2022 Real Estate Stats

The ups and downs of the real estate market can be complicated to follow — especially in highly desirable locations like Hoboken and Jersey City. Keeping track of recent real estate statistics in Hudson County is wise for anyone looking to buy or sell a home locally. Luckily, PRIME Real Estate Group — a leading local brokerage in Hudson County with offices in both Hoboken + Jersey City — is sharing its August 2022 market stats to help inform your choices and keep you in the know. Plus, PRIME is giving us a look inside a gorgeous 4-bedroom apartment that just hit the market in Hoboken. Read on to learn all about the Hoboken + Jersey City August 2022 market brief, provided by PRIME Real Estate Group.
HOBOKEN, NJ
hobokengirl.com

Jersey City + Montclair Will be Connected by a Greenway Trail

On September 15th, Governor Phil Murphy announced that the state of New Jersey had officially acquired a former rail line + will be converting it into a massive greenway, which will stretch from Essex County to Hudson County. This almost 9-mile linear state park, which starts in Montclair and runs to Jersey City, will serve as a recreational path for bikers and walkers — as well as provide necessary green space to a variety of communities. The hope is that this design will also help mitigate flooding in many areas. This new trail will follow along the right-of-way of the eastern portion of NJ Transit’s former Boonton Line, which discontinued commuter service back in 2002 and, after freight services stopped in 2015, has since been inactive. The state spent $65 million to acquire this 135-acre property — which is the single largest conservation project ever, per an announcement from the Essex-Hudson Greenway Project. Read on for what know about the acquisition of this former rail line and the plans for the Essex-Hudson Greenway.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Longpoint buys Passaic County warehouses for $18.5M

After a pair of large acquisitions in Los Angeles and South Florida, Longpoint Realty Partners is further cementing its holdings in North Jersey’s hot industrial market. The Boston-based private equity firm bought a pair of warehouses that combine for just under 100,000 square feet in Clifton, New Jersey, from Kessler-Schwartz Associates for $18.5 million, records show.
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
therealdeal.com

Tishman Speyer, Goldman Sachs plan 2K units in Jersey City

Goldman Sachs and Tishman Speyer could add two new residential contenders on the Jersey City waterfront. The bank and the developer submitted plans to redevelop parking garages at 50 and 55 Hudson Street in Jersey City, Jersey Digs reports. If approved, the two Handel Architects-designed towers will bring nearly 2,000 apartments and 75,000 square feet of retail to the Jersey City riverfront.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hoboken, NJ
Business
Jersey City, NJ
Business
City
Hoboken, NJ
hobokengirl.com

The HDSID All About Downtown Street Fair is Back on 9/17

The communities in Jersey City and Hoboken sure know how to make the most of the summer months with outdoor events, fairs, markets, and entertainment — but the change of season doesn’t mean outdoor fun has to end. The Annual HDSID All About Downtown Street Fair is back this year with food, drinks, music, and unique vendors throughout the Newark Avenue Pedestrian Plaza in Jersey City. Keep reading for all the info you need for the Jersey City Downtown Street Fair, happening Saturday, September 17th, rain or shine.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Hudson Reporter

West New York officials defend handling of Spotted Lanternfly infestation

West New York officials are defending their handling of the Spotted Lanternfly infestation following residents complaints. Rianna Bryceland asked Mayor Gabriel Rodriguez and the West New York Board of Commissioners what is being done to curb the pests at the local level at the September 7 meeting. She also asked if the administration is aware of the spraying of the invasive insects in the more affected areas of the county by the Hudson Regional Health Commission.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
jcitytimes.com

Murphy Announces Purchase of Jersey City to Montclair Greenway Rail Line

Today Governor Phil Murphy announced the acquisition of a nine-mile, 135-acre, former rail line which will be converted into a new state park and greenway connecting eight Essex and Hudson County communities. The greenway will follow the one-hundred foot right-of-way of the eastern portion of the former New York and...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cannabis Industry#Us Navy#Business Industry#Linus Business#Smallbusiness Industry#Sw3at Wellness#Sw3at Studios#The Us Navy
CBS New York

Spotted lanternflies exploding across New York, New Jersey

NEW YORK - By now, you've probably seen spotted lanternflies. They're native to China and Southeast Asia, but have made their way across our area, and lately they've become a nuisance in New York City. CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis spoke to experts about what's being done to slow the spread. "They're a menace," said Staten Island resident Ryan MacGarrigle. McGarrigle is talking about the spotted lanternflies, which he's no stranger to on Staten Island. "They're everywhere. They're all over the trees. It's the worst," he said. When squashing isn't enough: What to do if you spot a swarm of spotted lanternfliesOn Manhattan's West Side, they've become the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
theobserver.com

Newest ‘Inside Nutley’ episode available here

The newest edition of the “Inside Nutley” podcast has launched. This September 2022 episode features Public Safety Commissioner Alphonse Petracco and is hosted by lifelong resident Thomas Greco. The monthly podcast provides a look at current town issues, explores how the town is moving forward and answers questions...
NUTLEY, NJ
jerseydigs.com

Historic Building Near Jersey City’s Five Corners Nabs New Tenants

An office building in the middle of Jersey City’s Five Corners intersection that dates back almost a century is nearly fully leased after signing several new tenants over the past 18 months. GRID Real Estate recently announced that they have secured new deals for the historic Spingarn-Arcade Building. Located...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Science
Daily Voice

Man, 50, Gunned Down In Newark

A 50-year-old man was shot and killed in Newark this week, authorities announced. Kyle Eley, of Irvington, was found at the corner of South Orange and Munn avenues around 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 15, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

What is happening at Journal Square? | Jersey Journal editorial

What’s going on in Journal Square? And what is anyone doing about it?. Those are the questions Jersey City officials – both in City Hall and the Police Department – need to answer for residents, students, workers, shoppers and the thousands of people who commute to and from New York via the PATH hub there every day.
hobokengirl.com

Couples Share Their McSwiggan’s Pub Love Stories

Roses, chocolate, and McSwiggan’s? This Hoboken pub, located at 110 1st Street, might not be the first thing that comes to mind when thinking about romance — but locals know that it’s just one of those places that seems to spark feelings of love. We asked our Hoboken Girl Insiders Facebook Group to share their McSwiggan’s love stories and we got some great responses. One local, Jennifer Morgan, told us, “My husband and I met there 14 years ago and have been married 11.5 years now.” Jennifer is far from the only one to include McSwiggan’s as part of their love story. So for any singles out there on the hunt for a great local spot in Hudson County to meet a potential significant other, we’ve got you covered with some heartwarming success stories. Read on to hear from a few other Hobokenites who met their partners at this pub.
HOBOKEN, NJ
PIX11

10 hospitalized in Jersey City after self-defense spray exposure

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (PIX11) — Ten people were hospitalized, including four firefighters, after exposure to a faulty container of self-defense spray inside a Jersey City building on Tuesday, according to authorities. First responders were called to the four-story building on Bergen Avenue near Clinton Avenue just before 5 p.m. due to a report of a […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Vice

Why Are Rich People So Obsessed With Proving US Cities Are Dystopian Hellholes?

By now, you may have seen the viral Twitter video filmed by Jacqueline Toboroff, editor-in-chief of the right-wing The Manhattan.Press blog, that features a long pan of handbag salespeople on the sidewalk in New York City. On Instagram, it's captioned hysterically to suggest something is wrong here: "Two of the most expensive zip codes in the world (#soho & #tribeca) are indistinguishable from 3rd world locales," Toboroff wrote. "This is Democrat policy at your front door."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

Education advocate returns to N.J. to fight for all students

JerseyCAN, a statewide student advocacy nonprofit, announced Tuesday that Paula White is its new executive director. The group, based in Cranford, trains parents in advocating for students, trains teachers in public policy, and produces research reports on topics such as instruction, the educator workforce, and school facilities. White, 56, taught...
CRANFORD, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy